James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas Get a Fourth Volume of Wynd

This weekend's Free Comic Boiok Day World Of James Tyion IV reveals a fourth volume of Wynd Volume 4 being drawnj by Michael Dialynas.

This weekend sees Boom Studios and a James Tyion IV-themed Free Comic Book Day giveaway. As well as Something Is Killing The Children and Memetic comics stories inside, there is also an ad for something new. Or rather a new volume of something old. Wynd Volume 4 by series creators James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas.

FCBD 2024 THE WORLDS OF JAMES TYNION IV

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230003

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Eryk Donovan, Michael Dialynas, Werther Dell'Edera

On the eve of the 5-year anniversary of Something is Killing the Children and the 10-year anniversary of The Woods and Memetic, celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special. Featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-

provoking stories, alongside exciting teases of what's to come and an exclusive collectible cover, this is one issue that fans will not want to miss. Reprint Material

Here's a quick reminder of the previous three volumes…

Wynd Book One: Flight of the Prince Paperback – May 11, 2021

by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas

TO FIND YOUR HOME, FIRST YOU HAVE TO FIND YOURSELF In a world where magical heritage is punishable by death, a young boy named Wynd must hide his true identity – and pointy ears – from everyone in Pipetown, even if it means he'll never have the normal life he wants. But when his secret is threatened, Wynd is forced to leave his home behind to embark on a dangerous quest that will put him at the heart of a royal conspiracy beyond imagination. Now on the run with the boy of his dreams, his best friend Oakley, and a literal prince, Wynd will have to embrace the magic within himself if he wants to save them from the shocking dangers that await! The team of award-winning superstars James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children, Batman) and Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) present the first graphic novel in an all-new fantasy epic about the power that lies inside each of us. Collects Wynd #1-5.

Wynd Book Two: The Secret of the Wings (2) Paperback – March 15, 2022

by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas

Wynd, Oakley, Thorn, and Yorik take the next step in their dangerous quest across Esseriel, but are soon attacked by a mysterious enemy. Can Wynd rise to the moment and if so, at what cost? And when Wynd is captured and taken to the Faeries' hidden capital deep in the Weird Woods, his friends must rescue him before he's put on trial… and Basil, Titus, and Ash unknowingly lead an even greater threat to the Faerie City – Vampyres! The GLAAD Award-winning team of writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) continue their hit young adult fantasy series about learning to spread your wings no matter the dangers life puts in your way. Collects Wynd #6-10.

Wynd Book Three: The Throne in the Sky Paperback – August 15, 2023

by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas

The land of Esseriel is a darker and more dangerous place than ever, as tensions between the Human and Faerie realms build to the brink of war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? Danger, betrayal, and even some romance confront our heroes at every turn, while elsewhere, the Duke makes murderous plans of his own. Things seem dire, but help from an unexpected figure might just be the lifeline Wynd and Merien need… even though the final battle draws near. The Eisner and GLAAD-nominated Wynd saga continues in this epic new volume from Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods.

