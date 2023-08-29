Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Netflix | Tagged: big game, Mark Millar, Milarworld, pepe laraz

The Mark Millar Characters He Killed Off – But Not Eggsy or Hit-Girl

Big Game is the new comic book series owned by Netflix, written by Mark Millar, drawn by Pepe Larraz and published by Image Comics.

Big Game is the new comic book series owned by Netflix, written by Mark Millar, drawn by Pepe Larraz and published by Image Comics (and why do I get the feeling that Mark Millar really wanted to call the comic Bug Hunt?). In which Mark Millar is mashing up all his Millarworld comic books – even Sharkey – but not War Heroes or The Unfunnies, it seems. And in the second issue, out last week, Mark Millar does what's known as killing his children, going through characters old and new. But who lives and who dies?

Well, that would be the Chrononauts, the stoner scientist time travellers Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly, alongside the world's most intelligent man and businessman, Edison Crane , Prodigy and Bobbie Griffin, the superhero who survived from the world before the Fraternity killed all the superheroes and made the world forget.

And then there are the Ambassadors.

The superheroic country themed superheroes who operate as an international rescue squad like Thunderbirds, independent of world government.

And who Nemesis rips though, until they are all gone.

And has plans for The Night Club and Huck. But not everyone dies. Not everyone. Hit-Girl is being hunted courtesy of her obsessions.

And from this we know that she doesn't read DC Comics, which come out on a Tuesday.

Time has aged her, and she has a Vote Jodie badge, she may have supported a different President to one one elected now. But she is saved from assassination by another Millarworlder.

Eggsy from Secret Service/The Kingsman, who may just be clued up about what The Fraternity and Nemesis are up to… looks they may be teaming up in issues to come… well, I guess someone has to use the Chrononauts time machine to try and put everything back in issue 3…

BIG GAME #2 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN230298

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

It's Nemesis versus the Ambassadors, the Night Club, the Magic Order, Kingsman, and every single Millarworld creation you have ever known and loved over the years. This book is a BLOODBATH drawn by the biggest artist working in comics right now that continues the comic book event of 2023 with over twenty Millarworld franchises SMASHED together.In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $4.99 BIG GAME #3 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL230462

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Nemesis is murdering his way through all your favorite Millarworld characters. The Chrononauts are down, but now Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl, and Huck are in his sights. Will the Kingsman spy organization be able to stop him before he follows through on his master's wishes to wipe every single super off the face of the Earth?In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99 BIG GAME #4 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230465

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The Chrononauts might be dead, but Hit-Girl can use their time travel technology to go back to the world of Empress. This is literally the maddest and most brilliant book out there right now. The comic book event of 2023 and a must for anyone who loves the Millarworld books, as every single character is here for the fun!In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: $4.99 BIG GAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230459

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

MINISERIES FINALE

This is it! The double-length conclusion to the best company crossover in years. We've seen all the beloved Millarworld characters together for the first time and watched as Nemesis murdered them one by one. But is there a chink of hope somewhere he's forgotten about? This book is a must for fans of KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, THE MAGIC ORDER, NEMESIS, and all your favorites.In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $7.99

