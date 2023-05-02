Madam Satan's Lurid Origins in the Rare Pep Comics #16, at Auction Discover Madam Satan's sinister beginnings in the elusive Pep Comics #16, a lurid gem from MLJ's Golden Age era.

Madam Satan is something of an oddity from MLJ's Golden Age. Seductive and macabre in a manner that largely seems coded for mature readers, the character first appeared in the background of the cover of Pep Comics #15, but it was in Pep Comics #16 from 1941 where her story begain, with the MLJ publication revealing her rather tawdry origin story that issue. The issue itself has become a tough to get, featuring the exemplary artwork and storytelling talents of Abner Sundell, Harry Lucey, Irv Novick, Lin Streeter, Mort Meskin, Paul Reinman, and Charles Biro. An underappreciated origin story featuring a character who is enjoying some renewed popularity today due to her appearance on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina television series, the 2023 May 4 The MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 has a Pep Comics #16 (MLJ, 1941) CGC GD+ 2.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction.

The origin story of Madam Satan, created by Abner Sundell and Harry Lucey, depicts the chilling transformation of a mortal woman named Tyra (later renamed Iola) into a sinister and enchanting supernatural force of chaos. Driven to murder by her desire for the handsome man she is to marry, Tyra herself is killed and her spirit form is summoned to the mythical Bald Mountain, a location said to be frequented by Satan and his minions. Once Satan has transformed the character into his devious partner, he sends her back to the mortal realm to wreak havoc and misery in her wake, using her powers to seduce her victims and confuse their minds — ultimately, she is able to kill them with a kiss. Her supernatural struggle with the celestial Brother Sunshine, who was resolute in his attempts to capture her in a bottle, became an ongoing theme of her brief tenure in Pep Comics.

The character Madam Satan was created by artist Harry Lucey and writer Abner Sundell. Lucey is well known for going on to become one of the definitive Archie artists. Sundell got his start writing and editing for the pulps, where he eventually crossed paths with Louis Silberkleit — the man who put the "L" in MLJ. In addition to Madam Satan, he also co-created Steel Sterling (with artist Charles Biro) for MLJ. Sudnell also worked for Victor Fox, as writer and editor for Fox's comic book and magazine lines. By the 1960s, he was an editor for Pageant Magazine, which was launched by comic book publisher (and later magazine and book publisher) Alex Hillman. At Pageant, Sundell became part of a stunning political controversy during the 1964 Presidential election, followed promptly by a Senate Subcommittee hearing on December 17, 1964.

Pep Comics #16 remains an elusive prize for avid collectors, as only 22 entries for the issue can be found on the CGC census. For those interested in acquiring a Pep Comics #16 and marveling at Madam Satan's sinister beginnings, the 2023 May 4 The MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 has a Pep Comics #16 (MLJ, 1941) CGC GD+ 2.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction. For those new to bidding at Heritage Auctions, it's advisable to consult the auction house's FAQ section to familiarize yourself with the bidding process and auction event details.

