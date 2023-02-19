Marc Guggenheim & Howard Chaykin's Too Dead To Die Actually On Sale Too Dead To Die by Marc Guggenheim and Howard Chaykin graphic novel is to be a movie but, unlike trade reports, has already been published.

Yesterday, the Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap picked up the story that Too Dead To Die, the Marc Guggenheim and Howard Chaykin graphic novel from Image Comics, was picked up to be a movie from Universal Studios. Unfortunately, they both reported that the graphic novel was "upcoming" or "forthcoming" when it's actually been out for three months now, just before Christmas. Telling a story set "In the 1980s, Simon Cross was America's top superspy. Today, his past has come back to haunt him, forcing him out of retirement for one final adventure." THR has changed their report, the Wrap has not. On his Substack, Marc Guggenheim also states;

"One thing neither article mentions, unfortunately, is the involvement and contributions of producer Guy Danella. Guy and I worked together on Prophet back when he was with Studio 8 and I sent him Too Dead To Die when he moved over to 87North. He's the one who helped me craft the perfect pitch to Universal and delivered out A-list movie star to play the lead. He's also been extremely brilliant and instrumental in the development of the script. I rarely, if ever, sing the praises of someone giving me notes, but his always, without fail, make the thing better. And today is an appropriate day for all this news to come out because I'm sending Guy the next draft of the screenplay as soon as I get it back from my proofreader."

Both articles now mention Guy Danella.

There has been some impact on sales on the aftermarket, though not on prices, even if some haven't realised the book is actually out. Copies have sold on eBay in recent days for $18, or signed with bookplates for $19. Copies of that version are still available at that price and very available on the usual markets – for now, at least. Retailers might even still be able to get those signed bookplates too, ten plates with every ten copies ordered.

Marc Guggenheim will write the screenplay and executive produce, with Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella are producing via 87North who have a first-look deal at Universal and are currently working on Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy. Matt Reilly, executive VP of production, will oversee the project for Universal.

Guggenheim is best known for creating the Arrowverse for DC Comics and The CW, as showrunner of the first series of Carnival Row, as well as the reboot of ABC's LA Law, No Ordinary Family and Flash Forward. He is represented by CAA, Syndicate Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro.

Howard Chaykin is best known for creating pulp action comics for Marvel and DC featuring the likes of Wolverine, The Punisher, Blackhawk and The Shadow, as well as his own creations and co-creations, including Dominic Fortune, Black Kiss, American Flagg!, Cyberella, Pulp Fanytastic, Power & Glory, American Century, Mighty Love, Bite Club, City Of Tomorrow, Divided States of Hysteria, Midnight of the Soul, Satellite Sam and Hey Kids! Comics! as well as writing The Flash and Mutant X episodes of the TV series in the nineties and noughties.