Marker Snyder Sells His First Kiss with Fangs Graphic Novel

Kingston, New York-based illustrator Marker Snyder tweeted out about the debut upper middle-grade graphic novel, First Kiss With Fangs tells a story in which a 13-year-old vampire gets his adult fangs on the first day of school and struggles to know where he fits in." He stated "Well, it looks like the bat is out of the bag…FIRST KISS WITH FANGS coming Fall 2025!"

Sally Morgridge at Holiday House has acquired world rights to First Kiss With Fangs and publication is planned for fall 2025. Marker Snyder's agent Brent Taylor at Triada US negotiated the deal.

Holiday House was the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, in 1935. Holiday House launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The iconic logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, from their original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

Triada US' Senior Literary Agent Brent Taylor's tastes can best be described as upmarket: stories that are extremely well-written, robust with emotion, and appeal to a wide, commercial audience. He is seeking smart, fun, and heartfelt books in the following categories: picture books, chapter books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels for kids and teens. His favourite books include: Charlotte's Web, The Thing About Jellyfish, The Vast Fields of Ordinary, Please Ignore Vera Dietz, and The Westing Game.

The expansion of younger readers graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

