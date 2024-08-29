Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Mark Millar

Mark Millar On All This Fuss About The Absolute Batman Logo…

What's All The Fuss About This New Batman Logo Anyway? Bleeding Cool dig in deep as to what it means and what Mark Millar makes of it all.

Article Summary New Batman chest emblem revealed for the Absolute Batman series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta.

The new logo is a slab of chest armor with spikes, a reimagined take on the traditional Batman symbol.

Mark Millar praises the controversy, calling it a breath of fresh air in the comic book world.

Absolute Batman #1 is set to be published by DC Comics on October 9th.

A month and a half ago, before San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool was the first to reveal, and report on the new chest emblem to be sported by Batman from November from DC Comics.

Naturally, there has been a lot of fuss, but only of late as folks start to catch up. But what's actually going on? Well, for a start, this is not the new Batman emblem, it is just for the Absolute Batman series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, a reimagining of Batman for the modern day, for the Absolute Universe shared line of books.

In mid-July, Bleeding Cool stated "Much has been made of the size of this version of Batman. As well as the Batman logo, less of a bat, more or a rectangular oblong of chest armour given spikey bits. And that's where we are. I understand that Nick Dragotta originally went blocky for the Bat chest emblem intended to cover and protect his vitals, but Nick felt it had been done before. And it was Scott Snyder's idea to give the logo spikes, defining the bat look in a new way."

So it is intentionally not meant to look like a bat, it is a slab of chest armour, with spikes on the edge that, coincidentally could have some resemblance to the traditional Batman logo. And it can also be used as an axe head by this Batman. So no, it does not look like a bat… but, to be fair, none of the Batman logos have ever actually looked like a bat. The 1989 movie logo made some folk think it was a pair of teeth.

Scott Snyder had some cutting words for the critics, including those who tried to bring James Gunn into it all. Consider this the Snyder cut.

It was letterer Buddy Beaudoin who had the brightest of ideas, posting "Look, I know #claytoncowles doesn't need my help on Absolute Batman (seriously excited to see his work on this), but if the new logo isn't a perfect caption box, I don't know what is. Sorry for the writing. @Ssnyder1835 wouldn't give me the script."

And it was Mark Millar, king of comic hype, who brought it all home, posting "I'm seeing so much discussion on this, people loving Nick Dragotta's new Bat-Symbol, other people hating it, and I have only one thing to add: People are finally talking about Batman again. It's been a habit of comics in the social media age to crush dissent and make creators conform and never try anything risky. The result, I think, has been quite a bland decade overall as everybody's scared of being trashed, cancelled and ruined. The most benign comics make the most boring ones and, to be honest, nobody's really been talking about anything for a while as a result. So to see people animated about this and having hot takes is amazing. It reminds me of people losing their minds in 1988 when comedy actor Michael Keaton had just been cast in a role everybody expected to go to a Hollywood action star. The end result of people talking is massive success so all power to Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta when they launch this book. May they continue to ignore the internet and do what's in their hearts."

Absolute Batman #1 is published by DC Comics on the 9th of October.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!