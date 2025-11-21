Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld, netflix

Mark Millar Launches Millarworld Netflix Sci-Fi Crossover in 2026

Article Summary Mark Millar teases a major Millarworld sci-fi crossover series coming to Netflix in 2026.

Space Bandits' Thena Khole and Cody Blue are confirmed as part of the crossover's lineup.

Potential inclusion of Sharkey the Bounty Hunter following appearances in Big Game.

More details, including the crossover artist, expected to be announced after Christmas.

Mark Millar posts, "Next up from Millarworld at Netflix is our big SCI-FI CROSSOVER series. You'll hear more about this after Christmas (including THE ABSOLUTE LEGEND we have on art). But here's a nice little teaser in the meantime…"

Well, that's Space Bandits, isn't it? Thena Khole and Cody Blue? The ones very similar to Magdalene Visaggio's Kim & Kim? And if it's a sci-fi crossover using the work-for-hire creations from Mark Millar for Netflix, will that include Sharkey the Bounty Hunter, who both last appeared in the previous Millarworld series Big Game? Time to catch up… unless… is that Magic Order's Olivier Coipel?

Space Bandits by Mark Millar, Matteo Scalera

Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe's most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies — hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits 0nly have one thing on their minds: REVENGE.

Collects issues 1-5.

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter by Mark Millar, Simone Bianchi

Set in a brilliant new sci-fi universe, Sharkey is a blue-collar bounty hunter tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck. Aided and abetted by his ten-year-old partner, he's out for the biggest bounty of his career. Collects SHARKEY THE BOUNTY HUNTER 1-6

Big Game by Mark Millar, Pepe Larraz

Collecting the smash hit crossover event of 2023, where over twenty Millarworld franchises are brought together for the first time and chaos ensues. This is Nemesis versus Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Superior, The Magic Order, Huck, the Night Club and all your favorite characters from our comic books, movies and TV shows. Written by superstar writer Mark Millar (Civil War, Old Man Logan) and Marvel superstar artist Pepe Larraz (X-Men), this series is being released on the 20th anniversary of Millarworld's first ever book WANTED. Collects BIG GAME #1-5

