Marauders #1 Preview: Anti-Mutant Tensions Reach Fever Pitch

Anti-mutant tensions reach Fever Pitch in this preview of Marauders #1. Not a Fever Pitch. The Fever Pitch. He's just happy to be remembered. Aren't we all? Check out the preview below.

Marauders #1

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kael Ngu

NEW TEAM! NEW VILLAINS! NEW MYSTERIES! Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. But Captain Pryde's crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder: Cassandra Nova! One of the most infamous villains in mutant history might be the Marauders' only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620278200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620278200121 – MARAUDERS 1 MULLER DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200131 – MARAUDERS 1 MOBILI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200141 – MARAUDERS 1 D'URSO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200151 – MARAUDERS 1 WERNECK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200161 – MARAUDERS 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200171 – MARAUDERS 1 CARLINI TEASER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200181 – MARAUDERS 1 YU PROMO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620278200191 – MARAUDERS 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

