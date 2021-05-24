Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
Deadbox from Mark Russell and Ben Tiesma is Vault Comics' big launch for August 2021, alongside continuing Barbaric, Blue Flame, Heavy, Money Shot, Wasted Space and the incredibly-titled The Last Book You'll Ever Read. Check them all out below.
DEADBOX #1 CVR A TIESMA
VAULT COMICS
JUN211896
JUN211897 – DEADBOX #1 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99
(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma
Welcome to the town of Lost Turkey, where the main source of entertainment is a cursed DVD machine that seems to know more about the fate of its citizens than they do.
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: 3.99
BARBARIC #3 CVR A GOODEN
VAULT COMICS
JUN211898
JUN211899 – BARBARIC #3 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99
(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden
Everything's gone to sh*t. But what else is new for a barbarian cursed to do good, who has to follow the commands of a bloodthirsty axe? It's just that today's a little worse. With Owen's back against the wall, and his enemies eager to chop him to bits, things are looking especially grim as the first arc of BARBARIC comes to a close.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: 3.99
BLUE FLAME #4 CVR A GORHAM
VAULT COMICS
JUN211900
JUN211901 – BLUE FLAME #4 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99
(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham
Sam spirals deeper into darkness while the Blue Flame chooses to finally face the tragedy of his life on Earth. It remains to be seen if either of them will ever recover, and if they can still be heroes. As they grapple with their identities, Sam searches his soul and seeks relief in the arms of someone who may in fact be an adversary, while the Flame finds an ally in someone he thought was working against him.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: 3.99
HEAVY #9 CVR A DONOVAN
VAULT COMICS
JUN211902
JUN211903 – HEAVY #9 CVR B DANIEL – 3.99
(W) Max Bemis (A / CA) Eryk Donovan
It's the end of the world! The Apocalypse has arriv–wait, what's that you say? We have one more issue after this? Really? Then what's the deal with all the dragons? And the giant tear in the fabric of reality? You mean to tell me that even at the end of the LITERAL UNIVERSE, these idiot boys STILL have baggage they need to work out?! Hold on, I know I put my bazooka down somewhere…
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99
LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR A LEIZ
VAULT COMICS
JUN211904
JUN211905 – LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR B HICKMAN – 3.99
(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz
Olivia Kade's cross-country book tour kicks off and is immediately met with resistance. The public lashes out against her treatise on the collapse of society, and it is Connor Wilson's job to keep her safe. As events surrounding the tour grow more violent, more surreal, and more horrific, Connor can't help but wonder — is Olivia's book bringing about strange changes in the world?
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: 3.99
MONEY SHOT #14 CVR A LAYNE (MR)
VAULT COMICS
JUN211906
JUN211907 – MONEY SHOT #14 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR) – 5.99
(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A / CA) Caroline Leigh Layne
The XXX-plorers need to rescue two of their own from a planet of human hunters. And that means teaming up with the makers of XXX-plorers XXX-parody, XXX-XXX-plorers. Yeah, we know it's a lot of Xs. But, hey, maybe that'll sell some comics!
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: 3.99
WASTED SPACE #23 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)
VAULT COMICS
JUN211908
(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Hayden Sherman
Just three issues remain in the landmark sci-fi series. Molly has a profound and pivotal encounter with Legion, while Billy and Dust…get distracted picking up a space hitchhiker and arguing about love between friends.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: 3.99