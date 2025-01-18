Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics April 2025 Solicits For One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics' April 2025 solicts and solicitations for One World Under Doom and all its crossovers from Avengers to the Fantastic Two

Here are Marvel Comics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations for One World Under Doom comics. Avengers introduces the new Masters Of Evil attacking the Impossible City. Under Doom's command, Tiger Division goes on a recruiting spree, The Fantastic Two have been defeated by Doom, the Strange Academy kids discover how horrifying Latervian fairy tales can be, Thunderbolt Ross escapes Doom's prison and Doom tasks the classic Thunderbolts with taking down Bucky's revolution in. April will also see the debut of Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca's Superior Avengers…

AVENGERS #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 4/23

RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL!

While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue!

DOOM ACADEMY #3 (OF 5)

Written by MacKenzie Cadenhead

Art by Pasqual Ferry & João M.P. Lemos

SECRET LATVERIAN LEGENDS REVEALED

Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c'mon, you have to admit, that's pretty cool. Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don't like for help?! "Something I have always appreciated about Doctor Doom is that while he looks to the future he never discounts the past. Magic, arcana, folklore – it's integral to his technological advances. I started thinking about Doom as a collector and realized his school would have the most awesome library (which is one of my favorite locations Pasqual Ferry designed for the series). We realized right away how dangerous such a collection could be and the idea of this other realm within which the Doom Academy students would be tested was born." – MacKenzie Cadenhead

DOOM'S DIVISION #2 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 4/30

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES!

Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: Wave, Karma and Aero! Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE! But Sunfire isn't the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan's coast…

FANTASTIC FOUR TWO #31

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 4/30

FANTASTIC TWO!

As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they're losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can't reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable. But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers. But when safety doesn't get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it. It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend… and a desperate launch into space.

RED HULK #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 4/30

HUNTED BY DOOM!

Thunderbolt Ross has escaped Doctor Doom's dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the Red Hulk. In the hostile, snowbound Latverian mountains, Ross, Machine Man and Deathlok are relentlessly chased by an army of Doombots! Will these heroes survive this issue's explosive ending?! "This is a war book. That's how I've been talking about this with Editor Mark Paniccia from the beginning. That's why Geoff Shaw is such a brilliant partner, since he draws such brutal, kinetic, gritty action. Wars don't consist of a single battle. They're long-lasting and complicated and require much more than brute force to win. The first few issues will feel like The Great Escape. The next few issues will feel like First Blood. And after that? Things get even wilder and thornier." – Benjamin Percy

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #3 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 4/30

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom's supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?! It's THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – 'NUFF SAID! "We're thrilled to invite the original Thunderbolts back into the mix and cross them over with Bucky's new reimagined operation. From the heartbreaking conclusion to Songbird and Abner's relationship, beautifully brought to life (and death) by Jim Zub, to the disastrous return of Citizen V, it's a real honor to return to these characters, and – more importantly – return them to their original core dilemma: is redemption even possible for a villainous life?" – Collin Kelly

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO Virgin Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

On Sale 4/23

SUPERVILLAIN REINFORCEMENTS JOIN THE BATTLE AGAINST DOOM IN ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme in last summer's Blood Hunt, Doom uses his new power to seize control of the entire planet in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new Marvel Comics event kicking off next month. ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will impact the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe in exciting tie-in issues with its core saga told across a nine-issue main series written by Ryan North and drawn by R.B. Silva. The series takes readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as Earth's heroes' foolish attempts to topple it. Doom's defeat of the Avengers leads Earth's Mightiest Heroes to strike an unlikely alliance with a cadre of dangerous supervillains including M.O.D.O.K., Doctor Octopus, Goblin Queen, and more.The Avengers have faced Doom. But Earth still needs avenging – and it's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all! But that's not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom's mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes…

