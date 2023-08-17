Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image | Tagged: crave, maria llovet

Maria Llovet Knows Just What You Crave From Image Comics

Maria Llovet will make her Image Comics debut with the comic book series, Crave, described as "Eyes Wide Shut meets Black Mirror"

Writer/artist Maria Llovet of Heartbeat, Faithless, Sandman Universe Thessaly and more will make her Image Comics debut with the upcoming erotic thriller comic book series, Crave, described as "Eyes Wide Shut meets Black Mirror", launching from Image in November.

CRAVE, a mysterious app that promises to make your desires come true, spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. David, a top student, engages in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral is to find out what really lies behind CRAVE. "Crave was born by reflecting on how we connect in the modern world; to what extent do we control how much we share, and how much others know about us, especially now that we are in the dawn of AI," said Llovet.

Crave #1 will be available by Maria Llovet at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 29th of November.



Maria Llovet is a multidisciplinary artist from Barcelona, Spain. As a comics author she has published four graphic novels in different countries in Europe and debuted recently in the comic book US market, alongside working in several illustration projects. Her style has its roots in manga but "drinks copiously" from European art in general, from the fashion industry and is characterized by a great cinematographic influence in its visual narrative. Sex and death are the big two central themes in her work.

Maria Llovet launched her work for the American audience in 2019 with Boom! Studios' Faithless, a collaboration with writer Brian Azzarello, followed by Faithless II in 2020 and Faithless III in 2022. Her comic Heartbeat from 2015, was translated and published in English in 2019, followed by Luna in 2021, Loud! in 2020 with Black Mask Studio. Eros/Psyche published in Spanish in 2011, was translated into English in 2021. And Porcelain from 2012 was translated into English in 2021 with Ablaze.

