Mark Millar Says DC Will Publish His New Superman Comic

Mark Millar is launching a brand new comic book series, The Ambassadors, so what does that mean? It means a PR stunt or two, in order to get media attention. This is not new for Mark Millar, he has a history or successful media manipulation to promote his work and his career, and has a history of doing it better than anyone, even Stan Lee.

In the past that has included a faked Kick Ass street video and faked Obama-reading-Superior photos, as well as the lies that Eminem was to star in a movie version of Wanted, and the tame journalists he used to get that story momentum, his seemingly non-existent trip to Detroit for MPH, his faked Time Square photos for Nemesis, his faked the Starlight Tattooed Granny videos or the way he got ReedPOP to buy a hundred thousand copies of the launch issue of The Magic Order at a heavy discount, before later destroying them, so that he could claim it was the biggest selling creator-owned launch in decades.

So what has he come up with for The Ambassadors? Aside from some arranged dog whistles in The Times, two days ago, Mark Millar tweeted "It might take me a year or two to get ahead on my schedule, but I'm 100% going to do another Superman story at some point. I've had a notebook I've been noodling in for quite a while now…"

Then yesterday, just before The Ambassadors announcement, Mark Millar quite tweeted himself, saying "The nice people who run DC contacted me last night about this tweet and we're definitely going to do this once everybody's schedule aligns a year or two down the line. Gonna be big."

So, a new Superman comic book written by Mark Millar. Is this true? Normally you'd say yes. It would certainly make sense from DC Comics' perspective to get to publish a new Superman comic book. But this is Mark Millar, and he does just makes stuff up. And is proud of it, saying "within a twenty-four hour news cycle you will get the gag exposed and thus get two news-spikes in the same day, the cost minimal to nothing. As your career progresses you will hopefully have mainstream attention and movie rights to help sell your story in the mainstream for launch (which goes everywhere and is the best friend you'll ever have in selling your books), but in the meantime just have a little fun with this stuff as every person talking about the outrageousness of your marketing is essentially advertising your book." And yes, that includes Bleeding Cool.

I notice Comic Book have fallen for it hook, line…