Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears' Monster & The Wolf Finale In Keenspot April 2026 Solicits

Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster And The Wolf reaches its finale In Keenspot's April 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster And The Wolf wraps with an epic ninja vs. monsters silent finale in April 2026.

Keenspot launches Strength & Ash, a new supernatural superhero series by Evan K Pozios and Stefano Cardoselli.

Maid Cafe #2 delivers a hardcore slasher horror as rivalries and undercover cops clash in a dark, twisted setting.

Witchtober #2 and Hero Hiro #3 return with magical mishaps, zombie cats, and heroism tested in Omega City.

Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster And The Wolf reached the end of its spinoff mini-series in Keenspot's April 2026 solicits and solicitations with its third issue, while launching a new series, Strength And Ash by Evan K Pozios, Stefano Cardoselli and Francesca Perillo…

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #3

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Concluding the epic storyline from one of the highest-selling independent comic book issues of all time. Featuring a completely silent issue by artist and writer Mark Spears! Picking up directly where Issue #1 left off — following the flashback events of Issue #2 — the savage werewolf finally tracks down Frankenstein's monster, setting the stage for a brutal confrontation. But neither realizes that Invariant Corp has dispatched a deadly squad of ninjas. MONSTERS VS. NINJAS. Do we really need to say more? [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 4/15/2026

MAID CAFE #2

(W) Aimee DeLong, Kazue Watanabe (A) Remy Eisu Mokhtar (CA) Todd Skull

A terrifying hardcore slasher horror series from the writer of Papa Duke and the artist of Marry Me! Mao confronts Fujii in his office over her firing, and the argument quickly turns cutting as neither is willing to give ground. At the same time, trouble brews at the Magical Moe Moment Cafe (rival to Love Me Tender) where Alex grows fed up with his head maid Yoshika's obvious feelings for Taishi, the cafe's enforcer and a secret undercover cop, and decides he needs to step in. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 4/15/2026

WITCHTOBER #2

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A/CA) Renata Garcia

From acclaimed creator Kayden Phoenix, visionary behind the groundbreaking Latina superhero universe (A LA BRAVA)! Lonely witch-cat Majo's adventures continue after casting a friendship spell that accidentally conjures a zombie, a ghost, and a grim reaper cat instead! [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.]

$5.99 4/29/2026

STRENGTH & ASH #1

(W) Evan K Pozios (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

From the acclaimed artist of Don't Run With Scissors! When young Ash's superhero father is savagely murdered, all that remains of him are comic books, action figures and memories. As a cruel world pushes Ash further into depression, he discovers that, sometimes, a father's love can reach from beyond the grave! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 4/22/2026

HERO HIRO #3

(W) Jeff McClelland (A/CA) Michael Adams

Apathy runs rampant through Omega City, and nobody seems to care. As the emotion draining villain tightens his grip, Hiro finds himself outmatched and outplayed, his lack of experience against true villains finally catching up to him. With experience clashing against raw potential, mentors protecting students, and indifference becoming the deadliest weapon of all, Hero and Hiro discover that being a hero is not about who has the powers, but who is willing to stand up when it matters most. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 4/29/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!