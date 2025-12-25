Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: gail simone, marv wolfman

Marv Wolfman Is Not Dead, We Promise

Article Summary Marv Wolfman is alive and well, despite recent rumors of his death circulating online.

A mistaken tribute by Gail Simone sparked confusion, but both writers quickly cleared up the mix-up.

Wolfman is famed for co-creating New Teen Titans, Blade, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and more.

With a decades-long career, Wolfman remains a celebrated legend in comics, animation, and novels.

I know, I know, a photo of an elderly comic book creator pops up online, especially in the winter months, and you fear the worst. And in the last few days, I received several notes from people asking if the great comic book writer Marv Wolfman had passed away in the run-up to Christmas. Well, to prove he is still with us, the sprightly 79-year-old posted to social media, Marv saying, "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated. I'm fine."

But where did such a misapprehension come from? Fellow comic book writer Gail Simone confessed to writing an error in memorium, "I am a complete doofus. I am so sorry, Marv. I am working on a novel deadline that is ridiculously tight and I mixed up you and Len Wein just out of sheer fatigue. I am SO SORRY." Marv replied, "Not to worry. But great going with your novel. Can you say what the book is if it's a novelization or an original". Gail told him" It is the second of two Red Sonja novels! And thank you, you seriously are my hero and wrote my favorite series of all time, I don't even KNOW what happened to my brain. It was great seeing you at Wonder Con and sharing a panel a while back!" Marv replied, "Same."

A hacked Facebook once led to reports of the death of Static Shock and Milestone creator Michael Davies, while Keith Giffen had it set up for after his death for his Facebook account to post "I told them I was sick… Anything not to go to New York Comic Con."

Marv Wolfman, born on the 13th of May, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, is a renowned American comic book writer, editor, and novelist, best known for his influential work at both Marvel and DC Comics during the Bronze Age of comics. Wolfman began his career in comics fandom in the 1960s before joining DC Comics in 1968. He later moved to Marvel Comics in 1972, where he served as editor-in-chief for a time and wrote the acclaimed horror series The Tomb of Dracula (co-creating Blade, the vampire hunter, with artist Gene Colan). At DC, he co-created The New Teen Titans with George Pérez, introducing iconic characters such as Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, and Deathstroke. He also wrote the landmark crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985–1986), which streamlined the DC Universe. Other notable characters he created or co-created include Nova, Black Cat, Bullseye, Tim Drake, Nightwing and Rose Wilson. Wolfman has also worked in animation (contributing to shows like Teen Titans and Young Justice), video games, and novelisations such as Suicide Squad. He has received awards, including the Inkpot Award (1979), multiple Kirby Awards (1985–1986), and a Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award. (2017).

And for Christmas Day, a great excuse to celebrate the man. I recall his delight at a Comic Con, when two cosplayers stopped by, one as Black Cat and the other as Deathstroke, who were delighted to discover he was their co-creator. And he was happy to spread the love…

