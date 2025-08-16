Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Circus Maximus, Ferocious, Liquidator

Mad Cave Studios' November 2025 Solicits Have Words For Liquidator

Mad Cave Studios' November 2025 Solicits Have Words For Liquidator, as well as Ferocious and Circus Maximus

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios unleashes November 2025 comic solicits with new series, debuts, and ongoing favorites.

Highlights include Peter Milligan and Piotr Kowalski's Liquidator, Ferocious, and Circus Maximus.

Fan-favorite franchises return: Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, Speed Racer, Gatchaman, and more.

Exciting graphic novels and all-ages Papercutz releases round out the packed lineup for November.

Mad Cave Studios' November 2025 solicits and solicitations drop with the launch of Peter Milligan and Piotr Kowalski's very topical Liquidator, given that this week also sees the big hearing on whether of not Diamond can liquidate all their consigned stocks of comics… we also get Luke Piotrowski and Emanuele Ercolani's Ferocious #1 and the most-likely-to-be-a-summer-moviepin-2029, Circus Maximus from Mark Sable and Giorgio Pontrelli. As well as Gathaman, Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon and more, and all the Maverick and Papercutz books too…

LIQUIDATOR #1 (OF 5)

When Aubrey Street arrives in 1891 looking for a feminist masterpiece that won't be published for almost 100 years, she worries that 1981 might be rejecting her. Aubrey is a Liquidator, her job is to fix glitches in time. She just wishes she could fix the glitches in her life. In another part of Gilded Age New York, John Hawksmore plans to kill a servant girl whose life has been turned upside down by the book she found in her employer's library. Somehow, all their lives are connected. They just don't know it yet…

*AUTHOR: PETER MILLIGAN | ARTIST: PIOTR KOWALSKI | COLORIST: BRAD SIMPSON | LETTERER: SIMON BOWLAND*

*COVER A: PIOTR KOWALSKI | COVER B: VÍCTOR IBÁÑEZ*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

FEROCIOUS #1 (OF 5)

A tavern boy's sheltered life is overturned by the arrival of a towering, draconic woman, a wayward soldier from a distant war who single-handedly lays waste to his entire village. He swears an oath of righteous vengeance but in order to fulfill it he'll have to seek training… from the warrior woman herself. *Ferocious* is epic fantasy on an intimate scale, a revenge thriller like no other, one that stirs the heart as it goes for the jugular.

*AUTHOR: LUKE PIOTROWSKI | ARTIST: EMANUELE ERCOLANI | COLORIST: PAOLO RAITERI | LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL*

*COVER A: ANDY CLARKE, JOSE VILLARUBIA | COVER B: EMANUELE ERCOLANI*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

CIRCUS MAXIMUS #1 (OF 5)

Rome. 64 AD. The most daring heist in history is being planned by an unlikely crew – a former slave, a Vestal Virgin, a charioteer and a disgraced architect – each with their own personal motives. While Rome is distracted by the chariot racing and gladiatorial games of the Circus Maximus, the crew plans to rob the Imperial treasury under the Temple of Saturn. But when Emperor Nero sets fire to the city, they'll be lucky to escape his wrath with their lives, let alone the loot. From Mark Sable (*Graveyard of Empires, Miskatonic*) and Giorgio Pontrelli (*Miskatonic*), *CIRCUS MAXIMUS* is GLADIATOR meets HEAT – a blood-soaked historical thriller.

*AUTHOR: MARK SABLE | ARTIST: GIORGIO PONTRELLI | COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE | LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE*

*COVER A: PAUL AZACETA | COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

SPEED RACER #4 (ONGOING)

The Long Way Down! As Speed Racer enters the treacherous Great Alpine Race, he clashes with Kim Jugger, who vows to make the Mach 5 a coffin. With sabotage already underway and Danger Pass living up to its name, Speed, Racer X, and Jugger weave through rockslides and flaming wrecks in a brutal fight for the lead!

*AUTHOR: DAVID PEPOSE | ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO | COLORIST: REX LOKUS | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN*

*COVER A: ALESSIO ZONNO | COVER B: SEAN GALLOWAY (Connecting Retro Variant) | COVER C: CHRIS BATISTA, SABRINA CINTRON, TOM CHU (10 COPY CAR MAGAZINE HOMAGE UNLOCK VAR)*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

*© Tatsunoko Production*

SPEED RACER: RACER X #3 (OF 8)

The Shooting Star is in flames. Alpha Automotive is in free fall. And Dante Ferno is calmly stuffing a squirrel. As Racer X hits the icy switchbacks of the Great Alpine Race in a mysterious new car, the Tiger Syndicate closes in, racers play dirty, and Dante serves poison with a smile. But when a landslide threatens to wipe out the field, only one car can cut a path to survival…provided it doesn't run out of brake fluid first!

*AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL | ARTIST: NUNO PLATI | COLORIST: GIADA MARCHISIO | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN*

*COVER A: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI | COVER B: DAVID LAFUENTE (Vertical Connecting Cover)*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

FLASH GORDON #13 (ONGOING)

WANTED ON ALL SIDES! Flash Gordon was once a beloved hero across the universe. Now, he's known either as a planet-killer, or an evil dictator playing captain to Ming's armies. Cast out on all sides, Flash fights to reach Ming's palace and restore his good name. If he fails, more than one world will fall.

*AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS | ARTIST: EDER MESSIAS | COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER ARTIST: WILL CONRAD*

*COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA | COVER B: WILL CONRAD*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

GATCHAMAN #14 (ONGOING)

The Science Ninja Team launches a daring assault on Galactor's polar ice facility, racing to shut down the killer whale mechas before more I.S.O. bases fall. Meanwhile, Katse unveils the newly transformed Blackbirds and sends them off on a top-secret mission.

*AUTHOR: SAM HUMPHRIES | ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA | COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER ARTIST: IPPEI KURI*

*COVER A: IPPEI KURI | COVER B: COVER ARTIST*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

*© Tatsunoko Production*

DICK TRACY #13 (ONGOING)

DICK TRACY GOES INTERNATIONAL! As Tracy and Tess head to Germany hunting for a long-lost friend, Tracy is flooded by long shadows from his own war-torn past. But as the underworld tentacles of the City reach the streets of East Berlin, Tracy makes a startling realization about who's pulling the strings – and how it might connect to the mysterious Summers Sisters and an unexpected new foe.

*AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA, MICHAEL MORECI, CHANTELLE AIMÉE OSMAN | ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES | COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT | LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL*

*COVER A: GERALDO BORGES | COVER B: MEGHAN HETRICK W/ MARK ENGLERT*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CRIMSON JUSTICE? #5 (OF 5)

The Red Alert has been activated! The Crimson Mist gun is at the ready! Could this truly be it? Has the Crimson Justice finally returned? And if so, if "Justice is running red" once again, will our old hero be up for the new challenge of Dr Mayhem… at the site of their greatest battle? Find out this issue – and who or what Dr Mayhem truly is!

*AUTHORS: FRANK TIERI | ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA | COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ | LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE | COVER ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

VANISHING POINT #6 (OF 6)

"The Mission": A genocidal visitor comes to Earth with a mission and a secret. Neil's search for his father's killer leads him face-to-face with one of the men behind the crime—a man whose own secrets threaten to shatter everything Neil thought he knew. In this penultimate issue, the truth proves more explosive than Neil ever expected, and what he finds may be the one thing he can't survive.

*AUTHORS: ED BRISSON | ARTIST: ANDY KUHN | COLORIST: DEE CUNNIFFE | LETTERER: ROB JONES | COVER ARTIST: ANDY KUHN*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

WILD ANIMALS #4 (OF 5)

*AUTHORS: MARK RUSSELL | ARTIST: RYAN ALEXANDER TANNER | COLORIST: SIDNEY DAVIDSON | COVER ARTIST: MARCUS TO*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

[Note: Specific solicitation text for *Wild Animals #4* was not provided, but it is listed as part of the November releases.]

BYTCHCRAFT #5 (OF 5)

MTHR has done all she can to prepare the coven to face unspeakable threats, and now they must do so…alone. Adri, Em, and Michele prepare for a final confrontation that holds not only wytchkind in the balance, but multiple planes of existence. They have each other, but will that be enough to take down Eve and stop the endless midnight?!

*AUTHOR: AARON REESE | ARTIST: LEMA CARRIL | COLORIST: BEX GLENDINING | LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ | COVER ARTIST: A.L. KAPLAN*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

EAT YOUR YOUNG #3 (OF 6)

The blood has barely dried from the Centurium massacre, and the battle for the immortal throne twists into a rescue mission. With Elsa missing and both sides scrambling to find her, the Irons siblings splinter further. Percival steps out of the shadows and makes a bold stand on his own that could reshape the war.

*AUTHORS: BRIAN BUCCELLATO | ARTIST & COLORIST: MATTIA MONACO | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

LOOK INTO MY EYES #4 (OF 5)

It's the beginning of the end. As Cravenwood throws a chaotic "End of the World" party, RJ and friends are hunted by CannonCorp and forced to question everything—maybe escaping to Camp Argento is their only way out. Tension peaks in this penultimate issue as the extra content unveils explosive secrets, exposing CannonCorp's darkest documents. Get ready for a thrilling conclusion!

*AUTHOR & ARTIST: RUBINE | COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA | LETTERER: EL TORRES*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

RED VECTOR #4 (OF 5)

We are more than the sum of our labors! Transmissions from Earth that seeped through the Rift's opening in space years ago have led to a growing unrest, which destabilized Lord Commander Perric's reign and fractured Galaria's utilitarian society. Rebel leader Mala Dekk and her fellow upstarts will pay the ultimate price–the very same fate that now awaits the rebel fleet fleeing Perric's Rift. Rhet scrambles to get his ship off the ground so he may rejoin the battle, but Varseen is nowhere to be found. The earthbound space opera from the creators of *Morning Star* and *Crush Depth* continues!

*AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL AND DAVID "DB" ANDRY | ARTIST: CHRIS EVENHUIS | COLORIST: SJAN WEIJERS | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

GUNPOWDER PROPHETS #2 (OF 5)

Welp, Huck and Marley have successfully rescued America (the kid, not the country) and killed her father, although that last part didn't take. They'd be home free if it weren't for the little fact of the notoriously sadistic Heaven's Devils biker gang being right on their tail.

*AUTHOR: JUSTIN JORDAN | ARTIST: PATRICK PIAZZALUNGA | COLORIST: ROMAN STEVENS | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER ARTIST: PATRICK PIAZZALUNGA WITH COLORS BY ROMAN STEVENS*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

TERRORBYTES #2

In a near-future world where an app pays users for their secrets, one man's desperation for a better life drives him to share more—and risk more—than he ever imagined. *TERRORBYTES* is a chilling descent into the seductive power of surveillance, self-disclosure, and the price of feeling seen in a world that's always watching. The earthbound space opera from the creators of *Morning Star* and *Crush Depth* continues!

*AUTHOR: MARK LONDON | ARTIST: EMMANUEL ERCOLANI | LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL | COVER ARTIST: SEBASTIAN PIRIZ*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

IT KILLED EVERYONE BUT ME #3 (OF 5)

As the Heathen takes a perverse pleasure in hunting down the children of the Riverton Massacre in the past, Sutton and Ian are forced to reveal their own dark secrets to the Heathen in the present if they have any hope of saving Mason in time.

*AUTHORS: ANTHONY CLEVELAND | ARTIST: LETIZIA CADONICI | COLORIST: ALESSANDRO SANTORO | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER A: JOSHUA HIXSON | COVER B: TREVOR HENDERSON*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

TEMPORAL #2 (OF 5)

One last heist. One perfect score. The thrill of the chase, the rush of the job. What could go wrong? Ex-time thief Savannah Green swore she was done stealing from the past. That is, until the opportunity for one last job proves too tempting to resist. Savannah now finds herself torn between her past and present, her old desires, and her new principles.

*AUTHOR: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS | ARTIST: ASIAH FULMORE | COLORIST: DJ CHAVIS | LETTERER: BECCA CAREY | COVER ARTIST: TAURIN CLARKE*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

FLOW #3 (OF 5)

It's one minute to midnight… and the nuclear football is still in play. Will Honken and Katrina save Elmo and stop President Longe from accidentally destroying everything in existence? How will Viktor use the secrets of America's atomic arsenal to his benefit? Is white-hat black-pilled Dumb@$$ P@yne the world's most annoying anti-hero? Find out in this exciting conclusion that will hopefully leave you asking yourself… "Why the @#$% did we think the world our grandparents built was 'good?"

*AUTHORS: ELIOT RAHAL | ARTIST: PHILLIP SEVY | COLORIST: NIA SAHADEWA | LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #5 (OF 5)

Two tense timelines converge! As the bullying of naive young Dara continues, the bizarre rituals her bunkmates use to lift her "Curse" put her in grave danger. And 10 years later, head bully Conley experiences a humiliating public revenge, forcing her to admit that she—like her old co-conspirators—might really be cursed. Together they set out to find Dara…and stop her.

*AUTHOR: PAULA SEVENBERGEN | ARTIST: CLAUDIA BALBONI | COLORIST: FABI MARQUES | LETTERER: JODIE TROUTMAN | COVER ARTIST: ANEKE*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2025*

ORLA #4 (OF 5)

Following the disastrous events of Halloween, Orla is in freefall, and has never felt more alone. Fully embracing her murderous mission, she has set her vengeful sights on her white whale: odious manosphere influencer Rick Holester, whose speaking tour has arrived in Seattle. If one horrible man is so toxic that him being eaten by The Ick would make the world a tangibly better place, is it worth the cost? Meanwhile, Gwyn has some secrets of his own to share.

*AUTHOR: JOHN LEES | ARTIST: SALLY CANTIRINO | COLORIST: DEARBHLA KELLY | LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI*

*PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 | MATURE | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | FOC DATE: NOVEMBER 3, 2025*

ENDLESS NIGHT (Trade Paperback)

When Axel Black, an obsessive tech billionaire and head of the sinister Order of Nine, sends his operatives to Exit City in search of a dangerous mystical artifact, only a team of unlikely allies from different corners of the underworld can prevent an apocalyptic catastrophe: VELVETEEN, the elite rogue assassin hellbent on revenge; McCORMICK & MILLER, two detectives keeping peace in a lawless city; and OWEN BLACKWOOD, a monster hunter duty-bound to stop evil. But tensions are mounting, and time is running out!

*AUTHOR: MARK LONDON | ARTIST: TOM DERENICK | COVER A ARTIST: CHRIS WESTON*

*PAGES: 96 FULL COLOR | $17.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

SUNDER HC TOME 1: SMALL BEGINNINGS (Original Graphic Novel)

When a mysterious book appears in the library of a young monk named Zeek, he must embark on a quest to find its rightful owner. Unbeknownst to him, another dark figure has been searching for this book for a long time, sending his minions across the known planets and using dark magic to find it at all costs. When this evil figure realizes the manuscript has finally resurfaced, it sets events in motion that will send Zeek on an adventure unlike anything he could have ever imagined–leading Zeek to discover his true identity and destiny.

*AUTHOR AND ARTIST: PIERRE-ALEXANDRE COMTOIS | COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN*

*PAGES: 168 FULL COLOR | $29.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

FLASH GORDON HC VOL. 1 (Deluxe Edition)

An all-new collector's edition of *FLASH GORDON* Vol. 1! The space-faring adventurer returns in the hit series from Jeremy Adams (*Green Lantern, The Flash*) and Will Conrad (*Nightwing, King Conan Chronicles*)! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe… Now with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, a gorgeous cover gallery, and a special essay by the legendary Alex Ross,* this hardcover collection is a must-have for any Flash fan! Collecting *Flash Gordon (2024) #1-5*. *Alex Ross essay reprinted from *Flash Gordon Classic Collection Volume One*.

*AUTHORS: JEREMY ADAMS | ARTIST: WILL CONRAD | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE | COVER A ARTIST: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI*

*PAGES: 184 FULL COLOR | $29.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

SOCRATES (Trade Paperback)

Athens, 399 BC. In what may be remembered as the first trial for crimes of opinion, Socrates is sentenced to death. Accused of corrupting youth with atheistic doctrines, the philosopher's line of defense is uncompromising and defiant. He is thus sentenced to drink hemlock by an even larger majority of jurors, and once in prison, awaiting execution, he refuses to flee lest he violate those laws to which he has always been devoted. Socrates was not only one of the best known and most influential philosophers in human history, but also the first martyr for his own ideas. His trial tells how the greatest democracy of the time could have sentenced the best of its citizens to death.

*AUTHOR: FRANCESCO BARILLI | ARTIST: ALESSANDRO RANGHIASCI | LETTERER: GIULIA GABRIELLI | COVER A ARTIST: ALESSANDRO RANGHIASCI*

*PAGES: 160 FULL COLOR | $19.99 | TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

BURIED LONG, LONG AGO (Trade Paperback)

Based on true events, from 1901-1908 Belle Gunness lured dozens of lonely men to her Indiana farm and savagely murdered them for their money. Because Belle managed to avoid capture and face trial, much of this story remains untold. Until now. This is a fairy-tale retelling of her brutal crimes from the perspective of her three young children…who soon discover there is something far worse, and far more evil, than their mother on the farm. Something Buried Long, Long Ago.

*AUTHORS: ANTHONY CLEVELAND | ARTIST & COLORIST: ALEX CORMACK | LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH*

*PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR | $17.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | FOC DATE: NOVEMBER 3, 2025*

ABUZZ (Trade Paperback)

Shakespeare's beloved romcom *Much Ado About Nothing* gets a modern update with an LGBTQ cast and the same classic miscommunications! Feuding senior students Ben and Beatriz drag half of Messina High into their never-ending arguments, making things difficult as budding sweethearts Hero and Claudio are asked to pick sides in the battle. All the while, the bad kids, led by outcast DJ, are plotting to capitalize on the chaos and rule the school for themselves. With college letters and prom night on the horizon, will these students find their happy ending or feel the sting of total rejection?

*AUTHOR: AMY CHASE | ARTIST: STELLADIA | COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO*

*PAGES: 175 FULL COLOR | $14.99 | YOUNG ADULT | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2025*

A LITTLE STEP VOL. 1 (Trade Paperback)

Yu-kiu Lau, a fifth-year student, had always dreamed of studying at a foreign art university. However, because she feared others' critiques of her work, she couldn't find it within herself to submit any of her creations. One day, while Yu-kiu was in the art room, she heard a beautiful guitar sound from downstairs. It turned out to be played by Ho-yuet Lee, a classmate with a questionable reputation…

*AUTHOR & ARTIST: MIMI SZETO*

*PAGES: 168 | $10.99 | PARTIAL COLOR | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

NARAKA WARRIOR VOL. 1 (Trade Paperback)

After a catastrophic accident, the souls of the dead find themselves in a liminal predicament that straddles life and death. Guided by the maiden messengers, they must face life's judgment. The plaintiff can channel his resentment into a murderous power, while the defendant can trade his own soul for a chance at life by destroying others' souls. They embark on a brutal journey of imbuing their souls with power and deciding how to wield it in order to survive.

*AUTHOR: ALBERT NG | ARTIST & COLORIST: JERRY CHO | LETTERER: BOOK BUDDY MEDIA*

*PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR | $10.99 | RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

CHASE SPEEDINGTON AND THE LAST DRAGON'S BREATH VOL. 1

An intrepid young man of action, Chase Speedington, is working with his adopted mother, the Queen to search for the truth about his parents when he is confronted once again by the Evil Eisenfaust! This latest encounter sets in motion a series of events that leads Chase to the legend of the Dragon's Last Breath! Working with the help of friends, Chase finds the clues that might lead to his parents but instead leads to information that Dragons actually once existed on Earth!!! …and that they can be brought back to life??

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Franco Aureliani | Art by Mike Hartigan*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 136pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/5/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/13/2025 | TERRITORY: World*

FLASH GORDON ADVENTURES VOL. 2

The Adventure Continues! Flash Gordon and friends return in a brand-new adventurous anthology filled with sci-fi action and humor! Featuring stories by the most awesome cartoonists in the galaxy! Will Flash Gordon be able to stop an evil robot in time to meet his friends at the amusement park, or will it be destroyed before he gets there? Can Dale save Flash and Princess Aura from the worst day ever? Who has a bigger ego, Ming or Flash? All of these questions and more will be answered in this exciting new collection of short stories that focus on friendship, trust and doing the right thing against impossible odds.

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Art Baltazar, Franco Aureliani, John Patrick Green, and Various | Art by Art Baltazar, Stan Sakai, Mike Cavallaro, John Patrick Green*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 112pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/5/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/13/2025 | TERRITORY: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand*

THE SMURFS HOLIDAY SPECIAL

There's no peace on Earth when Christmas comes to the Smurfs Village, at least not while Gargamel is lurking about! In this special collection of frosty fun and frolic, before The Smurfs can stuff their stockings and open their presents, they have to deal with dragons, talking snowmen, grumpy bears, a kidnapped Santa Claus, and a reindeer chase through the starry night sky! It's a race to save Christmas in this Smurfy Holiday treasure for the whole family.

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Peyo | Art by Peyo*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 56pp., Full color, Hardcover ($12.99) / Paperback ($7.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/5/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/13/2025 | TERRITORY: World*

AW, NUTS!

Get your just desserts with this pun-tastic buddy comedy, featuring Peanut and Jelly! Every morsel falls into place within the Foodtopia Pyramid. Well-peeled fancy folks reign from the toppings, average doughs make up the filling, and at the bottom, the odd-foods-out form the crumbs. This is where we find Peanut and Jelly. They may be lowly employees at the Crumb Dump for now, but these ride-or-fries are determined to rise to the coveted upper crust. But when they accidentally unleash a Crumb Feeder into the city, their plans look shakier than an uneven souffle! This tale has steaks, artichoke heart, and is ripe with comedy!

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Max Beaudry | Art by David Perry*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 88pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/5/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/13/2025 | TERRITORY: World*

DISNEY PIXAR CLASSIC GRAPHIC NOVEL: TURNING RED

Meilin Lee, an overachieving student and dutiful daughter who helps maintain her family's temple in Toronto's Chinatown, strides confidently through life. But when Mei turns thirteen, she's suddenly swimming in a sea of chaos, torn between remaining her mom's perfect little girl and unleashing her true self—which may just happen to resemble a giant red panda! Backed by her loyal besties, Abby, Miriam, and Priya, Mei must work up the courage to face—and embrace—her inner beast!

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Amy Chu | Art by Emilio Urbano, Marco Forcelloni, Andrea Greppi | Colors by Massimo Rocca, Angela Capolupo-Maaw Art Team, Maria Claudia Di Genova | Letters by Chris Dickey, Charles Pritchet*

*FORMAT: 6.5 x 9, 64pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/12/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/20/2025 | TERRITORY: North America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand*

DISNEY CLASSIC GRAPHIC NOVEL: ENCANTO

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live in a magical house in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from superstrength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Tea Orsi | Art by The Disney Comics Group, Giovanni Rigano, Chris Dickey | Colors by Massimo Rocca, Luigi Aime, Vita Efremova, Nicola Righi, Alla Khatkevich | Letters by Chris Dickey, Charles Pritchett*

*FORMAT: 6.5 x 9, 64pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/19/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/27/2025 | TERRITORY: North America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand*

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI 3 IN 1 TP VOL. 1

Slapstick humor and cuteness merge in this super-charged graphic novel series! Perfect for reluctant readers and fans of *Miraculous Ladybug*! Spots on with everyone's favorite bugaboo, Ladybug, and her trusted partner, the purrfect Cat Noir! This dynamic hero duo is hanging out on Parisian roofs, and when they're not saving the day, they're getting into some super hijinks! When Ladybug tries to grow a flower for Adrien, things get a bit thorny. Will Cat Noir be able to help Ladybug? She loves him, she loves him not… Then, what happens when Ladybug and Cat Noir share a pizza–and Cat Noir runs off with it?! All this and much more in this supersized collection of the first three issues of the *Miraculous Ladybug* graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with the chibi art from the YouTube shorts!

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Amy Chase, Sarah Cooke, Carrie Harris, Josh Trujillo | Art by Ryan Jampole, Lex Hobson, Brenda Hickey, Mauro Fonseca | Lettered by Adel E. Talemi*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 160pp., Full color, Paperback ($14.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/19/2025 | FOC DATE: 10/27/2025 | TERRITORY: North America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand*

CASAGRANDES: FREEZING AND FRIO

Time to bundle up with THE CASAGRANDES! When Ronnie Anne visits THE LOUD HOUSE to help her friend Lincoln Loud, 'Tis the Seasoning for some delicious seasonal food! Halfway through cooking, Lincoln's Dad discovers he needs help finishing a special dish, a Lynn-till stew! Can Ronnie Anne and Lincoln find that missing bit of pizzazz to save the dish? Meanwhile, Ronnie Anne's Abuelo Hector dresses as the Mercado Santa for a holiday promotion. Ronnie Anne and Bobby do their best to keep him on track as his helper elves. Also, Sergio wants to fly south for the winter, and when their Abuela Rosa denies him a first-class flight, he decides he'll actually fly with his own two wings! Then, Ronnie Anne's mom is organizing an apartment-wide ugly sweater contest. But ugly isn't in Carlota's vocab–or closet! Can Ronnie Anne find the ugliest sweaters to compete?! All sorts of snow-covered holiday adventures await this familia grande, so put on your best winterwear, pick up some snowballs, and join in on the fun! Featuring 50 pages of all-new comics, created by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series *THE LOUD HOUSE* and *THE CASAGRANDES*!

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by The Loud House Creative Team | Art by The Loud House Creative Team | Lettered by Wilson Ramos Jr.*

*FORMAT: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color, Hardcover ($12.99) / Paperback ($7.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/26/2025 | FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 | TERRITORY: North America, Canada, United Kingdom*

PHINEAS AND FERB A-MAZE-ING CREATURE DOUBLE FEATURE

Gigantic insects! Massive monsters! And a fifty-foot feral Perry the Platypus! It's a creature double-feature as Phineas and Ferb invent their way through a maze of enormous insects and colossal challenges to make it home safe. And in an alternate reality adventure, Dr. Doofenshmirtz stars as a late-night horror movie TV host who teams up with Phineas and the gang when the real world becomes infested with nightmarish creatures. It's gigantic laughs and monstrous fun in this all-new, all-original graphic novel!

*CREATIVE TEAM: Written by Scott Peterson, Joshua Pruett | Art by Mara Angelilli, Gianluca Papi, Francesca Follini | Colorist by Francesca Vivaldi, Jurek Malottke | Lettered by Buddy Beaudoin*

*FORMAT: 6.5 x 9, 80pp., Full color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)*

*ON SALE DATE: 11/26/2025 | FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 | TERRITORY: North America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada*

