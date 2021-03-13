Marvel Artists Fix Mistakes of Jack Kirby, Joe Simon for $6.99

A reckoning 80 years in the making is finally on its way from Marvel Comics next week. Who over the years hasn't thought to themselves, those early Captain America and Avengers stories were surely seminal works that influenced a century of creators and resulted in billions of dollars worth of profit for the Disney corporation (and hundreds of dollars in profits for the creators). But isn't it a shame that legends like Jack Kirby and Joe Simon didn't have access to modern comic book creation technology such as unnecessary gradiants applied to everything or everything on the page being super shiny?

Well, Marvel has finally rectified that by having modern comic book artists remake the classic pages from Captain America Comics #1 and Avengers #4. And you can read this clearly improved version of both of these comics for the low, low price of $6.99. We know! What a bargain!

Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

(W) Joe Simon, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby (A) Various (CA) Steve McNiven

Captain America celebrates 80 years of battling tyranny this month! And what better way to celebrate than by having a cadre of Marvel's best artists redraw and modernize Captain America's origin and the debut of the Red Skull from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1 as well as Cap's return in the Marvel Age from AVENGERS #4! The legendary stories that changed the course of comic book history are presented in an all-new way for the current generation of Marvel fans!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $6.99