Marvel 2021 Preview Calendar Promotes Fantastic Four 60th Anniversary

The Marvel Promotional Calendars have been known to give away all sorts of interesting info. The 2018 Calendar featured Conan, ahead of the announcement they were getting the license back. And that the Fantastic Four were to return. The 2016 Calendar also showed us how serious Marvel was about not promoting the X-Men.

And now, from having no mention of them made four years ago, the Marvel 2021 Calendar spotlights the Fantastic Four. Well, it will be their sixtieth anniversary in November 2021, and it does suggest that Marvel will have quite the focus on their first family during the whole year.

Yes, that image is from 2017, but it gives you the idea. All retailers will receive a bundle of 25 calendars to give away from the 23rd of December and additional bundles can be ordered at a low price.

The Fantastic Four was the first superhero team created by artist/co-plotter Jack Kirby and editor/co-plotter Stan Lee, who developed a collaborative approach to creating comics with this title that they would use from then on. The Fantastic Four, who gained superpowers after exposure to cosmic rays during a scientific mission to outer space, are Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), a scientific genius and the leader of the group, who can stretch his body into incredible lengths and shapes; the Invisible Woman (Susan "Sue" Storm), who eventually married Reed, who can render herself invisible and later project powerful invisible force fields; the Human Torch (Johnny Storm), Sue's younger brother, who can generate flames, surround himself with them and fly; and the monstrous Thing (Ben Grimm), their grumpy but benevolent friend, a former college football star and Reed's college roommate as well as a good pilot, who possesses tremendous superhuman strength, durability, and endurance due to the nature of his stone-like flesh. Since their original 1961 introduction, the Fantastic Four have been portrayed as a somewhat dysfunctional, yet loving, family. Breaking convention with other comic book archetypes of the time, they would squabble and hold grudges both deep and petty and eschewed anonymity or secret identities in favor of celebrity status. The team is also well known for its recurring encounters with characters such as the Doctor Doom, Galactus, Annihilus, the Sub Mariner and the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four has been adapted into four animated TV series and four live-action films.