Mark Millar & Pepe Larraz's Big Game is a Millarworld Crossover Event

In the past, Mark Millar has tried to crossover his then-creator-owned Millarworld comic books for Marvel, Dark Horse, Avatar Press, Top Cow and Image Comics together, with Easter eggs dropped in all over the place. He also managed to crossover his runs on Wolverine, Fantastic Four and 1985 at Marvel together with a common foe in different realities. He also says he sees Chrononauts, Kick-Ass, Huck, Empress, Magic Order, Magic Order and more as all happening in the same universe, albeit at different times and places.

With his new Netflix now-work-for-hire books out this year and next, Nemesis Reloaded with Jorge Jimenez, Night Club with Juanan Ramirez, Magic Order Vol 4 with Dike Ruan, and Big Game by Pepe Larraz, there were still unnamed Mark Millar books to be announced by Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Karl Kerschl and Olivier Coipel.

Well, Mark Millar now confirms that he is planning a crossover between four books, dubbed the 2023 Millarworld crossover and that this is Big Game with Pepe Larraz that will include the unnamed Frank Quitely Millarworld book. Mark Millar tweeted "4 massive comics lead into our big @PepeLarraz 2023 Millarworld crossover. What will be the fourth and what does it have to do with Frank Quitely? #BigGameIsComing"

This is something that Millar has been promising for some time and, to some extent, was beaten by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover, also from Image Comics. Still, better late than never. And now with added Frank Quitely!

NIGHT CLUB #1 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Juanan Ramirez

You're 17 years old and you've been bitten by a vampire. Do you live in the shadows and drink human blood, or do you use your newfound gifts for the dream costumed superhero life you've always wanted? You're bulletproof, you can crawl up walls, and you can turn to mist, bats, or even a wolf. Why not have a little fun?