Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits

Deadbox from Mark Russell and Ben Tiesma is Vault Comics' big launch for August 2021, alongside continuing Barbaric, Blue Flame, Heavy, Money Shot, Wasted Space and the incredibly-titled The Last Book You'll Ever Read. Check them all out below.

DEADBOX #1 CVR A TIESMA

VAULT COMICS

DEADBOX #1 CVR B HOWELL

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma

Welcome to the town of Lost Turkey, where the main source of entertainment is a cursed DVD machine that seems to know more about the fate of its citizens than they do.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BARBARIC #3 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

BARBARIC #3 CVR B HIXSON

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

Everything's gone to sh*t. But what else is new for a barbarian cursed to do good, who has to follow the commands of a bloodthirsty axe? It's just that today's a little worse. With Owen's back against the wall, and his enemies eager to chop him to bits, things are looking especially grim as the first arc of BARBARIC comes to a close.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLUE FLAME #4 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

BLUE FLAME #4 CVR B YOSHITANI

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

Sam spirals deeper into darkness while the Blue Flame chooses to finally face the tragedy of his life on Earth. It remains to be seen if either of them will ever recover, and if they can still be heroes. As they grapple with their identities, Sam searches his soul and seeks relief in the arms of someone who may in fact be an adversary, while the Flame finds an ally in someone he thought was working against him.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY #9 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

HEAVY #9 CVR B DANIEL

(W) Max Bemis (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

It's the end of the world! The Apocalypse has arriv–wait, what's that you say? We have one more issue after this? Really? Then what's the deal with all the dragons? And the giant tear in the fabric of reality? You mean to tell me that even at the end of the LITERAL UNIVERSE, these idiot boys STILL have baggage they need to work out?! Hold on, I know I put my bazooka down somewhere…

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR A LEIZ

VAULT COMICS

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR B HICKMAN

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

Olivia Kade's cross-country book tour kicks off and is immediately met with resistance. The public lashes out against her treatise on the collapse of society, and it is Connor Wilson's job to keep her safe. As events surrounding the tour grow more violent, more surreal, and more horrific, Connor can't help but wonder — is Olivia's book bringing about strange changes in the world?

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MONEY SHOT #14 CVR A LAYNE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MONEY SHOT #14 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A / CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

The XXX-plorers need to rescue two of their own from a planet of human hunters. And that means teaming up with the makers of XXX-plorers XXX-parody, XXX-XXX-plorers. Yeah, we know it's a lot of Xs. But, hey, maybe that'll sell some comics!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WASTED SPACE #23 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

VAULT COMICS

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Just three issues remain in the landmark sci-fi series. Molly has a profound and pivotal encounter with Legion, while Billy and Dust…get distracted picking up a space hitchhiker and arguing about love between friends.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99