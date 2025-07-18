Supernatural Returns To Comics In Dynamite October 2025 Full Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Supernatural, thundercats

Dynamite Entertainment launch their new post-Diamond Previews catalogue, Dynamite Dispatches, and their October 2025 solicits and solicitations, and are kicking it off with a new comic book based on the TV series, Supernatural, written by Greg Pak and drawn by Eder Messias. As well as a new Disney Villains: Malificent series, new Terminator, ThunderCats, Die!Namite series as well as more Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, Fire And Ice, Duck Tales, Herculoids, Space Ghost, Vampirella, Gargoyles, Stitch, SilverHawks, and Red Sonja. And a resolicit on the Harley Quinn VS Elvira crossover as a result of all the distribution nonsense.

Supernatural #1

WRITER: GREG PAK

ARTIST: EDER MESSIAS

COVERS: CLAYTON CRAIN (A), DAVID COUSENS (B), EDER MESSIAS (C), PHOTO (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (G), EDER MESSIAS (J-RI/LINE ART), PHOTO (K-RI/FOIL, $9.99), PHOTO (L-RI/FOIL VIRGIN, $29.99), EDER MESSIAS (M-RI/VIRGIN), DAVID COUSENS (N-RI/VIRGIN), EDER MESSIAS (O-RI/LINE ART VIRGIN), CLAYTON CRAIN (P-RI/VIRGIN), EDER MESSIAS (METAL PREMIUM COVER H, $100.00, 10/15/25)

OCTOBER 1 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

THE BROTHERS WINCHESTER RETURN! Get ready to hit the road again with Dean and Sam as they prowl the highways and byways of small-town America in search of demonic wrongdoing to put right! Set between the foundational first and second seasons of the landmark television series, this brand-new title from acclaimed author GREG PAK (Darth Vader, Lilo & Stitch) and preternaturally gifted artist EDER MESSIAS (Sam Wilson: Captain America) brings readers back to where the dark magic first began — and reveals a disturbing new threat that the bickering brothers will have to face before they can return to hunting down the demon who killed their mother. In this first issue, the monster hunters must uncover the entity responsible for a series of mysterious fires in a decaying rust belt town — attacks that begin with a Windler Industries factory burning down, and then escalate to several Windler employees themselves going up in flames. But finding the malevolent force behind the otherworldly arsons may not be as straightforward as it might seem — especially once the suspiciously well-prepared CEO Steff Windler gets personally involved! Featuring atmospherically arresting covers from CLAYTON CRAIN, DAVID COUSENS, and EDER MESSIAS, each issue of Supernatural also includes a special PHOTO cover showcasing the beloved cast of the hit show! SAVING PEOPLE, HUNTING THINGS — THE FAMILY BUSINESS!

Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2 #1

WRITER: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

ARTIST: THEO STULTZ

COVERS: PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A), ELLERY SANTOS (B), ROBERT QUINN (C), THEO STULTZ (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (E), THEO STULTZ (H-RI/VIRGIN), ELLERY SANTOS (I-RI/VIRGIN), PAULINA GANUCHEAU (J-RI/VIRGIN), ROBERT QUINN (LIMITED VIRGIN COVER G, $50.00, 10/22/25), PAULINA GANUCHEAU (METAL PREMIUM COVER F, $100.00, 10/29/25)

OCTOBER 15 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | FANTASY | TEEN | $4.99

JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS! The Queen of the Forbidden Mountain returns for an all-new tale of villainy crafted by writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist THEO STULTZ! Set in the time just after the vengeful Maleficent leveled her curse against Princess Aurora, this hypnotic new adventure follows the power-hungry regent as she sets out to build up her arsenal of magical energy to the point that she will be invulnerable to any force that would dare challenge her reign. When her goblin minions return from a raid against a neighboring kingdom bearing a mysterious glowing grimoire, the Queen senses an ancient and otherworldly presence between its covers — a force that could deliver to her a new wellspring of nearly unlimited power. To take possession of it, however, she must leave the safety of her kingdom and venture into an unfamiliar and dangerous realm — a place from which few humans ever return! Featuring darkly beautiful covers by PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ELLERY SANTOS, ROBERT QUINN, and THEO STULTZ, Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2 #1 adds a new layer of complexity to one of Disney's most compellingly sinister antagonists! ONCE UPON A NIGHTMARE!

ThunderCats: Pumyra #1

WRITER: ED BRISSON

ARTIST: ALICE LECLERT

COVERS: CLAYTON HENRY (A), SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (B), ROBERT QUINN (C), WILL ROBSON (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (E), WILL ROBSON (G-RI/VIRGIN), ROBERT QUINN (H-RI/VIRGIN), SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (I-RI/VIRGIN), CLAYTON HENRY (J-RI/VIRGIN), ROBERT QUINN (METAL PREMIUM COVER F, $100.00, 11/5/25)

OCTOBER 29 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 40 PAGES | SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $5.99

ONE 'CAT AGAINST THE WORLD! In the aftermath of a war against the Mu'tants — a war that claimed her parents' lives — an orphaned Pumyra is taken in by Jaga, who sees untapped potential in the scrappy young cat. As she grows, Pumyra, still angry at the universe over the loss of her parents, trains under Jaga in the art of healing — and discovers the power of compassion to transform pain into hope! Acclaimed author ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Lost, SilverHawks) and artist ALICE LECLERT (Crossover Division) craft a powerful tale of struggle and redemption in this 40-page one-shot special — uplifted by inspiring covers from CLAYTON HENRY, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, ROBERT QUINN, and WILL ROBSON! OUT OF THE SHADOWS AND INTO THE LIGHT! 28 STORY PAGES!

The Terminator: Metal #1

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY, RORY MCCONVILLE

ARTIST: LORENZO RE

COVERS: DECLAN SHALVEY (A), BOB LAYTON (B), SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (C), IVAN TAO (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (G), IVAN TAO (I-RI/VIRGIN), SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (J-RI/VIRGIN), BOB LAYTON (K-RI/VIRGIN), DECLAN SHALVEY (L-RI/VIRGIN), BOB LAYTON (FOIL COVER E, $9.99, 10/22/25), BOB LAYTON (FOIL VIRGIN COVER F, $29.99, 10/22/25), IVAN TAO (METAL PREMIUM COVER H, $100.00, 11/5/25)

OCTOBER 22 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SCIENCE FICTION | TEEN+ | $4.99

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE — AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER! In the post-apocalyptic future that follows Judgment Day, the shattered remnants of humanity must make use of every tool they can in their existential battle against the machines — and that includes the deadliest weapons that Skynet sends to annihilate them. For one member of the Resistance, this means trusting his life to a reprogrammed Terminator. Trapped behind enemy lines, the soldier and his repurposed engine of destruction must find a way to both survive and complete their mission — an undertaking with such a low probability of success that it could reboot the Terminator back to its default settings! Acclaimed Terminator and ThunderCats author DECLAN SHALVEY is joined by co-writer RORY MCCONVILLE and returning artist LORENZO RE for a brand-new chapter in his chilling saga of the War Against the Machines with The Terminator: Metal #1 — featuring brutally beautiful covers from SHALVEY, BOB LAYTON, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, and IVAN TAO!

Die!namite: Blood Red #1

WRITER: FRED VAN LENTE

ARTIST: MARCO FINNEGAN

COVERS: EJ SU (A), GODTAIL (B), DAVID COUSENS (C), WILL ROBSON (D), BLANK AUTHENTIX (E), DAVID COUSENS (H-RI/VIRGIN), GODTAIL (I-RI/VIRGIN), EJ SU (J-RI/VIRGIN), MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG COVER F ($10.00, 10/8/25), WILL ROBSON (LIMITED VIRGIN COVER G, $50.00, 10/15/25)

OCTOBER 8 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | HORROR | TEEN+ | $4.99

TIME TO DIE ANOTHER DAY! The ravening undead return to resume their feasting upon the living in the newest bloodcurdling chapter of Dynamite's all-star supergroup adventures in the dystopic future! Outside the crazily fortified gates of Sunset City, the zombie hordes search ceaselessly for their prey — and that means women, because the gender-targeting Deadman virus is strictly a boys' club. Inside the walls, rival factions jockey for power under the iron thumb of Purgatori and her enforcers, the Furies — including Vampirella, who's stuck on Earth under Drakulonian quarantine to keep the male plague at bay. But it turns out that Vampi's not the only alien in the skies — and when someone from a certain red planet arrives on the scene, everyone's plans will get scrambled like a Deadman on a busy highway! The newly infected creative team of writer FRED VAN LENTE and artist MARCO FINNEGAN unleash all of your favorite femmes fatales in the epic sci-fi grand guignol that is Die!namite: Blood Red #1 — featuring skull-cracking covers from EJ SU, GODTAIL, DAVID COUSENS, and WILL ROBSON! DIE!NAMITE HEROES NEVER SAY DIE! SPECIAL BLIND BAG VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE!

Harley Quinn x Elvira #1

WRITERS: AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTISTS: AMANDA CONNER, JUAN SAMU

COVERS: AMANDA CONNER 1 (A), CHAD HARDIN (B), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (C), BEN CALDWELL (D), MARK SPEARS (E), BLANK AUTHENTIX (J), AMANDA CONNER 2 (M-RI/ORIGINAL), BEN CALDWELL (N-RI/VIRGIN), CHAD HARDIN (O-RI/LINE ART), AMANDA CONNER 2 (P-RI/FOIL, $9.99, 10/1/25), CHAD HARDIN (Q-RI/LINE ART VIRGIN), AMANDA CONNER 2 (R-RI/FOIL VIRGIN, $29.99, 10/1/25), MARK SPEARS (S-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (T-RI/VIRGIN), CHAD HARDIN (U-RI/VIRGIN), AMANDA CONNER 2 (V-RI/VIRGIN), AMANDA CONNER 1 (METAL PREMIUM COVER K, $100.00, 10/15/25), MARK SPEARS (FOIL COVER H, $9.99, 10/1/25), MARK SPEARS (FOIL VIRGIN COVER I, $29.99, 10/1/25)

OCTOBER 1 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SUPERHERO/HORROR/HUMOR | TEEN+ | $4.99

THE MISTRESS OF THE DARK MEETS DADDY'S LITTLE MONSTER! THIS IS WHY THE MULTIVERSE WAS CREATED! What happens when the Clown Princess of Crime gets bored? Shenanigans, hijinks, grievous bodily harm… the possibilities are endless! Now add in a certain macabre-minded TV host who seems to attract trouble like crypts attract vampires, and the stage is set for the greatest team-up since Frankenstein met his Bride! With her beloved show on the chopping block following a corporate takeover, Elvira needs to come up with a plan to get things back in the black — and her new friend Harley Quinn has an idea that's just crazy enough to work! Together, they're going to throw the greatest Halloween party Brooklyn has ever seen — whether the borough likes it or not! Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI — the world-famous tag-team of all things Harley Quinn — this crossover event for the ages from Dynamite and DC Comics also showcases Amanda's fan-favorite artistic chops, with each issue featuring two (count 'em, two) Conner covers. And that's not all (certainly not!) — she's also joining interior artist (and Elvira favorite) JUAN SAMU to provide selected story pages for the series! But wait, there's more! This premier issue also includes darkly captivating covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, BEN CALDWELL, and best-selling Mark Spears Monsters creator MARK SPEARS! *RESOLICIT, ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS ARE CANCELLED*

The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt #2

WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTIST: PASQUALE QUALANO

COVERS: LUCIO PARRILLO (A), AMANDA CONNER (B), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (C), FRANCESCO MATTINA (D), FRANCESCO MATTINA (F-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (G-RI/VIRGIN), AMANDA CONNER (H-RI/VIRGIN), LUCIO PARRILLO (I-RI/VIRGIN), LUCIO PARRILLO (METAL PREMIUM COVER E, $100.00, 10/15/25)

OCTOBER 1 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SUPERHERO/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

READY TO TAKE A BITE OUT OF CRIME! Following last issue's shocking events, inventor Radley Crown has declared a war on crime in Big City, and he's tearing through his hometown's underworld in the guise of his alter ego, the Blue Falcon. But there are things awaiting him in the shadows that are stranger and more deadly than any run-of-the-mill gangster or psychopath — and they've set their sights squarely on the Falcon's faithful canine companion! The acclaimed creative team of writer JIMMY PALMIOTTI and artist PASQUALE QUALANO dial the action up to eleven in the second issue of their page-turning new take on the Hanna-Barbera classic — featuring irresistibly appealing covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, AMANDA CONNER, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and FRANCESCO MATTINA! DOG DAY AFTERNOON!

Fire and Ice #4

WRITER: BILL WILLINGHAM

ARTIST: LEONARDO MANCO

COVERS: JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (A), LEONARDO MANCO (B), DAN PANOSIAN (C), JOE JUSKO (D), JOE JUSKO (E-RI/VIRGIN), DAN PANOSIAN (F-RI/VIRGIN), LEONARDO MANCO (G-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (H-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 15 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | FANTASY | TEEN+ | $4.99

WHAT SECRETS WILL THE DEAD REVEAL? Even as she is transferring her powers to Prince Nekron, the grief-maddened sorceress Juliana casts one final spell to resurrect her firstborn son, Kaledan — who is about to discover that getting brought back to life isn't as enjoyable as one might think. Meanwhile, having fought off the subhuman raiders, the Queen of Firekeep adds the warrior boy Larn to her expedition — now they just have to make it across a jungle overrun with enemy warriors and their tame monsters! Writer BILL WILLINGHAM and artist LEONARDO MANCO continue their mesmerizing exploration of Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta's primordial realm in the long-awaiting Fire and Ice #4 — featuring fantastic covers from MANCO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, DAN PANOSIAN, and a special bonus cover from the legendary JOE JUSKO! *RESOLICIT, ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS ARE CANCELLED* FEATURING A BONUS COVER FROM JOE JUSKO!

The Herculoids #9

WRITER: TOM SNIEGOSKI

ARTIST: CRAIG ROUSSEAU

COVERS: FRANCESCO MATTINA (A), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (B), BJORN BARENDS (C), ANTHONY MARQUES (D), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (E-RI/LINE ART), ANTHONY MARQUES (F-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (G-RI/LINE ART VIRGIN), BJORN BARENDS (H-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (I-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 22 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

LOST IN SPACE! In the aftermath of last issue's shocking events, Dorno has been abducted by the invading Klaturians and whisked away from Planet Amzot to be pressed into service for their universe-conquering plans. But the Herculoids never abandon one of their own — even if it means leaving the world they are sworn to protect and charging into the cold vacuum of enemy territory! Veteran comics navigators TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU take to the skies with The Herculoids #9 — reinforced by red-hot covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

Space Ghost #4

WRITER: DAVID PEPOSE

ARTIST: JONATHAN LAU

COVERS: FRANCESCO MATTINA (A), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (B), MICHAEL CHO (C), BJORN BARENDS (D), BJORN BARENDS (F-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE (G-RI/LINE ART VIRGIN), MICHAEL CHO (H-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (I-RI/VIRGIN), FRANCESCO MATTINA (METAL PREMIUM COVER E, $100.00, 10/22/25)

OCTOBER 8 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

CAUGHT BETWEEN A ROCK AND A SHARK PLACE! In an effort to stop the perpetual feuding between the Crystalline Empire and the Kingdom of the Space Sharks, Space Ghost and the twins are guarding a summit between the two powers — only to have it derailed by a mysterious assassination attempt. With interplanetary war now looming, can the team track down the culprits in time to pull everyone back from the brink of annihilation? Find out in the most world-shaking issue of DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU's Space Ghost yet — featuring appealingly apocalyptic covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS!

DuckTales #9

WRITER: BRANDON MONTCLARE

ARTIST: TOMMASO RONDA

COVERS: IVAN BIGARELLA (A), GIULIA LORMURNO (B), CARLO LAURO (C), DREW MOSS (D), TOMMASO RONDA (E), TOMMASO RONDA (F-RI/VIRGIN), DREW MOSS (G-RI/VIRGIN), CARLO LAURO (H-RI/VIRGIN), GIULIA LORMURNO (I-RI/VIRGIN), IVAN BIGARELLA (J-RI/VIRGIN), MEGHAN HETRICK (METAL PREMIUM COVER E, $100.00, 10/29/25)

OCTOBER 22 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | ADVENTURE | ALL AGES | $4.99

ALWAYS EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! Huey, Dewey, and Louie have been preparing all summer for the Junior Woodchuck Jamboree, and with the help of their Uncle Scrooge they're hoping to finally earn their Finders-Keeper merit badge! But when the boys are forced to bring little Webby along on their camping trip, things take a dire turn when they take a wrong turn in the woods — leaving an ill-prepared Doofus Drake to try and rescue Webby as well as his fellow Woodchucks! Grand Moguls BRANDON MONTCLARE and TOMMASO RONDA delve deep into the Junior Woodchuck Guidebook for DuckTales #9 — with covers cross-indexed by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, GIULIA LORMURNO, CARLO LAURO, and DREW MOSS!

Gargoyles: Demona #5

WRITER: GREG WEISMAN

ARTIST: FRANK PAUR

COVERS: MEGHAN HETRICK (A), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (B), FRANK PAUR (C), DAVID COUSENS (D), JAE LEE (G-RI/LINE ART), DAVID COUSENS (H-RI/VIRGIN), FRANK PAUR (I-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (J-RI/VIRGIN), MEGHAN HETRICK (LIMITED VIRGIN COVER F, $50.00, 10/22/25)

OCTOBER 15 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | FANTASY | TEEN | $4.99

THE CLAN OF THE RISING SUN! The year is 1274, and Demona and Angelika have settled in Japan, where they are helping a local clan to raise a new generation of Gargoyles — including a precocious young rookling named Katana. Demona hasn't given up her quest to restore Angelika's youth, but her now-widowed adopted daughter is more concerned with keeping her mother from being consumed by her bitterness in the years to come — a goal that may slip away forever when the clan is attacked by a new force of Gargoyle hunters! Demona's fate is forged in this fifth and final issue of Gargoyles: Demona, elegantly composed and calligraphed by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and animated series collaborator FRANK PAUR — with woodblock-worthy covers provided by PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DAVID COUSENS!

Stitch #3

WRITERS: CONNOR RATLIFF, JAMES III

ARTIST: GRETA XELLA

COVERS: EDWIN GALMON (A), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (B), CIRO CANGIALOSI (C), GEORGE KAMBADAIS (D), JAE LEE (E-RI/LINE ART), GEORGE KAMBADAIS (F-RI/VIRGIN), CIRO CANGIALOSI (G-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (H-RI/VIRGIN), EDWIN GALMON (I-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 8 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | ADVENTURE | ALL AGES | $4.99

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR! It's not easy being the sole United Galactic Federation agent in charge of containing the chaotic impulses of Dr. Jumba. As a certified evil genius, the mad scientist is constantly testing the limits of Agent Pleakley's patience — and his sanity! In fact, if Dr. Jumba were to disappear altogether, Pleakley's life would improve dramatically. Coincidentally enough, Dr. Jumba's latest invention can make that happen. In fact, it can make anything happen! It's a bona fide wish-granting device, like something out of a fairy tale — or in this case, a cautionary tale. Agent Pleakley is about to learn the hard way that there's no such thing as a free lunch — even when you own the restaurant! The scripting tag team of CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III join artist GRETA XELLA to make readers' wishes come true in Stitch #3 — featuring fulfilling covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS!

SilverHawks #10

WRITER: ED BRISSON

ARTIST: GEORGE KAMBADAIS

COVERS: JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (A), CAT STAGGS (B), ALESSANDRO RANALDI (C), DREW MOSS (D), GEORGE KAMBADAIS (E), MANIX (F), BATTLE DAMAGE/DAVID COUSENS (G-RI/ORIGINAL), JAE LEE (H-RI/LINE ART VIRGIN), BATTLE DAMAGE/DAVID COUSENS (I-RI/VIRGIN), MANIX (J-RI/VIRGIN), GEORGE KAMBADAIS (K-RI/VIRGIN), DREW MOSS (L-RI/VIRGIN), ALESSANDRO RANALDI (M-RI/VIRGIN), CAT STAGGS (N-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (O-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 29 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

FRIENDS BECOME ENEMIES — AND ENEMIES BECOME ALLIES! With Hawk Haven in ruins and Stargazer, Copper Kidd, and Osprey lost in the wreckage, the remnants of the SilverHawks have no time to mourn — the Remnant is here, poised to destroy the entire Limbo Galaxy, and the team must fight alongside Mon*Star and his mob to have any hope of stopping it. But even if they manage to succeed, Stargazer's nemesis isn't going to let bygones be bygones — and the last trick he has up his sleeve could end the SilverHawks for good! Famed four-color futurists ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS go all in on their final issue of SilverHawks — featuring pot-sweetening covers from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CAT STAGGS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, DREW MOSS, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

Sonja Reborn #3

WRITER: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

ARTIST: ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

COVERS: STJEPAN SEJIC (A), STUART SAYGER (B), CHAD HARDIN (C), GREG LAND (D), COSPLAY/ANI-MIA (E), COSPLAY/ANI-MIA (F-RI/VIRGIN), GREG LAND (G-RI/VIRGIN), CHAD HARDIN (H-RI/VIRGIN), STUART SAYGER (I-RI/VIRGIN), STJEPAN SEJIC (J-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 1 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SWORD & SORCERY | TEEN+ | $4.99

WHO MADE WHO? Is Maggie Sutherland hallucinating being Red Sonja, or is Red Sonja suffering from a delusion that she is Maggie Sutherland? In either case, the She-Devil with a Sword is unprepared for the visceral experience of her first barbarian bloodletting when her mercenary troop clashes with a Pict war party. The resulting panic attack prompts an intervention from the proto-deity known as The Light — but what Maggie learns about Sonja's past and her own future isn't exactly reassuring! The multiple-personality team of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO dig into the all-new She-Devil's psyche in Sonja Reborn #3 — aided by dramatically diagnostic covers from STJEPAN SEJIC, STUART SAYGER, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA!

ThunderCats #21

WRITER: DECLAN SHALVEY

ARTIST: DREW MOSS

COVERS: LUCIO PARRILLO (A), DECLAN SHALVEY (B), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (C), DREW MOSS (D), MANIX (E), ACTION FIGURE/DREW MOSS (F), ACTION FIGURE/DREW MOSS (G-RI/VIRGIN), MANIX (H-RI/VIRGIN), DREW MOSS (I-RI/VIRGIN), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (J-RI/VIRGIN), DECLAN SHALVEY (K-RI/VIRGIN), LUCIO PARRILLO (L-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 29 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

RETURN OF THE KING! In this issue: Lion-O returns to the Cats' Lair to reclaim his leadership over the ThunderCats! Visibly older and wiser, the now-seasoned ruler carries himself with a new air of authority — something that puts him on a collision course with Apex's mysterious plans! Courtly scribes DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS fulfill their royal charter with ThunderCats #21 — enrobed in cover regalia from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!

ThunderCats: Lost #8

WRITER: ED BRISSON

ARTIST: RAPHA LOBOSCO

COVERS: DECLAN SHALVEY (A), ALFREDO CARDONA (B), MEGHAN HETRICK (C), MARCO FAILLA (D), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (E), JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (F-RI/VIRGIN), MARCO FAILLA (G-RI/VIRGIN), MEGHAN HETRICK (H-RI/VIRGIN), ALFREDO CARDONA (I-RI/VIRGIN), DECLAN SHALVEY (J-RI/VIRGIN)

OCTOBER 8 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE | TEEN | $4.99

HIDE AND SEEK — AND DESTROY! In this issue: Exhausted, hungry, and desperate, the ragged survivors of the Lost team push onward in their quest for the Book of Omens. But their every step is now being harried by the biomechanical sentries still active from the planet's previous wars — a hindrance that Scorpius and his mercenary forces are taking full advantage of in their pursuit of the ThunderCats! Recon commandos ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO go behind the lines in ThunderCats: Lost #8 — featuring freshly decrypted covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, ALFREDO CARDONA, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

Vampirella: Armageddon #4

WRITER: TOM SNIEGOSKI

ARTIST: KEWBER BAAL

COVERS: FRANCESCO MATTINA (A), LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI (B), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (C), COSPLAY/IRELAND REID (D), COSPLAY/IRELAND REID (F-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (G-RI/VIRGIN), LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI (H-RI/VIRGIN), FRANCESCO MATTINA (I-RI/VIRGIN), FRANCESCO MATTINA (METAL PREMIUM COVER E, $100.00, 10/29/25)

OCTOBER 15 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | HORROR | TEEN+ | $4.99

THE WORM TURNS! As everyone knows, Hell is home to an uncountable number of foul demons and unspeakable horrors that roam its sulfurous depths in search of souls to torment. Less commonly known is the fact that in this domain of the damned, sanctuary can sometimes be found where you least expect it — something that Vampirella and Walker are about to discover when they're consumed by a Hellworm! Inferno enthusiasts TOM SNIEGOSKI and KEWBER BAAL hit all of the underworld's hottest circles in Vampirella: Armageddon #4 — all contained within sinfully tempting covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and combustible cosplay from IRELAND REID!

Vampirella #8

WRITER: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

ARTIST: DAVIS GOETTEN

COVERS: LUCIO PARRILLO (A), DERRICK CHEW (B), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (C), ELIAS CHATZOUDIS (D), COSPLAY/RACHEL HOLLON (E), CELINA (G-RI/ORIGINAL), COSPLAY/RACHEL HOLLON (H-RI/VIRGIN), ELIAS CHATZOUDIS (I-RI/VIRGIN), JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (J-RI/VIRGIN), CELINA (K-RI/VIRGIN), DERRICK CHEW (L-RI/VIRGIN), LUCIO PARRILLO (M-RI/VIRGIN), MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG COVER F ($10.00, 10/22/25)

OCTOBER 22 | FC | ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS | 32 PAGES | HORROR | TEEN+ | $4.99

MEMORIES — NOT ALONE IN THE MOONLIGHT! In this issue: The enigmatic living algorithm known as ARIS taps into Vampirella's mind in its quest to access the mysterious aliens beings known as The Host. The resulting journey through Vampi's history — from her extraterrestrial origins through her life on Earth — may answer some of the most fundamental questions about the Daughter of Drakulon's existence! Extrasensory guides CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and DAVIS GOETTEN open the doorways of perception in Vampirella #8 — featuring intuitively intriguing covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON! SPECIAL BLIND BAG VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE! THE ROAD TO #700 CONTINUES HERE!

The Vampirella Archives Vol. 4 Trade Paperback

WRITERS: ARCHIE GOODWIN, LEN WEIN, AND MORE

ARTISTS: JOSÉ GONZALEZ, ESTEBAN MOROTO, AND MORE

COVER: ENRIQUE TORRES

OCTOBER 1 | B&W | 400 PAGES | HORROR | TEEN+ | $34.99

Dynamite continues to expand its archival library with all-new trade paperback editions showcasing Vampi's early adventures from the pages of Vampirella Magazine! This fourth volume of the Vampirella Archives epitomizes vintage horror at its finest, reprinting such classic tales as "What Price Love," "Nimrod," "Demons in the Fog," and "The Blood Queen of Bayou Parish!" Showcasing a wealth of work from such acclaimed creators as Archie Goodwin, Steve Englehart, José Gonzalez, Esteban Moroto, Len Wein, Doug Moench, and many others, The Vampirella Archives Volume Four trade paperback collects issues #22-28 and the Vampirella 1972 Annual from the magazine's original run, all enclosed by an iconic cover by artist Enrique "Enrich" Torres. 400 PAGES OF CLASSIC DRAKULONIAN TALES!

"`

