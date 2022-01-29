Marc Guggenheim Writes Moon Knight Like Memento

Marc Guggenheim has written about his upcoming Moon Knight story on his Substack. He posted;

This past week also saw the announcement of a ten-page story for a new Moon Knight anthology series called MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD. Artist Jorge Fornés and I will have a 10-page story in the inaugural issue. Jorge has done a brilliant job with this story with art that gives me major David Mazzucchelli vibes. He (Jorge, not David) teased a panel on Twitter.

And I have to tell you that Jorge has the patience of a saint, because I didn't write just any story. The entire thing unfolds backwards à la MEMENTO. Quite frankly, it's a miracle Jorge didn't print out my script, roll it up, and beat me to death with it. To the contrary, his wonderful enthusiasm has been infectious. I'm really looking forward to you getting to check it out.

Moon Knight like Memento? The nice thing about a comic book is that you can read it in any order you wish. It's another reason why comics are better than film. Marc Guggenheim continued;

And the icing on the cake? The one and only Bill Sienkiewicz — seminal Moon Knight artist and industry legend — drew the cover for Issue One:

MOON KNIGHT BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220885

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Various (A) Chris Bachalo, Various (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Apr 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99