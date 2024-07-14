Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute universe, DC All-In, nick dragotta, scott snyder

So Where Did The Absolute Batman Chest Logo Come From?

Much has been made of the size of Absolute Batman. As well as the logo, less of a bat, more a rectangular oblong of chest armour.

It does seem a curious thing that DC Comics decided to confirm the existence of the upcoming Absolute Batman comic by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, scooped by Bleeding Cool, in the form of a list of exclusive merchandise at San Diego Comic-Con. But, then, we are in the madness fortnight before San Diego Comic-Con where everything goes mad and the usual rules no longer apply.

Much has been made of the size of this version of Batman. As well as the Batman logo, less of a bat, more or a rectangular oblong of chest armour given spikey bits. And that's where we are. I understand that Nick Dragotta originally went blocky for the Bat chest emblem intended to cover and protect his vitals, but Nick felt it had been done before. And it was Scott Snyder's idea to give the logo spikes, defining the bat look in a new way.

I previously looked at the new use of the cape in this Batman, as a weapon, running down the arms, with batons and rope to weaponize it. But here's a walkaround look at the Absolute Batman… as well as a few nice words from Scott Snyder about Nick Dragotta's work on the character. "Nick's art is a perfect fit. It's grounded and gritty, but also dynamic and fresh. A bit dangerous and new to superhero readers, just like this Batman."

And even in these early designs, a much bigger Batman, a more stitched together costume, armour on the neck and shoulders and no automatic cape. Writst bindings, big boots with support and pouches of various sizes.

Look for Scott Snyder to be talking about all of this next week. As he posts to social media, "For everything regarding upcoming announcements, if you want in-depth talk about the what, why, how of it all and to connect with me on it, join up with our free newsletter! It's where I actually have space to connect with everyone and talk at length!" You can sign up here…

