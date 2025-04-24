Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: godzilla, wolverine
36 Marvel Comics Solicits For July 2025, Frankensteined Ahead
36 Marvel Comics July 2025 solicits and solicitations, Frankensteined together for your delicatation, ahead of tonight's full solicits
From the Ultimate titles, to Captain America, X-Men, Imperial, Godzilla, Wolverine, Doom 2099 and Deadpool launches, the return of G.O.D.S., and more One World Under Doom, Star Wars, Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and the Marvel Swimsuit Special, all titles about to be announced in Marvel Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations…
CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Colors by FRANK MARTIN
Cover by BEN HARVEY
On Sale 7/2
The upcoming run opens with an adventure set just after Steve Rogers emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Returning to this pivotal moment in Marvel Comics history will reveal developments that will forever alter how the world views Captain America's legacy. Following this game-changing arc, the series will shift to the present-day where Captain America will deal with a new threat tied to this earlier secret conflict. Out of the ice and into the fire! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed—for better and for worse. He awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?
X-MEN #19
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by NETHO DÍAZ
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 7/2
AFTER APOCALYPSE COMES REVELATION. Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse, begins his great work as Revelation in X-MEN #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Díaz, on sale this July. The issue serves as a prelude to a major X-Men storyline launching later this year.
IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL
Lilandra Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
Lilandra Virgin Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
On Sale 7/9
Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts—a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!
MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1
Written by TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS
Art by NICK BRADSHAW, NIC KLEIN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE
Wraparound Cover by ADAM HUGHES Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN Virgin Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN On Sale 7/9
THE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL RETURNS! Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel's heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you're REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you're "reading it for the articles"… Throughout the '90s, fans enjoyed a lighter side of the Marvel Universe in Marvel Swimsuit Special, an annual one-shot that featured breathtaking artwork of Marvel characters in beach attire and swimwear. This unique and beloved special makes its long-demanded return this July in MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1! An overarching story written by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and drawn by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw that stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp! In addition to Bradshaw, fans can look forward to unforgettable, instantly-iconic imagery from top artists like Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio and more. The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to the Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games.
AVENGERS #28
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of Doom, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the Impossible City under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the Master of Evil! But the Mad Thinker won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon! On Sale 7/2
DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5 (OF 5)
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art by CARLOS MAGNO
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD'S SORCERER SUPREME? Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda's murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks! A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard… On Sale 7/9
DOOM'S DIVISION #5 (OF 5)
Written by YOON HA LEE
Art by MINKYU JUNG
Cover by CREEES LEE
DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers. But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS! On Sale 7/23
IRON MAN #10
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when Tony Stark thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down? On Sale 7/23
RED HULK #6
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW
RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF! Thunderbolt Ross is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with Doctor Doom after bringing down a nuclear warhead on Latveria. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF! On Sale 7/9
RUNAWAYS #2 (OF 5)
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE
Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE! Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened in the future that's got him so suspicious of Gert? And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom? On Sale 7/16
SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by LUCA MAESCA & KYLE HOTZ
Cover by R.B. SILVA
WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the Superior Avengers solidify their place as Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal? On Sale 7/9
G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
"SCIENCE AND MAGIC COLLIDE IN G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! The cosmic agents from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's mind-bending G.O.D.S. series return this July in G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new tie-in comic from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino. G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will further explore the transformative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S. by visionary creators Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti, the breathtaking series that boldly reinvented the cosmic order of the Marvel Universe. Learn more about how the mysterious factions behind the very building blocks of reality operate as they deal with Doom's rule and its threat to the omnipotent forces they serve! Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come. And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential – especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don't they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic. On Sale 7/30
ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6
Written by RYAN NORTH
Penciled by RB SILVA
Cover by BEN HARVEY
On Sale 8/6
Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 7/2
THE HELLGATE IS OPEN!
Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 7/23
TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN!
The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!
X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1
Written by JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO
Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI Variant Cover by AKA On Sale 7/2
One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began, be there for a keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line in the near future! The annual gathering will strike a different note this time around, with mutantkind gathering to reflect on the loss of the mutant nation Krakoa. As they look back on the past, they'll reignite hope for the future, and readers can look forward to a night of joyous celebration, delicious drama, and, of course, super hero high fashion! Like previous Hellfire Galas, the glamourous party will be filled with reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling! Always one of the most talked about comics of the year, the Hellfire Gala is now a beloved staple of the X-Men mythos, even inspiring the new season of the hit video game Marvel Rivals, and fans won't want to miss this bold new installment!
WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1 (OF 5)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale 7/16
THE LANDMARK WOLVERINE ADVENTURE IN GLORIOUS PENCILS!
He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And Logan has only one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Now experience every brutal slash and every gut-wrenching twist in the raw and visceral black and white edition, showcasing the pencils of master artist Greg Capullo from his history-making team-up with Jonathan Hickman. Savor every line and detail of this red band adventure like never before, lettered to read and enjoy every penciled panel of the story! It's the next best thing to being at the drawing board while Greg put Wolverine through his paces!
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 7/23
THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!
ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 7/16
BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?! Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T'Challa defend against mystic mayhem?
ULTIMATES #14
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 7/30
THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…
ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 7/2
…IN LIMBO? Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don't miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!
ULTIMATE X-MEN #17
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 7/16
OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR! Hisako has been missing, but Nico's undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren't going to give up Armor without a fight… What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)
Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 7/9
MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!
X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1
Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE
Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & JOHN BYRNE
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON
On Sale 7/2
A RARE STORY FROM X-MEN HISTORY IS UNEARTHED IN X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1 This July, a new one-shot collects the groundbreaking "Days of Future Past" story arc alongside Chris Claremont's special "Days of Future Past" prelude story, previously only available in a limited edition hardcover. Revisit the nightmarish world of tomorrow that is Days of Future Past in a revelatory prelude by the legendary scribe and illustrated by his X-TREME X-MEN collaborator, Salvador Larroca! Discover at last how the surviving X-Men saved one of their own, Rachel Summers, from her torment as a Hound – and find out which surprising faces had a vital part to play in the mutant resistance! Presented alongside the original saga in which Claremont and John Byrne unveiled their darkly dystopian vision of the future Marvel Universe – where Sentinels stalk the Earth, and the X-Men are humanity's only hope…until they die! The giant-sized one-shot will also include bonus materials celebrating Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics!
GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN
Wraparound Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 7/16
LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth's heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earth's most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth's survival. It's all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!
DOOMED 2099 #1
Written by FRANK TIERI
Art by DELIO DIAZ
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Foil Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN
Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 7/23
THE FUTURE IS DOOMED!
The world is Doom's…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever?
WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1 (OF 3)
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO
Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 7/2
CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS! What's better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby! Wolverine and Deadpool are teaming up again this July in a new comic series—and this time, they're bringing their daughters along for the ride! Get ready for a double dose of the iconic duo in WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS, a three-issue limited series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio. During their acclaimed run on Deadpool, Ziglar and Antônio reintroduced Wade's daughter Ellie, who stepped up as the all-new Deadpool following Wade's death (he got better!). In this exciting evolution of the series, a new threat brings the whole family together as both Deadpools join forces with both Wolverines—Logan and Laura—for some quality time slashing and shooting their way through the Marvel Universe!
MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10 (LEGACY #250)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by E.M. GIST
On Sale 7/16
Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed run's in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age! Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet! Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can't afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission…
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36 VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M #1
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art by FRANCESCO MANNA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Revelations Story by SALADIN AHMED & MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
On Sale 7/16
Kamala Khan witnesses the rise and fall of the Scarlet Witch's doomed utopia twenty years after it first shattered mutantkind! She's flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of House of M
GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING & JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Revelations Story by JED MACKAY & CAFU
On Sale 7/30
It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Adam Kubert returns to close out the event with his breathtaking art in this can't miss issue that takes things back to present day! Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist CAFU showcase a major new player in the X-Universe!"
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE: THE BEACON #1
Written by CAVAN SCOTT
Art by MARIKA CRESTA
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 7/30 THE END OF THE BEGINNING! The final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil has been fought, sacrifices have been made and the dust settles. As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made, and a fate sealed. Guest-starring faces from across the best-selling multimedia initiative. All roads lead to Dalna.
STAR WARS #3
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 7/16 RETURN TO CLOUD CITY! Han Solo, Beilert Valance and Lando Calrissian must help an old friend. Witness the long friendship of Han, Chewie and Lando in exciting flashbacks to bygone eras! And a mysterious figure from the past re-emerges using a new model CLOUD CAR!
STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #5
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by RAHZZAH
On Sale 7/2 JEDI MASTERS SEERA LONGA AND YADDLE FACE THE DARKEST MYSTERY! Yaddle and Seera must unravel a strange situation involving the Trade Federation. Guest-starring the mysterious Count Dooku! Will Yaddle save the life of the man destined to kill her?
STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 7/9 KYLO REN TRACKS DOWN ONE OF THE LAST ORDER 66 SURVIVORS! After a brutal takeover of Corellia, Kylo Ren begins a new quest! The young tyrant begins his search for one of the last of the Order 66 surviving Jedi! Who is this mysterious Jedi, and how did she escape the brutal takedown of her people?
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #2
Written by CHERISH CHEN
Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN
Cover by EJIKURE
On Sale 7/23 DOCTOR APHRA AND LUKE SKYWALKER TOGETHER AGAIN! On the distant world of Aargau, Luke Skywalker and Doctor Aphra track down a valuable artifact. An unstable underworld collector has a different plan for them! Will the New Republic's newest agent betray her Jedi friend for a chance at the prize?