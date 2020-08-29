Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6

Hercules is the Greek God writ large in the Marvel Universe, and has been running around since the seventies. A few years ago, it was revealed that the Marvel version of Hercules was bisexual or pansexual, with his lovers including Northstar, as well as Namora, Black Widow, Snowbird, Alfyse, and more. There was also a parallel dimensional relationship between that dimension's Wolverine and Hercules that got a lot of attention. But when Hercules got his own series, then-Marvel Editor-In-Chief Axel Alonso played that down, stating that Hercules wasn't bisexual. It didn't go down that well.

But comic book writer Al Ewing – who just the other week gave us the wedding of Hulkling and Wiccan – seems to have taken the challenge in Guardians Of The Galaxy. The preview of the sixth issue below features the post-battle celebration of Marvel Boy and Hercules.

While revealing that the two are now an item.

Marvel Boy, also known as Noh-Varr was created by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones in 2000 for his own series, later appearing prominently in Young Avengers, where he revealed that, like the majority of the team, he is "not completely straight". He has recently joined the Guardians Of The Galaxy. Here's the preview in full. Though it starts off a bit like Heroes In Crisis, don't you think?

Guardians Of The Galaxy #5 is published by Marvel Comics this Wednesday.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR201006

(W) Al Ewing (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

• As old tensions explode in the far-off Earth System, the political map of the galaxy is redrawn.

• Meanwhile, old friends and lovers must redraw the maps of themselves – or tear them up entirely.

• He used to be the Human Rocket. Now he's the Human Wreck. Is there any coming back for Nova? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99