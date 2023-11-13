Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, march 2024

Marvel Announces A Brand New Ghost Rider For 2024

Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim are launching a new Ghost Rider comic with a brand new Ghost Rider, from Marvel in March 2024.

Article Summary Marvel to introduce a new Ghost Rider character in a comic series launching March 2024.

Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim team up to deliver the latest Spirit Of Vengeance saga.

The legacy of Ghost Rider evolves from Johnny Blaze to new identities and powers over time.

Ghost Rider #1 will feature art by Danny Kim, with a cover designed by Juan Ferreyra.

Marvel's first Ghost Rider was a Western cowboy character whose name was later changed to Phantom Rider. The more familiar character, created by Gary Friedrich, Roy Thomas and Mike Ploog first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #5 in August 1972. Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance named Zarathos to save his surrogate father from death, Blaze's flesh would be consumed by hellfire at night and when around evil, causing his head to become a flaming skull. He rode a fiery motorcycle and wielded blasts of hellfire from his body, from his skeletal hands and chain. The original Ghost Rider series launched in and ran from 1973 to 1978.

A new series that ran from 1990 to 1998, Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares introduced a new Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch, whose sister was injured by ninja gangsters. Ketch comes in contact with a motorcycle that contains the essence of a Spirit of Vengeance. Johnny Blaze reappeared as a supporting character, later revealing that Danny and his sister were Johnny Blaze's long-lost siblings.

In 2011, Alejandra Jones became Ghost Rider through a ritual performed, but she was deprived of its full power when Johnny Blaze took back the Ghost Rider identity. But in 2014, after Blaze had returned to the role, it was Robbie Reyes who became a new Spirit Of Vengeance as part of the Marvel NOW! initiative. Robbie Reyes was created by Felipe Smith and designed with artist Tradd Moore. There have been other legacy versions of Ghost Rider introduced as well… but now we are getting a brand new Spirit Of Vengeance for 2024.

Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim are launching a new Ghost Rider comic with a brand new lead, from Marvel Comics in March 2024. Here's a close-up of the new host of the Spirit Of Vengeance.

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by DANNY KIM

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

On Sale March 2024

