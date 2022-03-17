Marvel Comics Delays Taboo's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Already

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man by Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra was a new comic book series that only just been solicited in today's Marvel Comics June 2022 solicitations, But already it is being pulled from the catalogue, and has been delayed for later in the year. And unlike the Secret Invasion delay we reported earlier, there isn't an obvious reason as to why. Or why it was still included in today's solicits and solicitations – as well as in next week's printed Marvel Previews catalogue.

Marvel tells comic book stores that Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man – which let's face it, is an utterly brilliant title – "was originally solicited in Marvel Previews #7 on page 34, the April for June 2022 catalogue, but will be moving to a future date later this year, and it will be resolicited at that time." When? No idea. Why? Haven't a clue. Might the writer Taboo, of the Black-Eyed Peas, have some performance conflicts? It's really not clear. Hopefully things will be more or a temporary delay rather than a Kevin Smith Daredevil delay… here is what was to have been solicited.

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Connecting Variant COVER by BENGAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

A revolutionary dark take on

Spider-Man begins here!

What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99