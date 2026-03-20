Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld, netflix, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, space bandits

Mark Millar's Star Crossed #1 From Dark Horse Comics & Netflix In July

Mark Millar and Corrado Mastantuono's Star Crossed #1 launches from Dark Horse Comics and Netflix in July 2026

Article Summary Mark Millar's Star Crossed #1 debuts in July 2026 from Dark Horse Comics and Netflix.

The series unites Space Bandits and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter for a sci-fi criminal crossover event.

Thena Khole and Cody Blue, universe's top thieves, are hunted by the galaxy’s top bounty hunter, Sharkey.

Featuring variant covers by Corrado Mastantuono, Stuart Immonen, and Jae Lee for collectors.

Star-Crossed is a new Millarworld comic book title by Mark Millar and Corrado Mastantuono from Dark Horse Comics and Netflix in July 2026, which brings the world of two Millarworld properties together as Bleeding Cool previously surmised, with Space-Bandits and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, together in the same comic, for the first time since the Big Game finale. Star Crossed #1 (of 5) will be published on the 8th of July, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con… in which Thena Khole and Cody Blue, the two greatest thieves in the universe have been living the high life since they robbed the richest woman in the universe, and now have a price on their head and every single bounty hunter alive is out to collect it. Including the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter, Sharkey, now after them for the biggest payday of his career. With variant covers from Corrado Mastantuono, Stuart Immonen and Jae Lee.

Star-Crossed #1 (CVR A) (Corrado Mastantuono)

Comic Script by Mark Millar

Illustrated by Corrado Mastantuono

Cover Design or Artwork by Corrado Mastantuono

Colorist Corrado Mastantuono

Letterer Clem Robins

The two greatest thieves in the universe have a price on their head and every single bounty hunter alive is out to collect it. Thena Khole and Cody Blue have been living the high life since they robbed the richest woman in the universe, but they put a price on their heads when they did so, and the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter is now after them for the biggest payday of his career.

On sale Jul 08, 2026 | 32 Pages, Mature $4.99 US

Space Bandits was a science fiction comic originally published by Image Comics. Created by Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera, and adapted from a Netflix pitch, it was a 5-issue limited series that originally ran in 2019. The story follows two notorious female space outlaws: Thena Khole and Cody Blue. They are among the universe's most wanted felons, each leading their own criminal crews and pulling off daring heists by hopping from ship to ship, robbing everyone aboard. The plot kicks off when both women are betrayed by their own teams, turning their ambitions toward a single goal: revenge. While Sharkey the Bounty Hunter was created by Mark Millar and Simone Bianchi in the same circumstances, it's a 6-issue limited series that also ran in 2019, that of Sharkey, a grizzled, blue-collar bounty hunter who's down on his luck but determined. He pursues fugitives across the stars in his signature ride: a heavily modified, rocket-powered ice-cream truck turned spaceship, complete with that quirky, retro charm. His unlikely sidekick is a sharp-tongued 10-year-old pain in the arse kid as Sharkey continues hunting the galaxy's most wanted criminal for what could be the biggest bounty of his career… They are now published by Dark Horse Comics as part of a deal with the comics' owner, Netflix, which has previously announced plans to adapt both.

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