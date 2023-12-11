Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Netflix | Tagged: empress, Mark Millar

Mark Millar Writing A Second Volume Of Empress, Add To The List

Empress was written by Mark Millar and drawn by Stuart Immonen in 2016, one of the final series before he sold the lot to Netflix.

Article Summary Mark Millar is set to write a sequel to his 2016 series Empress, published by Icon.

Empress, drawn by Stuart Immonen, was one of Millar's last series pre-Netflix deal.

Dark Horse will print the new edition and sequel, consolidating Netflix's licenced titles.

Millar teases upcoming projects and five new titles to be announced in March 2024.

I'm sure we'll get into the "cancel pigs" of it all tomorrow. Because I wouldn't put it past someone writing a WildCATS parody with that title. But Mark Millar was also asked why it was so hard to find his series Empress in print? He replied saying "Good question. That came out from Icon and I forgot to bring it out from Image, but we're definitely doing a Dark Horse edition, especially when we do the sequel. OOPS!!!!"

For Icon, read Marvel Comics. He has written a lot of series, it's easier for him to lose track. He hasn;t even mentioned The Unfunnies in decades. At least Empress made it into the Big Game crossover courtesy of a little space and time travel.

Empress was written by Mark Millar and drawn by Stuart Immonen in 2016, one of the final series before Mark Millar sold the lot to Netflix for around $25 million. Which will have also meant a nice payday for Immonen. Copies can be picked up for $45 in hardcover or around $20 in paperback, so it's not too hard to come by. You ca buy the original seven first print issues for thirteen bucks the lot, on eBay. But a sequel would likely dry up any remaining copies.

"Imagine you're married to the worst bad guy from your favorite sci-fi movie. An alien dictator feared throughout the universe, who will kill you if you leave – but you need to escape for the sake of your three children. That's the life of Queen Emporia. All she has is her wits, her bodyguard, and three guns to get her kids across the galaxy – and her husband Morax's forces are in hot pursuit. Easy, right? Their desperate race for their lives will take them through interplanetary war zones, across dead worlds and into the path of monstrous beasts! Danger piles upon danger when slavers circle and a tribal priestess thirsts for a blood sacrifice! All the while, Morax executes anyone and everyone in his way. Welcome to Empress, your new favorite comic! COLLECTING: EMPRESS 1-7"

Six years later, you can add it to the list of other Millarworld projects now coming out from Dark Horse, as Netflix moved the line from Image Comics to consolidate their licenses to one publisher, alongside Witcher, Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy and the like.

Millar has also promised Sharkey Vs Space Bandits and Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery for 2024, as well as Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, more Ambassadors, Night Club, Supercrooks, Reborn, Prodigy, The Magic Order, American Jesus, Huck, MPH, King of Spies and more. Mark Millar has also said he will announce five new titles on the 21st of March, with one title part of the upcoming Dark Horse Comics March 2024 solicits…

