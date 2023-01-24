Mark Russell's Second Coming: Trinity in Ahoy April 2023 Solicits Mark Russell, Leonard Kirk and Richard Pace are launching a third Second Coming volume, Trinity from Ahoy Comics, in April.

Mark Russell doesn't write every comic book at Ahoy Comics. But sometimes it does feel like it. In Ahoy Comics' April 2023 solicits, that includes launching the third volume of Second Comics, about the superhero roommate of Jesus, drawn by Leonard Kirk and Richard Pace. Then there's the sixth issue of Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs drawn by Steve Pugh. And then there's a collection of My Bad by Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman and Peter Krause. If it weren't for The Gimmick #2 by Joanne Starer and Elena GoGou, it would have been a clean sweep.

SECOND COMING TRINITY #1 (OF 6) CVR A PACE (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A / CA) Richard Pace

Back again: The book that turned the comics industry upside-down with "quite a bit of humor…[and] a lot of heart" (The New York Times). Jesus Christ, the Son of God, tackles his biggest challenge in 2000 years: babysitting a child with super powers! Meanwhile, his roommate-the superhero called Sunstar-faces his greatest enemy, and his own guilt, in a court of law. Written and co-created by 2022 Eisner winner Mark Russell with art by co-creator Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND CULT OF DOGS #6 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Steve Pugh

"The essential satire of 2022" (ScreenRant) thunders to a shocking climax! In the wreckage of Billionaire Island, reporter Shelly Bly finds herself tempted by the Cult of Business Dog. By the award-winning Flintstones creative team of Mark Russell and Steve Pugh.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MY BAD TP VOL 02 THIRTY MINUTES OR DEAD (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

Someone in Gravel City is killing caped heroes-or would be, if they were better at it. Can they draw the arrogant, self-deluding crime-fighter The Chandelier out of retirement? My Bad Volume 2: Thirty Minutes or Dead features an outrageous array of heroes and villains tripping over themselves, accidentally scarring their enemies for life, and going on hideously embarrassing dates. Featuring Dr. Do-Over, Steel Integrity, Good Karen, Monkeyman, and everyone's favorite homicidal rascal: Acid Chimp!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 17.99

THE GIMMICK #2 (OF 5) CVR A HENDERSON (MR)

AHOY COMICS

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Elena GoGou (CA) Erica Henderson

Continuing the hot new series that Patton Oswalt calls "back-breaking laughs and shin-cracking action, plus a lot of heart"! Shane's televised killing of his wrestling opponent upends the lives of people connected to him-including little Thomas, his super-strong toddler son. Joanne Starer and Elena Gogou deliver the smackdown!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99