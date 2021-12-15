Marvel Announces New Carnage Ongoing by Ram V & Francesco Manna

Last month, we reported on Marvel's plans to follow up on Carnage Forever with a new Carnage ongoing. Three days later, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, ignoring our report, reported the exact same thing. What is your problem, Johnston?! Do we not exist to you?! He's such a dick. Anyway, late to the party as always, Marvel is reporting the same news today, a month later, though they do technically have a lot more details on it. Ram V and Francesco Manna will team up for the new series launching on March 2nd, and it's a great excuse for us to triple dip on this story with a third low-effort clickbait article.

From the press release on Marvel.com:

The killer celebration for Carnage's 30th anniversary is just beginning! In the aftermath of CARNAGE FOREVER, a mayhem-filled anthology one-shot on sale in February, comes an all-new ongoing series for Marvel's most terrifying villain! Writer Ram V and artist Francesco Manna will kick off this visceral new chapter for the character in March's CARNAGE #1. Already reinventing the symbiote mythos over in hit new VENOM series, Ram V's thought-provoking work will now spill over into this all new ongoing series starring Venom's most notorious offspring. And known for his masterful approach to brutal action on titles such as TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN and OLD MAN LOGAN, Franceso Manna's dynamic art will make this one symbiote story you cannot afford to miss! The new series will see the Carnage symbiote seeking a new bond after separating from longtime host Cletus Kasady. The two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe but after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone…and deadlier than ever before!

As the saying goes, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. So maybe this time, this Carnage ongoing will catch on with symbiotebronies everywhere. Here's what Ram V had to say about it:

This Carnage story is very likely to become the most twisted thing I've written. The killer symbiote has gone through some pretty significant changes in recent times and I've been left with an opportunity to do something new and inventive with the character and the kind of stories you might expect to find in a Carnage book. This is my kind of horror—as frightening in its implications as it is on the page. This is a devilish, scary Carnage and he's setting out to discover just where the bounds of his abilities really lie. Pity those caught in his wake. The Marvel Universe is not ready for what Carnage is turning into.

Here's the mini-solicit:

CARNAGE #1

Written by RAM V

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by KENDRIK "KUNKKA" LIM

On Sale 3/2