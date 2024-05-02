Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

The Phantom Menace Arises with RSVLTS New Star Wars Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with RSVLTS as a new force sensitive Star Wars collection is on the way for May the 4th

May the 4th is upon us, and RSVLTS is back and ready to once again celebrate Star Wars Day with an exciting new collection of apparel! This year's collection not only pays tribute to The Phantom Menace but to some iconic moments from a galaxy far, far away. Return to the prequel trilogy with a force-sensitive selection of Crewneck Tees and their iconic Kunuflex button-downs. The button-down shirts are a standout in this collection, featuring bold prints that showcase favorite characters like Darth Maul, Clone Troopers, Jar Jar Binks, epic lightsaber battles, and even the infamous Cantina Band. Seven button-downs are featured in this release with:

Darth Maul'd

Clone Meme

The Light and The Dark

Gungan Style

Figrin Funk

Droid Drawings

The Phantom Menace

The force is strong with this collection, as Star Wars fans can rock an entire outfit of these as five of these button-downs will have matching Hybrid Shorts! Take on the summer with some Gungan fun, enter the crisp battlefield with some clones, or showcase the true power of The Phantom Menace with comfort. RSVLTS did not stop there as they were even entering the galaxy with matching Kunu Kooler and three new crewneck tees for Clone Meme, a Droid Drawing, and Gungan Style. Star Wars fans will easily be able to bring balance to the Force with any of these designs that capture the legacy of Star Wars in a fashionable and stylish way. This is just the beginning, too, as more releases are on the way in the coming days leading up to May 4th!

This is one of the largest and most comprehensive RSVLTS Star Wars collections ever, and all of the designs are incredibly done. There is a ton of love for The Phantom Menace here, which is amazing to see, from some tropical Jar Jar designs to the power of Darth Maul; 25 years has never looked so good. Each of these button-downs will feature RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and will almost all be available across classic and women's styles/sizing from XS to 4XL. Fans will also be able to train up their padawans as youth and preschooler sizes/styles are also offered on some of these releases. The Star Wars May the 4th collection is already live right on RSVLTS.com. May the 4th be with you!

