Mark Millar Announces Matthew Vaughn For His Latest Comics Adaptation

Mark Millar announces Matthew Vaughn for his latest comics adaptation, of something or other, probably.

In Mark Millar's newsletter earlier posted this week, he wrote, "BIG MOVIE NEWS IN FRIDAY'S NEWSLETTER. Nuff said until then, but you're going to be very pleased to hear this, and I'm breaking it EXCLUSIVELY in the newsletter."

Well, there wasn't a newsletter. Instead, Mark Millar posted to Instagram and Facebook, saying, "Big Movie News! Director Matthew Vaughn and I are about to team up for our first picture since Kingsman: The Secret Service. No further details until after New Year, but this latest adaptation hasn't been IN STORES yet and unrelated to… Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Our Netflix franchises, Or even Psychic Sam. But it's something I just finished writing very, very recently and the cool kids might have heard me talking about it. Are you guys ready for something really special?"

Well, if we were to go in the direction that Mark Millar is pointing, that might be his recently announced dragon fantasy series Conquered, which is outside of his Millarworld Netflix deal. But, I mean, it could also be his unpublished Kindergarten Heroes. Or, it could be an adaptation of something Mark Millar hasn't written, but is adapting. Or you know, it could not be true. There are so many possibilities.

But most likely it's something to help promote his Kickstarter campaign for the Conquered comic book, which currently has raised $62,130 from 907 backers with 14 days to go. Oh, look, he got a Bleeding Cool link. So, that bit worked at least! Matthew Vaughn directed and produced Kick-Ass and Kingsman movies based on comics, or initial treatments, by Mark Millar, John Romita Jr and Dave Gibbons. Indeed, the latter was the very first scoop on the very first day of Bleeding Cool, sixteen years ago. So, yeah, we're invested… whatever this turns out to be. Even if it doesn't turn out to be anything.

