Mark Waid Talks To Retailers About The DC Comics Event Absolute Power

DC Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Absolute Power event comic from Mark Waid and Dan Mora as well as an address to retailers.

DC Comics has released a trailer for comic book stores for the upcoming Absolute Power event comic from Mark Waid and Dan Mora. Absolute Power #1 is going to FOC or final order cut-off, so this is a last push for comic book store owners to bump their orders based on reader demand… or expected demand. Absolute Power writer Mark Waid has also recorded a video for comic shops to share with their customers. The video explains what to expect from the story and reminds customers to place their preorders at their local comic book store by Monday, June the 10th, with #1 out on July the 3rd. The day before the British General Election.

Here's a look at some of the images that Mikel Janin has been posting this week as well…

The solicit with the Jim Lee cover…

ABSOLUTE POWER #1 (OF 4) CVR B JIM LEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora (CA) Jim Lee

THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making–and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA–it all starts here!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 07/03/2024

And the trailer vertical for TikTok.

