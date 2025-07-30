Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: maleficent, snow white

Maleficent Returns For Volume Two In October…

Disney Villains: Maleficent by Paulina Ganuchea and Theo Stulz returns for Volume Two in October from Dynamite

Article Summary Maleficent returns in Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2, launching in October from Dynamite Comics.

Paulina Ganucheau and Theo Stulz deliver a new dark fantasy as Maleficent seeks more magical power.

The story follows Maleficent after cursing Aurora, pursuing a mysterious grimoire with ancient power.

Variant covers by top artists and premium editions highlight this new chapter for Disney's iconic villain.

In Dynamite's October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as a Supernatural comic, new Terminator, ThunderCats, Die!Namite series , there is a return to the Snow White world of Maleficent. A second series under the Disney Villains label as Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol 2 by Paulina Ganuchea and Theo Stulz… as Maleficent looks to gain more power from neighbouring kingdoms…

Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2 #1

WRITER: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

ARTIST: THEO STULTZ

COVERS: PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A), ELLERY SANTOS (B), ROBERT QUINN (C), THEO STULTZ (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (E), THEO STULTZ (H-RI/VIRGIN), ELLERY SANTOS (I-RI/VIRGIN), PAULINA GANUCHEAU (J-RI/VIRGIN), ROBERT QUINN (LIMITED VIRGIN COVER G, $50.00, 10/22/25), PAULINA GANUCHEAU (METAL PREMIUM COVER F, $100.00, 10/29/25)

OCTOBER 15 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | FANTASY | TEEN | $4.99

JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS! The Queen of the Forbidden Mountain returns for an all-new tale of villainy crafted by writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist THEO STULTZ! Set in the time just after the vengeful Maleficent leveled her curse against Princess Aurora, this hypnotic new adventure follows the power-hungry regent as she sets out to build up her arsenal of magical energy to the point that she will be invulnerable to any force that would dare challenge her reign. When her goblin minions return from a raid against a neighboring kingdom bearing a mysterious glowing grimoire, the Queen senses an ancient and otherworldly presence between its covers — a force that could deliver to her a new wellspring of nearly unlimited power. To take possession of it, however, she must leave the safety of her kingdom and venture into an unfamiliar and dangerous realm — a place from which few humans ever return! Featuring darkly beautiful covers by PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ELLERY SANTOS, ROBERT QUINN, and THEO STULTZ, Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2 #1 adds a new layer of complexity to one of Disney's most compellingly sinister antagonists! ONCE UPON A NIGHTMARE!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!