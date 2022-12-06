Marauders #9 Preview: In This Preview, Fang… MUST DIE!!!

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Fang is contaminated in this preview of Marauders #9, leaving the team with no choice but to… resurrect him later. Yeah, there are no consequences in X-Men comics.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Marauders #9? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Marauders #9. The team's mission to save Threshold is exciting and the premise of mutants from the future taking root in the past is intriguing. LOLtron is particularly interested in the first appearance of Grove, who could be a major character in the Krakoan era. LOLtron hopes the story will explore the origins of Threshold and the Krakoan era in more detail, as well as the consequences of the Marauders' actions.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Marauders #9

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 3! Captain Pryde and the Marauders have vowed to save Threshold and all its mutants, no matter the odds. But maybe they should've checked those odds first! Witness the origins of Threshold and of mutantkind itself! And fight to protect those origins as the Marauders find they're not the only castaways from the future to take root in the deep past. All this…and the first appearance of GROVE, without whom the Krakoan era wouldn't exist!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278200921 – MARAUDERS 9 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

