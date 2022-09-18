Maniac Of New York Returns in AfterShock December 2022 Solicits

Maniac Of New York returns with Don't Call It A Comeback in AfterShock Comics' December 2022 solicits and solicitations from Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti. As well as All Night Every Day, a graphic novella by Ray Fawkes and Andrea Frittella. Take a preview of both below.

MANIAC OF NEW YORK DONT CALL IT A COMEBACK #1 CVR A MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Harry, the seemingly unstoppable killer, has finally been stopped. The city celebrates, the Mayor takes the credit, and Maniac Task Force Director Gina Greene – last seen slicing the Maniac's head open – has disappeared to parts unknown. Now NYPD Detective Zelda Pettibone must pick up the pieces of a life that's suddenly so empty she almost wishes the Maniac was back. And unfortunately, sometimes wishes are granted.

THAT'S RIGHT, THERE'S A NEW MANIAC, BUT NOT THE ONE YOU'RE EXPECTING! Stay out of Central Park and stay away from cable news, 'cause something terrifying is on the loose!

Writer Elliott Kalan and artist Andrea Mutti return to the acclaimed horror-satire series for a tale of horrifying gore and even more horrifying cultural relevance!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALL NIGHT & EVERY DAY ONE SHOT #1 CVR A FRITTELLA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Andrea Frittella

It's time to party! While celebrating is the last thing grief-stricken introvert Michaela wants to do, her friends drag her out for the night and end up trapping her in a hellish curse: a party that never ends, with no way to escape…not even by dying!

Now she must navigate the labyrinth of the legendary Banquet Hideous all on her own and learn its terrible secrets before she is consumed forever!

This horrifying new 48-page Prestige Format One Shock by acclaimed writer Ray Fawkes (Constantine, Gotham by Midnight, JACKPOT!) and sensational artist Andrea Frittella (Borgata Gordiani) will rock you to your core…eternally!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 7.99

FEAR OF A RED PLANET #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Mark Sable (A) Andrea Olimpieri (CA) Paul Azaceta

Fifty years from now, Mars has experienced its first murder. The earth-based corporation in charge of the mining colony treats its Martian employees like indentured servants, and now their overseer is dead by unknown hands.

The Board of Directors tasks Carolina Law, the U.N. Marshal responsible for the planet's justice, with apprehending a suspect…whether or not he's guilty of murder. Unfortunately for Carolina, the Board's primary suspect is a local hero, known for destroying robots sent to replace human workers.

As tensions escalate, Carolina must choose which is more important – justice or peace.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) John Lees (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

People are disappearing and dying in Tarragon Falls, and private investigator Ana Guillén is convinced a masked killer known as Byrd is responsible. With the authorities refusing to take her seriously, Ana turns to local celebrities Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde for help. But though they write books about solving mysteries, this real-life case may turn out to be far more sinister…

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHICKEN DEVILS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Hayden Sherman

Feeling pressure from all sides, The Chicken Devil must choose between planning an exit strategy from his secret life as a kill-crazy vigilante or losing his family forever. Unfortunately for Mitch, the personal agendas of his partners-in-crime and actual family make this a real freaking Sophie's Choice…

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LAST LINE #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Jose Holder (CA) Andy Clarke

In this shocking conclusion, Sally and Ed must use the might of the London Underground – and the secret planet-hopping train within it – to defeat their enemies!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

06 PROTOCOL #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Lee Turner (A) Cliff Richards (CA) Andy Clarke, Jose Villarrubia

Missy and Cat attempt to find their way back to each other as they travel across the country to D.C. in search of an antidote, while Manjeet will stop at nothing to track them down.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

A hugely powerful machine threatens the life of Samurai Doggy and a fierce battle begins.

Without much time to think, Doggy must fight against this new technology of the Clan Empire and try to survive this surprise attack by the robot playground park gang.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DOGS OF LONDON TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Artecida (CA) Andy Clarke

How deep must you bury a body to make sure it doesn't haunt you?

Frank and Terry are about to find out. They were once members of The Dogs, a feared gang who ruled much of London's underworld back in the swinging 60s. They thought they'd escaped their troubled pasts, but the past isn't dead – it's just bashed about a bit and very pissed off. Spanning different times and classes, DOGS OF LONDON is a brutal, bloody tale of violence, love, revenge…and sleeping dogs who refuse to roll over and play dead.

Written by Peter Milligan (X-Force, Hellblazer) and brought to bloody life by Artecida, the Dogs have awoken, and they seek more than mere revenge.

This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BUNNY MASK TP VOL 02 HOLLOW INSIDE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Her footfalls don't exist. She leaves no marks. Her eyes are a white abyss. Her name is Bunny Mask, and she's free from her cave and moving through the city, searching for sickness and

enacting her own unfathomable sense of justice. Can Tyler Severin control her? Does he want to? The answers are still hidden, but what's clear is that Bunny Mask is back to grab you by your eyeteeth, and never let go.

Writer Paul Tobin (MY DATE WITH MONSTERS, Colder) and artist Andrea Mutti (MANIAC OF NEW YORK, Hellblazer) have unleashed an eons old legend upon an unsuspecting world – one that'll make your most horrific nightmare feel like a walk in the park!

Volume two contains the entirety of The Hollow Inside, issues #1-4, as well as the 2021 Free Comic Book Day issue, BUNNY MASK TALES.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 17.99