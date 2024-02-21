Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Amazing Spider-Man #50, ed mcguinness, marv wolfman, Nikesh Shuklka, terry dodson, zeb wells

Marv Wolfman & Nikesh Shukla Join Zeb Wells For Amazing Spider-Man #50

The Marvel May 2024 solicits includes the solicits for Amazing Spider-Man #49 and Amazing Spider-Man #50 from Zeb Wells and friends.

Article Summary Marvel May 2024 sees Amazing Spider-Man #50 with Zeb Wells and guests.

The issue features the return of Norman Osborn as the villainous Green Goblin.

Marv Wolfman and British writer Nikesh Shukla contribute new Spider-Man stories.

Amazing Spider-Man #49 ties in with the massive Blood Hunt crossover event.

The Marvel May 2024 solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics are available on Bleeding Cool a little bit early. And that includes the solicits for Amazing Spider-Man #49 and Amazing Spider-Man #50. Firstly, #49 is one of the many, many titles tying in with the big Blood Hunt crossover. And then #50 is the big double-sized special with Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness and Terry Dodson bringing the return of Norman Osborn as the Green Goblin, and new stories from classic Spider-Man writer/editor Marv Wolfman and something new from Nikesh Shukla, the British writer and editor behind the influential 2016 collection of essays The Good Immigrant, co-host of the podcast Meat Up, Hulk Out with James Smythe and the Spider-Man India writer for Marvel Comics. Might he have more for Amazing Spider-Man in 2024 and 2025?



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

• Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the

citizens of the Big Apple. That person?

• Yep, Spider-Man.

• But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in BLOOD HUNT!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99 17



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

ZEB WELLS WITH MARV WOLFMAN, NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE! (W)

ED MCGUINNESS WITH TERRY DODSON & MORE! (A) • COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR. • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA



GUESS WHO'S BACK?!

• THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant

Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be!

• The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple?

• Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending.

• PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!

80 PGS./RATED T …$9.99

