Marvel Comics Full April 2025 Solicits Debuts Moon Dino & Devil Girl

Marvel, like IDW and DC Comics, is pushing their Godzilla comics, with Godzilla Vs Hulk and Godzilla Vs Spider-Man for their April 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as launching a new Amazing Spider-Man series, Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe One Last Time, Wolverine & Kitty Pryde, Predator Vs Spider-Man, Marvel Rivals, and continuing the One World Under Doom launching Superior Avengers, Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains, Kid Juggernaut, Ironheart: Bad Chemistry, Concert Of Champions and the Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary debuting Moon Dino & Devil Girl,

GODZILLA VS. HULK #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C) • VERSUS VARIANT BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

ROUND TWO: VS. THE INCREDIBLE HULK!

GENERAL ROSS has no tolerance for monsters in any form. With his anti-kaiju taskforce THE THUNDERBOLTS he's taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Fin Fang Foom, Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that's left is his biggest hunt of all…GODZILLA. But the Thunderbolts' efforts to bring their last monster to heel may just result in the most destructive battle royale to ever rock the earth. It's time to figure out who's really the strongest there is!

ROUND TWO IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

JOE KELLY (W) • NICK BRADSHAW (A/C) • Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JERRY ORDWAY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VENOMIZED GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • Foil Variant Cover by TBA

ROUND THREE: VS. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

Fresh from the original SECRET WARS, PETER PARKER A.K.A. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat…and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle…rent…bills…super-villains…oh, and GODZILLA IS IN NEW YORK CITY with its destructive power aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don't miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages!

ROUND THREE IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR. (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GIL KANE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALIVE & THWIPPING!

The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RHINO RAMPAGE!

• What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man!

• That's right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body.

• And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #1 (OF 3)

CHARLES SOULE AND STEVE McNIVEN (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL GONE COLD!

After a horrific series of events, the world is in shambles. Matt Murdock is old, and his powers have faded to nothing. Matt will not, however, sit by and watch his fellow New Yorkers suffer, so instead of swinging around the city from his billy club line, he slings soup at a food center for the poor. But when a mysterious wrinkly old man interrupts a secret convoy causing an explosion, a deadly gas fills Hell's Kitchen and this tale takes a turn that will change how you look at the Man Without Fear.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

DEADPOOL KILLS

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #1 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE TRILOGY CONCLUDES!

First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe… Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe… Well, now, he's back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth's Mightiest Heroes won't be enough! He's going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel's greatest gone bad. Get ready for world-breaking Hulks, werewolf Captain Americas, and some all-new twisted takes!

The classic universe-slaughtering team of Cullen Bunn (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE) and Dalibor Talajić (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AGAIN) reunite to kill everyone one…more…time!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

STEVE FOXE (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

THESE AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S AVENGERS!

• And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world…and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own!

• Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

• But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS?

• Find out when STEVE FOXE & LUCA MARESCA bring you a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #25

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CAPTAIN MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER B BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL!

• While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER H BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER H BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

• The Avengers have faced Doom…and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge.

• And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all!

• But that's not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him.

• However, Doom's mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

HUNTED BY DOOM!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS has escaped DOCTOR DOOM'S dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the RED HULK.

• In the hostile, snowbound LATVERIAN mountains, Ross, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK are relentlessly chased by an army of DOOMBOTS!

• Will these heroes survive this issue's EXPLOSIVE ending?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

RYAN NORTH (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER A BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

FANTASTIC TWO!

• As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they're losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately!

• If they can't reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable.

• But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers.

• But when safety doesn't get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it.

• It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend…

• …and a desperate launch into space.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM ACADEMY #3 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W)

PASQUAL FERRY & João M.P. LEMOS (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY João M.P. Lemos

SHAYLEE MOONPEDDLE VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

SHAYLEE MOONPEDDLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c'mon, you have to admit, that's pretty cool.

• Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don't like for help?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #3 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

• Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom's supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?!

• It's THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – 'NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #2 (of 5)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES!

• Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: WAVE, KARMA and AERO!

• Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE!

• But Sunfire isn't the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan's coast…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Cover by Paulo Siqueira • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET!

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MARVEL RIVALS #1

Paul Allor (W) • Luca Claretti (A) • Cover by TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY Federico Sabbatini • VARIANT COVER BY Adam Warren

SPINNING OFF THE BRAND NEW HIT VIDEO GAME SENSATION!

Tokyo 2099. The time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world's heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of

using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?

Collecting the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic (2024) #1-6 for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1

Matthew Groom, ERICA SCHULTZ, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (W)

LUCIANO VECCHIO, CHRIS ALLEN, DYLAN BURNETT, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (A)

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOMVERSE IS UPON US!

The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire VENOMVERSE will be at stake if they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Read and find out!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #1 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CLAREMONT RETURNS TO THE FAN-FAVORITE DUO!

When KITTY PRYDE nearly lost her soul to OGUN during her journey to Japan, LOGAN was there to keep the youngest X-MAN on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with MARIKO YASHIDA, it's going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love!

An all-new adventure, set in the aftermath of Chris Claremont's legendary KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE limited series, at last tells the full story of the duo's journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters what they are today.

Note: Multiple characters' first appearances in this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #3

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

SHOWDOWN ON HYDRA ISLAND!

The newest X-team on the block faces their first trial by fire! Baron Strucker and his new super-army intend to conquer the world – with only Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber and Thunderbird standing in their way! This one is a battle for the ages that you can't afford to miss! Also introducing – WEAPON EXILE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #13

GAIL SIMONE (W) • David Marquez (A/C)

DEATHDREAM VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

DEATHDREAM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

"THE DARK ARTERY" Starts Here!

In their most terrifying adventure yet, the four young OUTLIERS discover the true meaning of Haven House and a doorway that should never be opened. Meanwhile, an otherworldly presence has set its covetous eye on one of the four young mutants, in a story that tells a never-before-told slice of the history of mutantkind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #14

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CASSANDRA NOVA VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

CASSANDRA NOVA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child – one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched – as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #15

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PHOENIX #10

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE FINAL BATTLE!

• JEAN GREY has ascended to her most powerful form ever, but she's going to need every ounce of her strength to defeat ADANI, whose connection to the PHOENIX FORCE – and to Jean's psyche! – makes this battle exceptionally dangerous!

• As Jean herself struggles to hold on to her humanity, Adani and the DARK GODS seek to end her time in this galaxy – for good!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #7

Murewa Ayodele (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

STORM VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

• Fifty years ago, ORORO MUNROE – the iconic STORM – made her debut in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – thundering her way into our hearts!

• On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO!

• But first, a mission to BRAZIL goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #10

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE CITY THAT WALKS LIKE…

A SPINELESS ONE?!

• With MOJO a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), and everything they've built at risk of crumbling to pieces, it's time for the mutant community of New York City to rise up and fight!

• It's going to take everything they've got – and every power they can muster – to stand against Mojo! But taking down an interdimensional enemy channeling the power of the city is no easy feat…and not everyone will emerge unscathed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #9

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

• When Havok was team leader of X-Factor he handled all manner of distasteful missions for questionable interests.

• What kind of black-ops assignment could they have for him now that he's a disgraced civilian?!

• And what does his replacement, Archangel, think about bringing Havok back into the fold?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #6

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

• Psylocke is one of the X-Men's most dangerous and skillful telepaths.

• So why is her own mind the one thing she can't seem to control?

• Kwannon has begun to accept her past, but are some things better left buried?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #10

GEOFFREY THORNE & FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • MARCUS TO & EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA • MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

CELEBRATING 300 ISSUES OF X-FORCE WITH STARTLING REVELATIONS!

• FORGE has assembled X-FORCE to fix the world's problems, but at last, THE SOLUTION reveals itself!

• WHO or WHAT is the Solution, and what does it mean for the fate of the world? New villains, old friends and a terrible decision that will change them all forever!

• PLUS: A special anniversary tale featuring X-FORCEs past by Fabian Nicieza!

Note: This issue contains a key appearance by CLASSIFIED.

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

X-23 Variant cover by Alex Maleev • X-23 Virgin Variant cover by Alex Maleev

Variant cover by E.J. Su

HYDRA ATTACK!

• A deranged HYDRA scientist has unleashed his deadly robots, but LAURA KINNEY, THE WOLVERINE, and BUCKY BARNES, THE REVOLUTION, fight metal with metal as the claws, cybernetics and tentacles fly!

• Our heroes have traveled a great distance to stop this threat, but will everyone make it out of this road trip alive?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #8

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SAOWEE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER K BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER K BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Our guy AXO is in trouble. Big trouble. He's bitten off more than he can chew in his relationship with charismatic technologist and Verate C.E.O. Sheldon Xenos, and now he's being held hostage while an Alex clone wanders around in his stead. Can the rest of the Exceptional team bail him out, or will they fall for the dupe of their beloved friend?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #8

SALADIN AHMED & Daniel Warren Johnson (W)

MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & Daniel Warren Johnson (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY ANDY KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!

• A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! WOLVERINE faces off with the ADAMANTINE! The WENDIGO is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine's past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you'd see begins here!

• PLUS: A special celebratory bonus story by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON!

Note: Several key appearances are contained in this issue.

64 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #5 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

BURN, BABY, BURN!

• After the stunning events of last issue, SABRETOOTH is out for revenge – and if he has to burn down the entirety of Coney Island to get it, then so be it!

• Will he finally defeat the CROCODILIAN? Will he end up being the king of the 1900s NYC underworld – or will he be back collecting bodies for MR. SINISTER?

• And how will this all affect his greatest foe, WOLVERINE, in the present? Find out in our shocking, blood-soaked conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #4 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

A MISSION THROUGH TIME!

The Prime Conclave stands defeated – but when Resistance leader Avery Ryder succumbs to the Techno-Organic virus, the price of victory proves too costly for Cable to bear. Yet when you're armed with a time machine, history itself can be your battlefield – embarking on a dangerous rescue operation to the past, can Cable find a cure for Avery's condition before it's too late? As an innocent life hangs in the balance, Cable will risk the timestream itself to set things right… But with the fury of Cicada hounding his every step, Cable's mission might exact heavy consequences not just for him, but the very universe itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #4

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE RESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE RESCH

• Magik is struggling to keep herself together!

• But will the return of her old friend, Dani Moonstar, help?

• Or will the confrontation bring out Illyana's Darkchild self?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KID JUGGERNAUT #1

Emily Kim (W) • Minkyu Jung

& Peter Nguyen (A)

Cover by Woo Chul lee

variant COVER by DIKE RUAN

THE UNSTOPPABLE JUSTIN JIN!

The origin story of one of the hottest new characters in the Marvel Universe, Kid Juggernaut of the AVENGERS ACADEMY cast! Just before his mysterious death, Justin's father sent a package to his estranged son containing a fragment of a crimson gem…the gem of Cyttorak! How did it end up in this family's hands? What does Cyttorak want with a sweet baker's boy from Vancouver? And can Doctor Strange help Justin sort out these magical shenanigans before he turns into the instrument of Cyttorak's rage?! Collecting Kid Juggernaut: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #1-6 in print for the first time!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #4 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W)

ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• Shanna the She-Devil swings in for the rescue!

• But will she be enough to help Rogue take down Zaladane and her zombie army?

• Or will Zaladane's ascension bring about the end of the Savage Land?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch have learned of the existence of a new and dangerous Spirit! An entity called THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE – but as the entity targets the Ghost Riders and those closest to them, will anyone be able to stand in its path? AND WILL THEY SURVIVE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRONHEART: BAD CHEMISTRY #1

JOHN JENNINGS (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by EDER MESSIAS

VARIANT COVER BY PARIS ALLEYNE • VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL

IRONHEART VARIANT COjennVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

IRONHEART VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

A NEMESIS RETURNS SENDING SHOCKWAVES THROUGH RIRI'S WORLD!

She's already attacked Chicago once and made off with a valuable artifact from the DuSable Black History Museum. Now the alchemical transformer KHEM is back for another bite of Ironheart's city – and this time, she's not alone. What is Khem's connection to a classic Iron Man villain – and can Riri stop her before all of Chicago burns? Hugo-and Eisner-winning writer John Jennings teams up with all-star artist Jethro Morales for an action-packed flurry of blows in the Windy City!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4

ChriS Condon (W) • Alessandro Cappuccio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS?

Wolverine's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker's Council overlords…

who is "Logan"?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #15

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

THE NEW BLACK PANTHER!

Battle-worn and beleaguered, a stripped-down T'Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL WALSH

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO!

Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man's about to learn more than he bargained for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #14

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Shadow King returns…more powerful than ever!

• Will Armor be the first to fall?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #11

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES!

• Time to topple another of the Maker's dominoes: removing LOKI from his seat of power in Asgard!

• Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

BRANDON MONTCLARE & JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • NATACHA BUSTOS & LUCA CLARETTI (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY Anand Ramcheron

HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY, LUNELLA!

• It's a birthday celebration a decade in the making, and the whole MARVEL UNIVERSE is invited!

• But MOON GIRL is bringing her own agenda to the party – what could her secret plans be?

• The mischievous IMPOSSIBLE MAN threatens to upend the festivities – unless LUNELLA can rally her guests the way only the SMARTEST PERSON IN THE MARVEL U can!

• PLUS: Who is DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

THE THING #2 (of 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

Targeted by Bullseye!

• Ben Grimm must protect his former tormentor from all of the hit men in New York.

• But even with his strength, will the Thing be enough to fend off the world's deadliest assassin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #3

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PARENT • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

CARNAGE VS. BUSHWACKER!

Eddie and Carnage's hunt for serial killers has led them straight to Bushwacker. It's time for Eddie to prove he's the biggest, baddest host a murderous symbiote could ask for. Carnage is out for blood, and he doesn't care WHOSE it is.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #5

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

SUSPECT VARIANT COVERS A, B, C, AND D BY TBA

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…REVEALED?!

When all the red herrings have been weeded out – who's left? The clues have been in front of you the whole time – and by the end of this issue, you WILL know the name of the ALL-NEW VENOM…but with M.O.D.O.K. out for symbiote blood, you might just be identifying the corpse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS #1

Jason Loo (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by Javier Garrón

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

It's the first ever CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS, a festival bringing together the Marvel Universe's biggest and brightest musical stars! Headliners include DAZZLER, spinning out from her recent hit-making limited series, K-pop sensation LUNA SNOW, interdimensional rockstar LILA CHENEY and many more. And there will also be some surprising fans in attendance – including the sensational SPIDER-GWEN! But who – or what? – is the mysterious new metal band DEEP VOID – and what are their sinister intentions?! Musical mayhem is in store in the mighty Marvel manner!

PLUS, A TOP-SECRET DEBUT THAT YOU WON'T EVEN REALIZE IS HAPPENING – YET!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 (OF 5)

Derek Landy (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER D BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER D BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

• Doctor Strange went to Asgard to become its Sorcerer Supreme. But now he's covering up a murder – one that Thor would be furious to hear about. And as if that isn't enough, it turns out Asgardian landlords also charge rent.

• Strange will have to find a killer – and a job – while gaining mastery over Asgardian magic, dodging Thor's mounting suspicions and evading mysterious assassins. Maybe moving to the Land of the Gods wasn't such a good idea…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL #13

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Ellie Variant Cover by JESSICA FONG • Ellie Virgin Variant Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

THE ROAD TO REVENGE!

• DEATH GRIP killed DEADPOOL – and now that he's better, WADE is out to return the favor! Armed with a DEADLY NEW WEAPON, his first stop is SOLEM, the mutant who armed Mr. Grip with the MURAMASA BLADE that did him in. Karma time!

• PLUS: A short but crucial guest appearance from WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

Variant Cover by IAN CHURCHILL • Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

A TIME OF STRYFE!

• STRYFE knows what calamity awaits the planet – because he's been there! And he needs DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE to stop it.

• But what could force our heroes to work for this tyrant as his X-CUTIONERS? Perhaps…because they already have?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #12

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Von Randal (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY KASIA NIE

GWEN BEYOND!

We now know the secret behind Gwen's strange new power and why she left her home dimension behind…but what does all that have to do with Loki taking her on a journey across the stars? And what are Loki's true intentions for her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

Variant Cover by Skan • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY Logan Lubera

GOD AGAINST GOD?! NOT IN SPIDEY'S BACKYARD!

ANANSI, the story-weaving SPIDER-GOD, chooses MILES MORALES as his champion in a contest between gods – and their mortal heralds – to settle his ancient blood feud with ARES, GOD OF WAR, once and for all! But Miles is WAY out of his depth! Even with THOR and HERCULES in his corner, Spider-Man may not have what it takes to overcome Ares' own champion – and prevent ALL-OUT WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #14

GREG WEISMAN (W) • Andrés Genolet (A)

COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

How can the SPIDER-MEN hope to foil the ELECTROS' sinister plan when they're at the mercy of THE LIZARD?! Just when all hope of finding Billy Connors is lost…Peter and Miles make an unexpected ally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PARENT

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SILVER LINING FOR SPIDEY?

Silvermane's secrets are out, and his goons are scrambling to do damage control. Have the tables finally turned for Spider-Man? The prequel to the thrilling new Disney+ series concludes here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #18

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

Variant Cover by TBA

SPIDER-BOY FACES HIS INNER DEMONS!

SPIDER-BOY may be able to run from MR. NEGATIVE, but he can't run from his past! Just kidding – he can't run from either! More than one old foe is back to absolutely wreck Bailey's life – and he and the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN are about to be tested like never before!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #9

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

A MARCH TO A DOGFIGHT!

Something stirs within the Werewolves of the Marvel Universe, and as they go for one another's throats, the civilians of the Marvel U will be caught in the claws-fire! Don't miss this epic issue, as it sets the stage for the next year of WEREWOLF insanity to come!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #4 (OF 5)

Erica Schultz (W)

Valentina Pinti & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA

Muse's reappearance has captured Ghost Rider's attention – but what bone does the Spirit of Vengeance have to pick with the macabre serial killer? Plus, as the heat turns up on Muse's deadly killing spree, Daredevil is forced to abandon Hell's Kitchen – and must head straight into Hell itself to stop the madman! But when her pursuit leads her to the greatest enemy Elektra has had to face yet, how will she be able to defeat…HERSELF?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

WEST COAST AVENGERS #6

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER F BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER F BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

AVENGERS…DISASSEMBLED?

• As the West Coast Avengers try to stay afloat after their encounter with FLAG-SMASHER, a new group of ruffians have come to disrupt them…

• …and it's THE AVENGERS?!

• Are they there for Ultron, or do they have a bigger issue with Iron Man's other team?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

POWER MAN:

TIMELESS #3 (OF 5)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) Bernard Chang (A)

Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER J BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER J

BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

POWER MAN FACES HIS APOCALYPSE!

• Aeon the Knife has devoted himself to subjugating his ancient homeworld of Earth, but it's not the only inhabited planet in the system anymore!

• Which side will planet Arakko back in this battle of titans?

• And what does its leader, Apocalypse, have to say about Power Man's defense of the weak?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFINITY WATCH #4 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W)

ENID BALÁM & RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER

BY DAVID BALDEÓN

Character Variant Cover

by INHYUK LEE

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY INHYUK LEE

• Reality has been compromised, and the heroes we know and love are…off.

• Only the Infinity Watch can make things right, but first, they'll have to remember who they are – or die trying.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #7

Spencer Ackerman (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

Marvel Comics Presents variant by David Lopez

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

THE IRON SELLOUT!

After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5)

EVAN NARCISSE & GREK PAK (W)

EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY Rogê Antônio

STAR-SPANGLED ACTION IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER!

As Sam Wilson fights for his life in the skies above Eaglestar's floating city, Skydream, the Red Hulk begins to have doubts about his employer. But can they take down Eaglestar without destroying the lives of the innocent people who believed in Skydream?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TVA #5 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

A TIME TO FIGHT!

The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #4

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

ORIGIN OF GOLD TIGER!

• Who is the cheerful young Wakandan with the Midas touch?

• And how did she link up with the New Champions?

• Find out what everyone is talking about with this new hot series!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

HELLHUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W)

Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

Variant cover by Marc Aspinall

WAR IS HELL!

The FINAL BATTLE between the Nazis, the Unhallowed and the unkillable HELLHUNTERS! Newly empowered with the strength and hellfire of Zarathos, the Hellhunters are all that stands between Bruckner's undead legions and the end of the Allied Forces! Will they be enough? And even if they succeed, what will they owe to Zarathos in exchange for his gifts? Don't miss this EPIC CONCLUSION to the first adventure from Marvel's new HELLHUNTERS!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLVERINE #5

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by Sumit Kumar

Variant Cover by DAVID YARDIN

MEPHISTO VS. HELLVERINE!

MEPHISTO created the Demon BAGRA-GHUL for his entertainment – and now the demonic lord is not amused by DAKEN turning HELLVERINE against Hell! It's time for Hellverine to pay…and this devil isn't making any deals!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #7

JED MACKAY (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER I BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER I BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

8-BALL FINDS A NEW CREW!

Who or what is the POOL PARTY?! Fractured, wounded and with his alliances hanging by a thread, will 8-Ball do the unthinkable and RETURN TO A LIFE OF CRIME?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #22

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER M BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER M BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

LOST IN UTGARD!

• Thor had made his way to Utgard – and there waited the Utgard-Loki, who the Odinson had never yet defeated.

• And with the Elder Trickster stood his pantheon…beginning with NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness. He who was his own place of power.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Unforgiving City.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #24

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER E BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER E BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

MUSCLE VS. MAGIC!

The newly returned Bruce Banner leads Charlie to New York City to seek an audience with DOCTOR STRANGE…but are met instead by someone they don't expect! When a magic rite goes horribly wrong, can Banner put aside his terror of Hulk…and will Hulk put aside his hatred of Banner in order to save them? Leads straight into Incredible Hulk #25, featuring a fan-requested "Hulk Vs." rematch for the ages!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #20

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER C BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER C BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY!

After the harrowing events of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before – but he's still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen…FROM THE INSIDE OUT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN: PARADISO #5 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant cover by J. GONZO

BLOOD RUNS THROUGH PARADISE!

Xenomorphs swarm the Paradiso resort – but while anyone sane fights to get as far away as possible, young waiter Videl is headed right for the creatures?! Meanwhile, violent smugglers Ricky Valentine and Tsula Kane have Colonial Marshals Dash and Lydia cornered, but the infestation is worse than any of them know. It's a race to the last lift off this hellscape – and it's anyone's game.

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Fantastic Four meet the Sub-Mariner as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby forge links between the modern Marvel Universe and the Golden Age! The impetuous Johnny Storm has quit the Fantastic Four – and while they search for their teammate, the Human Torch finds an amnesiac Namor! But when the Sub-Mariner's memories return and he finds his beloved home of Atlantis destroyed, he swears vengeance on the surface world – and he can call upon the giant monster Giganto to deliver it! Get ready for the Fantastic Four's first battle with the mighty Sub-Mariner – and the instantly smitten Namor's fateful introduction to Susan Storm! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #4.

Marvel is reprinting the first 12 issues of Fantastic Four as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #134 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

The X-Men get the upper hand on the Hellfire Club at last, but it may be too late to save Jean Grey from succumbing to the darkness inside! After months of mental manipulation at the hands of Mastermind, she has already become the Club's Black Queen – but as she gains her vengeance upon Jason Wyngarde, Jean will undergo her deadliest transformation yet! When the Dark Phoenix rises, no force on Earth – or even the entire universe – may be able to stop her! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #134.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

STAR WARS 1977 #1 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by HOWARD CHAYKIN

Cover by HOWARD CHAYKIN

VARIANT COVER BY JERRY ORDWAY • Foil variant cover also available

Months before the first Star Wars movie had even arrived in theaters, Marvel Comics' STAR WARS #1 hit the stands and introduced eager readers to a galaxy far, far away! Its cover asked: "Luke Skywalker: Will he save the galaxy or destroy it?" – and inside, readers eager to know the answer joined Luke on the first, fateful steps of his epic journey from the deserts of Tatooine to the very heart of the Rebellion! This opening chapter of Marvel's adaptation of George Lucas' cinematic masterpiece features the debuts of some of the most beloved characters in movie history – including Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO and, of course, the ruthless enforcer of the Galactic Empire, Darth Vader! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting STAR WARS (1977) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #3

CHARLES SOULe (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

KYLO REN – PRISONER ON TATOOINE!

• KYLO REN has been imprisoned by the ruthless GARDULLA THE HUTT!

• The young tyrant must survive the harsh conditions of his grandfather DARTH VADER'S homeworld!

• And who is the mysterious FORCE USER in Gardulla's employ?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2

Marc Guggenheim (W) • Madibek Musabekov (A) • Cover by Rahzzah

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

SNEAK PREVIEW VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

YODA AND VETNA MOONCREST FACE THE TYRANNY OF ATHA PRIME!

• The JEDI face a new threat on a strange, fantastic and mysterious world…

• But the planet's surface ruler has a dark secret he wants hidden from the REPUBLIC!

• The first story featuring a never-released Kenner action figure…ATHA PRIME!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #3 (OF 5)

JODY HOUSER (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE FUTURE OF THE GALAXY LIES IN THE WRECKAGE OF THE DEATH STAR!

• REY's mysterious origins finally revealed!

• How will POE, FINN and CHEWBACCA escape the clutches of the FIRST ORDER and the ruthless GENERAL HUX?

• An epic clash between Rey and KYLO REN begins here, in the shadow of the Death Star!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #3 (OF 5)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by RAMON ROSANAS • Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BLOCKADE OVER ERIADU!

• Lines are drawn as KEEVE TRENNIS' STORMWALL DEFENSE FLEET joins the fight against the NIHIL.

• Can Keeve remain true to the Light as she leads her team into battle?

• Meanwhile, heartbreak is relived as the past catches up with one of LOURNA DEE'S crew.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



FANTASTIC FOUR: SOLVE EVERYTHING [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by DALE EAGLESHAM, NEIL EDWARDS & STEVE EPTING

Cover by JOE QUESADA

Legendary writer Jonathan Hickman's sprawling, landmark run begins here!

Hickman revamps and redefines Marvel's First Family in a sweeping and epic saga that crosses time, space and reality – but still finds its themes in family. And it all begins when Mister Fantastic decides to solve everything! A series of amazing revelations come together in quick succession: The Old Kingdom of Atlantis is discovered under thick Antarctic ice. Alien "Inhumans" from throughout the galaxy converge on Earth. A race of super-intelligent underground dwellers takes possession of a high-tech laboratory. And a religious cult in Manhattan threatens to cause an interdimensional invasion. Fate will play an awful hand in tying these disparate events together in a gripping drama that tests the fortitude of Marvel's First Family like never before. Collecting material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #570-588.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96487-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – MUTANT GENESIS OMNIBUS HC

JIM LEE SHATTERSHOT COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM LEE, JOHN BYRNE, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, WHILCE PORTACIO, HOWARD MACKIE, PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by JIM LEE, MARK TEXEIRA, ART THIBERT, ANDY KUBERT, WHILCE PORTACIO, JOHN ROMITA JR.,

TOM RANEY, RURIK TYLER, BRANDON PETERSON, RON WAGNER, JAE LEE, GREG CAPULLO, JOE QUESADA & MORE

Covers by JIM LEE

The blockbuster blue-and-gold era – from the beginning! The original X-Men have returned to the fold, and the roster is bigger than ever – all the better for an epic rematch with their archenemy, Magneto! Cyclops and Storm lead two separate field squads, with Scott taking charge of the Blue team and Ororo commanding the Gold. The Blues face threats including Omega Red, Mojo and – with a helping hand from Ghost Rider – the relentless Brood! The Golds meet the man called Bishop as he arrives from the future with a deadly secret! But when Stryfe's long-simmering plans for vengeance explode, Professor X hovers near death's door – and both X-Men teams, X-Factor and X-Force are pitted against one another in a maddening bid to avoid X-Cution! Collecting X-MEN (1991) #1-16 and ANNUAL (1992) #1, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #281-297 and ANNUAL (1992) #16, GHOST RIDER (1990) #26-27, X-FACTOR (1986) #84-86, X-FORCE (1991) #16-18 and STRYFE'S STRIKE FILE #1 – and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL #7, X-FORCE ANNUAL (1992) #1, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #89 and X-MEN: ODD MEN OUT.

1360 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96536-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – MUTANT GENESIS OMNIBUS HC JIM LEE FALLOUT! COVER [DM ONLY]

1360 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96537-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

GREG LAND COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by GREG LAND & ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Covers by Greg Land & Nick Bradshaw

Legendary writer Peter David revisits Peter Parker's time in the symbiotic suit! Everyone knows the infamous living costume Spider-Man accidentally brought back from the Secret Wars eventually became the wicked web-slinger known as Venom – but what happened before Peter Parker discovered its sinister symbiotic secret? A lot! When his girlfriend, the Black Cat, is the victim of blackmail, the darker-than-ever wall-crawler takes on that most mystifying of menaces: Mysterio! Then the Hobgoblin strikes, deadlier than ever! But where did Hobby get these uncanny new powers? Hopefully Doctor Strange can answer that question – because reality itself depends on it! Spidey joins the Black Knight and Kang the Conqueror in a time-torn tussle with Knull, the King in Black! And another mind-bending trip puts him on a collision course with the Hulk! Plus: Peter David returns to 2099 to bond Miguel O'Hara with his own symbiote! Collecting SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #1-5, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #1-5, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1-5, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1-5 and SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2024) #1-5.

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96194-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC NICK BRADSHAW COVER [DM ONLY]

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96195-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOHN BUSCEMA COVER

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS with LARRY LIEBER, RON WHYTE, ARCHIE

GOODWIN & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GENE COLAN & BILL EVERETT with DICK AYERS, WALLACE WOOD,

JERRY GRANDENETTI, DAN ADKINS, WERNER ROTH, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BUSCEMA & ROSS ANDRU

Covers by JOHN BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN

Created in 1939, Namor was Marvel's first super hero, and his 1960s reintroduction linked those appearances to create the tapestry of the Marvel Universe! Imperius rex! Namor, the Sub-Mariner, is getting the Omnibus treatment! This volume takes a deep dive into his first Marvel Age exploits, collecting all the rare appearances where the anarchic antihero wreaked havoc on the nascent Marvel Universe. Back then, Namor was just as likely to team up with Doctor Doom as he was to save the world, and that was a formula for excitement! When the brash monarch earned his own series in TALES TO ASTONISH, he set out on a quest for the Trident of Neptune that would prove his status as rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis. He'll also battle Warlord Krang, defend the Lady Dorma and go to war with the Secret Empire on the way to his own solo series! Collecting SUB-MARINER (1968) #1; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #4, #6, #9, #14, #27, #33 and ANNUAL (1963) #1; AVENGERS (1963) #3-4; X-MEN (1963) #6; and DAREDEVIL (1964) #7 – and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-101; IRON MAN AND SUB-MARINER #1; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #79- 80; STRANGE TALES (1951) #107 and #125; and NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #1, #4 and #9.

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96243-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GENE COLAN COVER [DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96244-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, LEN KAMINSKI, GREGORY WRIGHT, CHRIS COOPER, D.G. CHICHESTER,

MORT TODD & MORE

Penciled by RON WAGNER, ANDY KUBERT, BRET BLEVINS, MIKE MANLEY, RON GARNEY, ADAM KUBERT, VINCENT GIARRANO, RON WAGNER, RICHARD CASE, RURIK TYLER, KIRK VAN WORMER, LEE WEEKS, JIM LEE, ALEX SAVIUK & MORE

Covers by JIM LEE & ADAM KUBERT

Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze are the Spirits of Vengeance! The scorching-hot '90s adventures of the Ghost Rider continue, featuring Johnny Blaze and the rise of Marvel's Midnight Sons! Morbius, Blade, the Nightstalkers and the Darkhold Redeemers join the fight against Lilith, Mother of Demons, and her horrifying progeny! And Ghost Rider battles the alien Brood alongside the X-Men; is made to know fear alongside Captain America, courtesy of the sinister Scarecrow; and shares a hellish team-up with Spider-Man – confronting Venom, the Demogoblin and more! Plus: Vital tales of the Ghost Rider mythos that have never before been collected! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #25-40, GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1-13, MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE (1992) #1 and #12, DARKHOLD: PAGES FROM THE BOOK OF SINS #1 and #11, NIGHTSTALKERS #1 and #10, GHOST RIDER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR, X-MEN (1991) #9, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #95-96, MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #3 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #119-130, MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #1-2 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #3.

1312 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96544-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

1312 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96545-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE 'NAM: 1966-1969 OMNIBUS HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

Written by DOUG MURRAY

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN, WAYNE VANSANT, JOHN SEVERIN, SAM GLANZMAN & PEPE MORENO

Covers by Michael Golden & John Romita Sr. with Ron Frenz

Marvel's groundbreaking saga of the Vietnam War gets the Omnibus treatment! Don't worry about choosing sides. This far into the heart of darkness, things get pretty gray. Follow Private Ed Marks and his fellow soldiers through a jungle of blood, lies, betrayal and valor. And meet Mike "Ice" Phillips – one of the few brave souls who stayed with the series until nearly its end. It's the war that defined a generation – where the heroes may not be super, but they're all too human. The men of the 23rd Infantry Division face a battle for survival, complete with flashbacks on the front, worries in the world back home and murder in the ranks. New soldiers enter the war, and old ones leave it – and there are too many bad ways to leave a war. Plus: The battle lines get even blurrier as enemies display their humanity and soldiers show their darker sides. Collecting THE 'NAM (1986) #1-45 and material from SAVAGE TALES (1985) #1 and #4.

1120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96524-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE 'NAM: 1966-1969 OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA SR./RON FRENZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96525-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC GIL KANE COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN with ROY THOMAS, BILL MANTLO, DAVID

ANTHONY KRAFT, STEVE ENGLEHART & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & WALTER SIMONSON with RICH BUCKLER, SAL BUSCEMA, PABLO MARCOS, TONY DEZUNIGA & GEORGE TUSKA

Covers by GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA

The Mighty Thor adds another volume to his saga of Asgardian adventure that set the standard for grand adventure in the Marvel manner! Thor is lucky to have Hercules at his side this time around, because Loki has teamed with Firelord in a bid to usurp Odin's throne. Meanwhile, Jane Foster has returned and Thor is torn between aiding her on Earth and the defense of Asgard. Before it's over Thor will battle the gods of Egypt to save Odin from death itself. Then, it's a battle through time (with dinosaurs!) after which Thor returns to Asgard to face the one and only Mangog, followed by a star-spanning quest. Also featuring a team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Warriors Three and Hercules in their own solo adventures! Collecting THOR (1966) #229-266 and ANNUAL (1966) #5-6, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #30 and MARVEL PREMIERE #26.

904 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96247-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96248-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC SLIPCASE

Written by JESS HARROLD

Marvel Studios presents the next book in their line of deluxe ART OF tie-in books – celebrating the highly anticipated release of CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD! This volume is filled with all the features you'd expect, including a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team. But now, the ART OF series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with exclusive lithographs so you can enter a brave new world alongside Sam Wilson!

224 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95873-2

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by ZEB WELLS, CODY ZIGLAR, ERICA SCHULTZ, GREG PAK, CELESTE BRONFMAN,

RODNEY BARNES & STEVE FOXE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., SERGIO DÁVILA, CAIO MAJADO, ERIC GAPSTUR, JOEY VAZQUEZ,

RAMÓN F. BACHS,, FEDERICO VICENTINI, FEDERICA MANCIN, CAROLA BORELLI & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & RYAN STEGMAN

The complete saga of the Gang War pitting Marvel's street-level heroes against a horde of feuding crime bosses! When the gangs of New York go to war, no one is safe from the chaos that ensues – and Spider-Man knows that to beat them, he must join them. With his fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil and Spider-Woman at his side, Spidey swings into action with the goal of shutting down these villains in under 48 hours – but will Tombstone be their biggest target or a surprising ally? Mayor Luke Cage can't just sit this one out behind a desk – and his predecessor, former Kingpin of Crime Wilson Fisk won't either! Meanwhile, Mary Jane Watson will try her luck as Jackpot – but as the leader of the Five Weapons Society, will Shang-Chi be on the side of the heroes or seeking to win the Gang War himself? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #39-44, DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1-4, DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1-3, JACKPOT #1, LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #1-4, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13-16 and SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #1-4.

680 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96182-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN [DM ONLY]

680 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96199-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 4 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO with JOHN ROMITA Sr.

Cover by STEVE DITKO

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created an unabashed cultural phenomenon in the Amazing Spider-Man. Their blend of everyday woes and super-heroic exploits was something undeniably special. And after years of perfecting that formula, they unleashed their Spider-Man masterpiece: the Master Planner saga. With the clock ticking and Aunt May's life on the line, Stan and Steve put Spider-Man through the most wrenching experience of his career and define a hero in the process. They'll also introduce you to Gwen Stacy and show you around the campus at E.S.U. before a new talent joins the Spider-Man team. In John Romita Sr.'s legendary debut, the Green Goblin uncovers Spidey's secret identity. Peter Parker finds himself fighting for his life only to discover the Goblin is none other than Norman Osborn! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #31-40.

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95606-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95607-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 8 HC

Written by TOM DEFALCO with DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & JAN STRNAD

Penciled by RON WILSON with ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by RON WILSON

For sixty years and counting, the Thing has been one of Marvel's most beloved icons! The exploits of the Fantastic Four's ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing have always been defined by finding the biggest bad guy available and walloping the heck out of him. But the stories that open the penultimate MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE MASTERWORKS take a more urgent tone as the Thing races to find anyone and everyone who can save his compatriot Giant-Man from the ravages of cancer. It's a moving saga that reveals the heart of the FF's gruffest member. The Thing will also give you a dose of the action you crave, battling micro-sized gladiators alongside Ant-Man, slinging suds (and knuckles) with Sandman and even seeing if he can help Machine Man and Jocasta put a dent in Ultron's adamantium exterior! Collecting MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #83-93.

272 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96245-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 8 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 383 [DM ONLY]

272 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96246-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

STORM VOL. 1: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT TPB

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Earth's mightiest mutant, now headlining her own solo series!

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen and now an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage – and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change! First up: A major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! But in the shocking aftermath, Ororo's days will be numbered! With her cells turned into ticking time bombs, will she find a cure for her illness at Night Nurse's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from Doctor Voodoo to save her life? Storm's journey will soon send her into the hands of someone with whom she shares a history – but what plans does Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, have for mutants? Collecting STORM (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96165-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI VOL. 3:

BROXTON RISING TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Visionary writer J. Michael Straczynski concludes his blockbuster run!

As the Krakoan age ends, mutants need allies more than ever – and Captain America is determined to get his group of mutant change agents to the Front Door Cabaret alive. As Death pulls out all the stops to destroy them, Captain America has a choice: protect the change agents or safeguard his own future. But one of the rescued mutants has their own ideas and intends to make the decision for him! Then, Straczynski closes out his saga by uniting his three signature Marvel characters as a legendary new Warriors Three! Steve Rogers needs friends now more than ever, and he finds them in Thor and Spider-Man! But as this trio is drawn to Broxton, Oklahoma – site of the Thunder God's greatest shame – can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #12-16.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95569-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE SERPENT SCENARIO TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by CORY SMITH, SCOT EATON, MARCELO FERREIRA, VALENTINA PINTI & JOSÉ LUÍS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Return to Avengers Mansion with Steve Rogers' new squad!

When vampires attacked, a ragtag group of Avengers changed the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America has formed the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion – and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has minutes to pack up and deploy. When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her – while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Night Thrasher and Hercules join the fun in a small New England town tormented by the radioactive ghosts of Super-Apes! And She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Lightning and Lightspeed rescue vampires! Meanwhile, the Serpent Society has harnessed Mephisto's power to create a serum capable of raining destruction on civilization! And did someone say…jackets? Collecting AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2024) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96102-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS TPB

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Japan's greatest champion and Earth's Mightiest Heroes join forces for an epic adventure!

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up this titanic? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray and "Thwip!" meets "Shuwatch!" Our assembled heroes are immediately split up: While Captain Marvel and Ultraman team up against two giant, rampaging Kaiju, Captain America leads a dangerous extraction mission into the heart of the USP! But they may find their best efforts come too late as our heroes receive the three-word message that chills the blood of all sentient beings: "Galactus is coming!" Collecting ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94837-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN: GALAXY OF NIGHTMARES TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & JULIUS OHTA

Cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

All-new tales of the sci-fi/horror titan that has terrified audiences for decades!

No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream! Recently retired, Weyland-Yutani Security Chief Gabriel Cruz gave his life to the corporation – almost literally, thanks to an alien attack he barely survived! Now, Cruz has only one chance to save his son from the horrific fate he barely escaped! Then, an off-world terraforming station manned by a religious sect has been beset by an outbreak of Xenomorphs, and a brave woman dying from a rare disease must defend her flock against the most perfect killing organisms in the cosmos! And finally, a small colony of synths – the legendary, unkillable Synthetic Special Operations "Steel Team"– has settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers comes to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal. Collecting ALIEN (2021)# 1-12, ALIEN (2022)# 1-6 and ALIEN ANNUAL (2022) #1.

456 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96102-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU TPB

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK, STEFANO RAFFAELE, JETHRO MORALES & LUKE ROSS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Marvel's STAR WARS storytelling reaches the post-RETURN OF THE JEDI era!

In the wake of the battle of Endor, can Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and the nascent New Republic stave off an unexpected – and deadly – new threat? Because a defiant Imperial is about to take center stage – and go on the offensive! But what is the deadly villain's connection to Darth Vader? Mon Mothma and Leia must make a difficult decision! Luke hunts for a lost Jedi relic but makes a startling discovery! The underworld simmers with intrigue as an unholy alliance is formed! And a ragtag group of New Republic heroes sets out on a mission – but their return is not guaranteed! It's all leading to the epic Battle of Jakku, which will reshape the galaxy once again! This epic conflict at the heart of Star Wars storytelling has been described in novels and hinted at on screen — now witness it for yourself for the first time! Collecting STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1-4, STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #1-4 and STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #1-4.

296 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96027-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 2 – UNRAVELED TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & VON RANDAL

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Spider-Gwen is in the 616, making new friends – and deadly new enemies!

Gwen Stacy's arrival on a different Earth hasn't gone as planned. Having to keep secrets has driven a wedge between her and the other Spiders. She could use an ally – and she finds one in the form of Jessica Jones! But Ghost-Spider also has a new archenemy: the Black Tarantula! He's got his web strung through all manner of crime in New York City, and it would be much easier to take him down – if it weren't for the undeniable spark between them! And as he begins his biggest and most audacious crime yet, she finds herself wondering whether he's right! With the city held in grips of fear, Gwen needs to decide which side she's on. And the secret of her multiversal relocation is about to come to light! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95887-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 2: THE DEATH OF WADE WILSON TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Deadpool is dead – long live Deadpool!

The impossible has happened! Wade Wilson has fallen, and now his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle of Deadpool. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what Ellie really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she'll need the help of her symbiote-dog "sister," Princess! They're going to kick butt and take names – but if they can't track down an old friend of Deadpool's, Ellie's career just might end before it ever begins! But how will the regenerating teen degenerate cope with coming face-to-(massive)-face with M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? And does dead really mean dead when it comes to the Merc With A Mouth?! Collecting DEADPOOL (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95890-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE TPB

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by SEAN HILL, CHRISTOPHER CAMPANA, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

& BRIAN LEVEL

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Ghost Riders unite for a new era of Vengeance!

Johnny Blaze! Danny Ketch! Robbie Reyes! The Hood! Kushala! Many have borne the title Spirit of Vengeance. Now, as its most recent claimant has embarked on their final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! One, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest – and after years, Vengeance is ready to show its fangs again at last! Meanwhile, Johnny Blaze finds himself in way over his head – and just as Vengeance's flame is beginning to burn again, Johnny's may yet get snuffed out! Because a Blaze has no place in the undersea kingdom of Atlantis! And as a colossal evil rises in the metaphysical realm, a dangerous emissary arrives from a violent future: say hello to Ghost Rider 2099! Collecting SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE (2024) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96069-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 2:

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO • Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Meet the mutants' new mentor, Psylocke!

After recent climactic events and the surprise new teammate they found, Mei, Hisako, Nico and the mutants need some guidance! Fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise! But bigger questions remain: What exactly are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker's Council been keeping them under control? All these secrets start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! Meanwhile, Shadow King advances his sinister plots! Maystorm and Surge are on a collision course! Viper enters the stage after a mass raid on the cult known as the Children of the Atom! And a seismic confrontation is coming! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95833-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 1: IN THE BONES TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by MARTIN CÓCCOLO

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, the legend begins anew!

There's a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine's attempt at piece is shattered, an old enemy re-emerges and a new villain threatens to bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. Before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! But what mysterious designs does the all-new Wendigo have on Wolverine? And why has Canada's Department H set its sights on its former asset once again? Logan's unlikely ally may have just killed an innocent, while more foes from his past gather as sinister machinations unfurl! Collecting WOLVERINE (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95803-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES/VENOMOUS TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT, ERICA SCHULTZ & CHRIS CONDON

Penciled by JUAN JOSÉ RYP, LUCIANO VECCHIO & LAN MEDINA

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Are the Zombiotes dead or alive…or both?!

As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City – one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That's right: Zombie symbiotes, making symbiote zombies! As the formerly deceased become Crawlers, the living possessed are known as Swingers – all intent on turning the entire city into mindless killing machines! An unlikely team – led by She-Hulk, Hellcat and Shocker – could be humanity's only hope! Plus: What will become of the deadly Black Widow and her even more lethal symbiote in the Venom War? The Venomous Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program, but she isn't the only one! And as the horde of Zombiotes descends on Hell's Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense! Collecting VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1-3, VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1-3, BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS and VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL.

200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96171-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 6 – WEBS OF WAKANDA TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by DANIELE DI NICUOLO, DAVID BALDEÓN & MORE

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Miles Morales is a vampire, and the Black Panther may be his only hope!

Spider-Man has a new vibranium suit, but does Miles have what it takes to pass T'Challa's grueling tests in faraway Wakanda?! Deep in the wilds of Africa, a ritual to save Miles' life begins, and the panther god Bast can no longer help him! Two more deities invade Miles' desperate trial, hungering for Spider-Man's corrupted soul – but only one of their chosen champions will be saved. Can Spider-Man hope to defeat the Black Panther at the height of his powers in the heart of his homeland?! And who is web-slinging around New York City masquerading as Spidey in Miles' absence?! Plus: A Morales family vacation to Puerto Rico uncovers secrets that could turn Miles' life upside down! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #27-29 and material from MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2024) #1 and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #25.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96085-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE INITIATIVE TPB

Volume #3 in the New Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, WARREN ELLIS & BRIAN REED

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MARC SILVESTRI, JIM CHEUNG, CARLO PAGULAYAN & MORE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Brian Michael Bendis' long-running Avengers saga continues!

CIVIL WAR is over, and the super-hero landscape is transformed. As Iron Man's Mighty Avengers serve as the vanguard of the Initiative, a group of underground Avengers begin their new lives – as outlaws! The hunt is on for Luke Cage, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist and someone taking on the mantle of Ronin! But when the rebel team finds a huge clue to the threat that has faced them since the day they banded together, will the truth destroy them from within? Or will that honor go to the Hood and his army of super villains? Plus: Discover how the shadowy group known as the Illuminati shaped the history of the Marvel Universe! Collecting CIVIL WAR: THE INITIATIVE, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #26-37 and ANNUAL (2006) #2 and NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2007) #1-5.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96384-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: NEW WORLDS TPB

Volume #2 in the New X-Men Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Penciled by JOHN PAUL LEON, IGOR KORDEY, PHIL JIMENEZ, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, KERON GRANT

& FRANK QUITELY

Cover by FRANK QUITELY

Continuing Grant Morrison's Eisner Award-winning run!

A riot has broken out in Mutant Town! Xorn, Cyclops and Phoenix head out to quell the violence – but will the task of battling an anti-mutant mob prove more difficult than the X-Men imagined? Meanwhile, Professor X has established an X-Corp office in Paris for mutants in need – and they undertake their first mission after a distress signal is sent out from deep within the Channel Tunnel. But who, or what, is Weapon XII?! Xorn takes the special class into the woods for a lesson they won't soon forget, romantic sparks fly between Scott Summers and Emma Frost, Polaris returns amid the wreckage of Genosha and the Xavier Mansion is rocked by a shocking murder! Or is everything not quite as it seems? Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #127-141.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96126-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANNIHILATION MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

ANNIHILATION DAY TPB

Volume #1 in the Annihilation Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING & JAVIER GRILLO-MARXUACH

Penciled by MITCH BREITWEISER, SCOTT KOLINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, KEV WALKER, RENATO ARLEM & GREG TITUS

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

The explosive outer-space epic that revitalized Marvel's cosmos!

When Annihilus, lord of the Negative Zone, unleashes his monstrous Annihilation Wave on our universe, the galaxy's greatest heroes – and some you might call villains – must brace for war! Annihilus' opening salvo devastates the Nova Corps, changing Richard Rider's life forever! Can he carry the Corps' powerful Worldmind alone without going mad? Silver Surfer unites with his fellow heralds to protect Galactus, but what dark bargain must he strike? A personal mission brings Super-Skrull to the Negative Zone, where he faces betrayal! And Quasar takes on Annihilus, and only one will survive! Plus: Drax the Destroyer gets a new look, a fresh purpose and a surprising friend! Collecting DRAX THE DESTROYER #1-4, ANNIHILATION PROLOGUE #1, ANNIHILATION: NOVA #1-4, ANNIHILATION: SILVER SURFER #1-4 and ANNIHILATION: SUPER-SKRULL #1-4.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96325-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATES EPIC COLLECTION: SUPER-HUMAN TPB

Volume #1 in the Ultimates Epic Collections

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The visionary introduction of the 21st-century reimagining of the Avengers!

The old order has fallen, and people are scared. Nick Fury, head of the elite espionage agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., has a unique solution: put some of these bizarre characters on his payroll! His grand idea: a small but lethal army known as the Ultimates, created to protect us all from the rising threats to mankind! Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, Giant Man and the Wasp assemble – but when the Hulk rampages through NYC and one member turns on another, is the team doomed from the start? Black Widow, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver join the action – and the Ultimates uncover a clandestine alien infiltration of Earth decades in the making! Collecting ULTIMATES (2002) #1-13.

376 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96303-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: TARGETED FOR DEATH TPB

Volume #3 in the Thunderbolts Epic Collections

Written by KURT BUSIEK, JOE CASEY, FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEONARDO MANCO, NORM BREYFOGLE & RICHARD HOWELL

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Marvel's villains turned heroes continue their quest for redemption!

For the good of his team, MACH-1 gave up his liberty to atone for his sins. Now he's in prison, surrounded by the super villains who used to be his peers – and who now want him dead! Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts have a new leader in Hawkeye, a new headquarters, a new ship and a new mission: to prove themselves as heroes by taking down the biggest villains at large! But with Graviton next on their list, will Archangel join the team? Citizen V returns, the T-Bolts have a rematch with the Hulk, and Scourge targets Baron Zemo – and you won't believe the identity of the new Beetle! Clint Barton leads the T-Bolts into hell and back for a fallen Avenger – but when he locks lips with Moonstone, there's only one word for it: uh-oh! Plus: Enter, Sandman! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #26-41, THUNDERBOLTS ANNUAL 2000 and AVENGERS ANNUAL 2000.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96412-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: TEN RINGS TO RULE THE WORLD TPB

Volume #7 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO with GERRY CONWAY, HERB TRIMPE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA & KEITH POLLARD with HERB TRIMPE, KEITH GIFFEN, CARMINE INFANTINO & JEFF ACLIN

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

Iron Man celebrates 100 issues in this epic Epic Collection!

It's time for an upgrade! Iron Man levels up his armor as his title gains a powerful new writer: Bill Mantlo. Mantlo's run delved into Tony Stark's supporting cast, added a dose of industrial intrigue and brought back iconic adversaries. It begins with accusations of Stark Industries bribing U.S. senators, gets dangerous with the return of Ultimo and reaches fever pitch when an all-new Guardsman comes calling! Next, in the lead-up to issue #100, Sunfire pits heat against iron in the prelude to the Mandarin's return – and then the mysterious Madame Masque and the Jack of Hearts enter the fray. And we wrap up with an out-of-this-world battle for Wundagore and a Jack of Hearts solo adventure! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #92-114 and ANNUAL (1970) #4 and MARVEL PREMIERE #44.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96059-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORE THINGS CHANGE… TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #18 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARK GRUENWALD,

PETER DAVID & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, KEITH POLLARD,

SAL BUSCEMA, KIERON DWYER, JEFF PURVES,

BERNIE WRIGHTSON & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

An era of transformation for Marvel's First Family!

The Thing is still adjusting to his new role as leader of the FF – whose lineup now includes the Human Torch, Crystal and Sharon "Ms. Marvel" Ventura! But as Crystal's presence complicates Johnny's marriage, things get extra rocky for Ben and Sharon – literally! When more cosmic rays change the two in unexpected ways, how will they react to their monstrous new mutations? Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four get involved in Doctor Doom's war with Kristoff Vernard – but on whose side? And a trip to the Mole Man's realm leads to an adventure across time and space – and to encounters with Belasco, Master Pandemonium and…the Beyonder! Plus: Hulk and Thing throw down in two supersized slugfests! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #308-320 and ANNUAL (1963) #21, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #350 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #29.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96392-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MORRISON & LEE: 1234 – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Penciled by JAE LEE & MANUEL GUTIERREZ

Cover by JAE LEE

One of the most acclaimed Fantastic Four stories ever told!

Reed Richards. Sue Richards. Benjamin Grimm. Johnny Storm. They rocketed into outer space aboard an experimental starship, the first humans to attempt interstellar travel. But a freak encounter with cosmic radiation altered their lives forever, granting each amazing abilities! Now Marvel's First Family finds its members divided – their unique powers stretched to the absolute limit, their time-tested resolve pushed to the point of breaking. Each chapter of this quintessential collection focuses on one member of the cosmic quartet as the team's greatest foes band together in an all-out assault on the FF! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: 1234 #1-4, plus a Morrison-penned bonus story from MARVEL KNIGHTS DOUBLE-SHOT #2.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96178-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: LEGEND OF THE SPIDER-CLAN TPB

Written by KAARE ANDREWS & C.B. CEBULSKI

Penciled by KAARE ANDREWS, SKOTTIE YOUNG & KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

A stunning Manga reinvention of Marvel's greatest hero!

Student by day, masked ninja by night: Peter Parker is not your average teenager. When Peter puts on that Spider-Man costume, the problems of his daily life seem further and further away. If this sounds like the Spider-Man you already know, think again. By giving this famous character a manga spin, superstar creators including Kaare Andrews and Skottie Young give a whole new flavor to an American icon! From the art to characters to story themes, the effect is like seeing your favorite hero for the very first time – which also makes this volume perfect for readers of manga collections who may not currently be reading Marvel stories! Collecting MARVEL MANGAVERSE: SPIDER-MAN (2002), SPIDER-MAN: LEGEND OF THE SPIDER-CLAN #1-5 and SPIDER-MAN FAMILY FEATURING SPIDER-CLAN #1.

192 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96464-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

Revisit Spider-Man's incredible early days through the unique Loeb & Sale lens!

"It's about remembering someone so important to me I was going to spend the rest of my life with her." What Peter Parker didn't know was that Gwen Stacy would only get to spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love – or more appropriately, how they almost didn't! Spider-Man's been unmasked by the Green Goblin himself – now it's Spidey's turn to do the unmasking. To get the girl of his dreams, Peter must run a gauntlet of the Goblin, the Rhino, the Lizard, two Vultures and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling everything. But will the biggest hurdle of all be Mary Jane Watson? Collecting SPIDER-MAN: BLUE #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96200-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM TPB

Written by LEN WEIN

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & MORE

Cover by Gil Kane

The best artists in comics pay loving tribute to the book – and creators – that changed everything for the X-Men!

One comic book transformed the face of Marvel Comics forever in 1975 when writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum revamped the X-Men with an international cast including Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus and Wolverine! This legendary story took fans by storm and set the stage for the X-Men to become the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes! Now, 36 of Marvel's top artists come together to re-create this epic story, each drawing one pulse-pounding page in tribute to a true Marvel masterpiece! This all-new, all-different tribute is presented alongside Wein and Cockrum's inimitable original – still as vibrant as the day it was published! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96180-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 4 –

THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are the greatest storytellers that comics have ever known! In the fourth Mighty Marvel Masterworks starring the Fantastic Four, Lee and Kirby continue to earn that reputation with adventures that plumb the backstories of hero and villain alike! Most iconic among this collection of adventures is the FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #2 origin of and battle with Doctor Doom! Doom is at his most chilling – and that's just the beginning! The FF's first adversary, the Mole Man, returns; the Invincible Man's shocking identity is revealed; we dive down into Atlantis to battle Attuma and Prince Namor; Diablo debuts; Dragon Man stomps the quad on campus; and the FF's opposites, the Frightful Four, begin their reign of terror! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #30-36 and ANNUAL (1963) #2.

208 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95436-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 4 – THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR GN-TPB

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

208 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95435-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 4 –

FACTOR THREE GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by WERNER ROTH with JACK SPARLING, DAN ADKINS, ROSS ANDRU & DON HECK

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & GEORGE TUSKA

The first class of students at Professor X's most uncanny academy – the X-Men – reach new milestones in their evolution! The team grapples with the menace of Factor Three in a massive multi-issue saga. It's a strange and mysterious story that will surprise you with its shocking conclusion! But first, the Juggernaut returns, the X-Men meet Spider-Man and the Mole Man and Tyrannus start a war of the underworlds. Also featured are the "Origins of the X-Men" backup features that reveal the backstories of Professor X and his teen team supreme! And we're not afraid to go out with a bang: The X-Men don iconic new costumes as an added treat! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #30-39 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #4.

224 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95444-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 4 – FACTOR THREE GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY]

224 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95443-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

APRIL 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 4/02/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 2/17/25!

Amazing Spider-Man #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918421

Deadpool Kills the Marvel

Universe One Last Time #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918521

Marvel Rivals #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918621

Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918721

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 03/03/25, ON-SALE 05/07/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MAY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MAY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 03/24/25, ON-SALE 05/07/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE MAY 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE MAY 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE MAY 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE MAY 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW APRIL ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE MARCH PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 02/17/25, ON-SALE 04/02/25

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #1

FOC 02/24/25, ON-SALE 04/09/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

STAR WARS 1977 #1 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING

COMICS

FOC 03/03/25, ON-SALE 04/02/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #5

CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS #1

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #1

DEADPOOL #13

HELLVERINE #5

IMMORTAL THOR #22

IRONHEART: BAD CHEMISTRY #1

MARVEL RIVALS #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #7

PSYLOCKE #6

SPIDER-BOY #18

ULTIMATE X-MEN #14

WEST COAST AVENGERS #6

X-MEN #14

FOC 03/03/25, ON-SALE 04/16/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

GODZILLA VS. HULK #1

FOC 03/10/25, ON-SALE 04/09/25

ALIEN: PARADISO #5

DAREDEVIL #20

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2

INCREDIBLE HULK #24

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5

PHOENIX #10

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #12

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2

STORM #7

THE THING #2

ULTIMATES #11

UNCANNY X-MEN #13

FOC 03/10/25, ON-SALE 04/16/25

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #4

FOC 03/10/25, ON-SALE 04/23/25

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

FOC 03/17/25, ON-SALE 04/16/25

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #4

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #8

IRON MAN #7

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #3

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #3

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #14

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4

WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1

WOLVERINE #8

X-FACTOR #9

X-FORCE #10

FOC 03/17/25, ON-SALE 04/23/25

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #4

FOC 03/17/25, ON-SALE 04/30/25

GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

FOC 03/24/25, ON-SALE 04/23/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

AVENGERS #25

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #4

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #3

INFINITY WATCH #4

MAGIK #4

NEW CHAMPIONS #4

NYX #10

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #5

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #15

X-MEN #134 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-MEN #15

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5

FOC 03/31/25, ON-SALE 04/30/25

DOOM ACADEMY #3

DOOM'S DIVISION #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

HELLHUNTERS #5

KID JUGGERNAUT #1

RED HULK #3

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #4

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #3

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #3

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #3

TVA #5

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16

WEAPON X-MEN #3

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW MAY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE MAY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 03/24/25, ON-SALE 05/07/25

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #1

STAR WARS #1

FOC 03/31/25, ON-SALE 05/14/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #5 FACSIMILE EDITON

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 03/03/2025

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE SERPENT SCENARIO TPB

(ON SALE 05/14/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORE THINGS

CHANGE… TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/14/25)

MARVEL STUDIOS' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD –

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 06/11/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR

VOL. 4 – THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 05/14/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR

VOL. 4 – THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/14/25)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 6 –

WEBS OF WAKANDA TPB (ON SALE 05/14/25)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOHN BUSCEMA COVER (ON SALE 08/13/25)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

GENE COLAN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/13/25)

NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE INITIATIVE TPB (ON SALE 05/14/25)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

GREG LAND COVER (ON SALE 08/13/25)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

NICK BRADSHAW COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/13/25)

FOC 03/10/2025

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI VOL. 3:

BROXTON RISING TPB (ON SALE 05/21/25)

DEADPOOL BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 2: THE DEATH OF

WADE WILSON TPB (ON SALE 05/21/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 4 HC [REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 08/20/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 4 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 08/20/25)

SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR.

COVER (ON SALE 08/20/25)

SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/20/25)

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE TPB (ON SALE 05/21/25)

ULTIMATES EPIC COLLECTION: SUPER-HUMAN TPB

(ON SALE 05/21/25)

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES/VENOMOUS TPB (ON SALE 05/21/25)

FOC 03/17/2025

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM TPB

(ON SALE 05/28/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 8 HC

(ON SALE 08/27/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 8 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/27/25)

THE 'NAM: 1966-1969 OMNIBUS HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

(ON SALE 08/27/25)

THE 'NAM: 1966-1969 OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA SR./

RON FRENZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/27/25)

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION:

TARGETED FOR DEATH TPB (ON SALE 05/28/25)

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 2:

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM TPB (ON SALE 05/28/25)

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 1: IN THE BONES TPB

(ON SALE 05/28/25)

FOC 03/24/2025

ALIEN: GALAXY OF NIGHTMARES TPB (ON SALE 06/04/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MORRISON & LEE: 1234 TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/04/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR: SOLVE EVERYTHING

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 06/04/25)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER (ON SALE 09/03/25)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/03/25)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: TEN RINGS TO RULE

THE WORLD TPB (ON SALE 06/04/25)

NEW X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

NEW WORLDS TPB (ON SALE 06/04/25)

SPIDER-MAN: LEGEND OF THE SPIDER-CLAN TPB

(ON SALE 06/04/25)

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU TPB (ON SALE 06/04/25)

FOC 03/31/2025

ANNIHILATION MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

ANNIHILATION DAY TPB (ON SALE 06/11/25)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN TPB (ON SALE 06/11/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 4 –

FACTOR THREE GN-TPB ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 06/11/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 4 –

FACTOR THREE GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 2 – UNRAVELED TPB

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

STORM VOL. 1: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT TPB

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC (ON SALE 09/10/25)

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/10/25)

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS TPB (ON SALE 06/11/25)

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – MUTANT GENESIS OMNIBUS HC

JIM LEE SHATTERSHOT COVER (ON SALE 09/10/25)

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – MUTANT GENESIS OMNIBUS HC

JIM LEE FALLOUT! COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/10/25)

