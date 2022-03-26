Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda's 100,000 Print Run For Night Eaters OGN

Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda, the creative team behind Monstress, have sold their latest project, a three-volume graphic novel series The Night Eaters, to Abrams ComicArts. And the first volume The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night already has an announced 100,000 print run.vMonstress has remained a strong seller for Image Comics, and the most recent graphic novels Top 400 through Diamond contains all six Monstress collections, even though the last was published in September. This continues to represent a shift of comic book business focus from the comic book store to the bookstore market, with graphic novels aimed at bookstores regularly getting six of seven-figure print runs.

Announced at EW, the story of The Night Hunters "follows Chinese American twins Milly and Billy, who are struggling to keep their restaurant afloat and dealing with several other personal and professional failures when their parents, Ipo and Keon, arrive for a visit. Having immigrated from Hong Kong before the twins were born, Ipo and Keon have supported their children through thick and thin and are ready to lend a hand — but they're starting to wonder, has their support made Milly and Billy incapable of standing on their own? That doesn't sound so horrific, does it? Just wait. When Ipo forces them to help her clean up the house next door — a hellish, run-down ruin that was the scene of a grisly murder — the twins are in for a night of terror, gore, and supernatural mayhem that reveals there's much more to Ipo and her children than meets the eye."

Marjorie Liu stated "I cannot begin to express how delighted I am to be creating another series with Sana Takeda. The Night Eaters is an exciting shift for us, both in art and writing style — a contemporary Asian American horror story and urban fantasy — and we are deeply grateful to Abrams ComicArts for this opportunity to push ourselves creatively."

What does this mean for Monstress? We don't know but Monstress #38 was published this week, and continues monthly up to June with #41 so far…

MONSTRESS #38 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN220282

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

Tense reunions are in the air as Kippa, Corvin, and Tuya arrive at the Dusk Court – where the Ancients wait to begin their own experiments on Maika. In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99

IMAGE COMICS

FEB220229

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

Maika falls even deeper into her prison as she flees the devastating truths revealed in her memories. In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99

IMAGE COMICS

MAR220241

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

With time running out, Kippa takes matters into her own hands – challenging the Dusk Court itself. In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $3.99

IMAGE COMICS

APR220220

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

Will Kippa be able to stop Tuya and the Dusk Court? Will Maika finally awaken from her poisoned sleep-and if she does, will it be with her own mind intact? In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: $3.99