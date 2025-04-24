Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: godzilla, wolverine

36 Marvel Comics Solicits For July 2025, Frankensteined Ahead

36 Marvel Comics July 2025 solicits and solicitations, Frankensteined together for your delicatation, ahead of tonight's full solicits

Article Summary Marvel's July 2025 lineup includes new Captain America and X-Men arcs shaping comics history.

Wolverine and Deadpool unite with their daughters in a new action-packed series.

Cosmic conflict and unexpected alliances in Imperial and G.O.D.S. events.

Godzilla's rampage pulls Marvel heroes and villains into a massive crossover.

From the Ultimate titles, to Captain America, X-Men, Imperial, Godzilla, Wolverine, Doom 2099 and Deadpool launches, the return of G.O.D.S., and more One World Under Doom, Star Wars, Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and the Marvel Swimsuit Special, all titles about to be announced in Marvel Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 7/2

The upcoming run opens with an adventure set just after Steve Rogers emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Returning to this pivotal moment in Marvel Comics history will reveal developments that will forever alter how the world views Captain America's legacy. Following this game-changing arc, the series will shift to the present-day where Captain America will deal with a new threat tied to this earlier secret conflict. Out of the ice and into the fire! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed—for better and for worse. He awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?

X-MEN #19

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DÍAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 7/2

AFTER APOCALYPSE COMES REVELATION. Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse, begins his great work as Revelation in X-MEN #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Díaz, on sale this July. The issue serves as a prelude to a major X-Men storyline launching later this year.

IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

Lilandra Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Lilandra Virgin Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

On Sale 7/9

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts—a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1

Written by TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS

Art by NICK BRADSHAW, NIC KLEIN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE

Wraparound Cover by ADAM HUGHES Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN Virgin Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN On Sale 7/9

THE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL RETURNS! Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel's heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you're REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you're "reading it for the articles"… Throughout the '90s, fans enjoyed a lighter side of the Marvel Universe in Marvel Swimsuit Special, an annual one-shot that featured breathtaking artwork of Marvel characters in beach attire and swimwear. This unique and beloved special makes its long-demanded return this July in MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1! An overarching story written by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and drawn by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw that stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp! In addition to Bradshaw, fans can look forward to unforgettable, instantly-iconic imagery from top artists like Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio and more. The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to the Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games.

AVENGERS #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of Doom, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the Impossible City under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the Master of Evil! But the Mad Thinker won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon! On Sale 7/2

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5 (OF 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD'S SORCERER SUPREME? Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda's murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks! A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard… On Sale 7/9

DOOM'S DIVISION #5 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers. But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS! On Sale 7/23

IRON MAN #10

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when Tony Stark thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down? On Sale 7/23

RED HULK #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF! Thunderbolt Ross is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with Doctor Doom after bringing down a nuclear warhead on Latveria. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF! On Sale 7/9

RUNAWAYS #2 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE! Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened in the future that's got him so suspicious of Gert? And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom? On Sale 7/16

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MAESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the Superior Avengers solidify their place as Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal? On Sale 7/9

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

"SCIENCE AND MAGIC COLLIDE IN G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! The cosmic agents from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's mind-bending G.O.D.S. series return this July in G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new tie-in comic from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino. G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will further explore the transformative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S. by visionary creators Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti, the breathtaking series that boldly reinvented the cosmic order of the Marvel Universe. Learn more about how the mysterious factions behind the very building blocks of reality operate as they deal with Doom's rule and its threat to the omnipotent forces they serve! Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come. And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential – especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don't they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic. On Sale 7/30

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by RB SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 8/6

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/2

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN!

Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/23

TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN!

The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

Written by JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI Variant Cover by AKA On Sale 7/2

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began, be there for a keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line in the near future! The annual gathering will strike a different note this time around, with mutantkind gathering to reflect on the loss of the mutant nation Krakoa. As they look back on the past, they'll reignite hope for the future, and readers can look forward to a night of joyous celebration, delicious drama, and, of course, super hero high fashion! Like previous Hellfire Galas, the glamourous party will be filled with reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling! Always one of the most talked about comics of the year, the Hellfire Gala is now a beloved staple of the X-Men mythos, even inspiring the new season of the hit video game Marvel Rivals, and fans won't want to miss this bold new installment!

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by GREG CAPULLO

On Sale 7/16

THE LANDMARK WOLVERINE ADVENTURE IN GLORIOUS PENCILS!

He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And Logan has only one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Now experience every brutal slash and every gut-wrenching twist in the raw and visceral black and white edition, showcasing the pencils of master artist Greg Capullo from his history-making team-up with Jonathan Hickman. Savor every line and detail of this red band adventure like never before, lettered to read and enjoy every penciled panel of the story! It's the next best thing to being at the drawing board while Greg put Wolverine through his paces!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 7/23

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 7/16

BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?! Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T'Challa defend against mystic mayhem?

ULTIMATES #14

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 7/30

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 7/2

…IN LIMBO? Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don't miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/16

OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR! Hisako has been missing, but Nico's undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren't going to give up Armor without a fight… What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/9

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON

On Sale 7/2

A RARE STORY FROM X-MEN HISTORY IS UNEARTHED IN X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1 This July, a new one-shot collects the groundbreaking "Days of Future Past" story arc alongside Chris Claremont's special "Days of Future Past" prelude story, previously only available in a limited edition hardcover. Revisit the nightmarish world of tomorrow that is Days of Future Past in a revelatory prelude by the legendary scribe and illustrated by his X-TREME X-MEN collaborator, Salvador Larroca! Discover at last how the surviving X-Men saved one of their own, Rachel Summers, from her torment as a Hound – and find out which surprising faces had a vital part to play in the mutant resistance! Presented alongside the original saga in which Claremont and John Byrne unveiled their darkly dystopian vision of the future Marvel Universe – where Sentinels stalk the Earth, and the X-Men are humanity's only hope…until they die! The giant-sized one-shot will also include bonus materials celebrating Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics!



GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Wraparound Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 7/16

LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth's heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earth's most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth's survival. It's all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!

DOOMED 2099 #1

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by DELIO DIAZ

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Foil Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 7/23

THE FUTURE IS DOOMED!

The world is Doom's…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever?

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1 (OF 3)

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 7/2

CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS! What's better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby! Wolverine and Deadpool are teaming up again this July in a new comic series—and this time, they're bringing their daughters along for the ride! Get ready for a double dose of the iconic duo in WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS, a three-issue limited series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio. During their acclaimed run on Deadpool, Ziglar and Antônio reintroduced Wade's daughter Ellie, who stepped up as the all-new Deadpool following Wade's death (he got better!). In this exciting evolution of the series, a new threat brings the whole family together as both Deadpools join forces with both Wolverines—Logan and Laura—for some quality time slashing and shooting their way through the Marvel Universe!

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10 (LEGACY #250)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 7/16

Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed run's in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age! Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet! Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can't afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission…

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36 VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Revelations Story by SALADIN AHMED & MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 7/16

Kamala Khan witnesses the rise and fall of the Scarlet Witch's doomed utopia twenty years after it first shattered mutantkind! She's flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of House of M

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING & JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Revelations Story by JED MACKAY & CAFU

On Sale 7/30

It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Adam Kubert returns to close out the event with his breathtaking art in this can't miss issue that takes things back to present day! Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist CAFU showcase a major new player in the X-Universe!"

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE: THE BEACON #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/30 THE END OF THE BEGINNING! The final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil has been fought, sacrifices have been made and the dust settles. As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made, and a fate sealed. Guest-starring faces from across the best-selling multimedia initiative. All roads lead to Dalna.

STAR WARS #3

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/16 RETURN TO CLOUD CITY! Han Solo, Beilert Valance and Lando Calrissian must help an old friend. Witness the long friendship of Han, Chewie and Lando in exciting flashbacks to bygone eras! And a mysterious figure from the past re-emerges using a new model CLOUD CAR!

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

On Sale 7/2 JEDI MASTERS SEERA LONGA AND YADDLE FACE THE DARKEST MYSTERY! Yaddle and Seera must unravel a strange situation involving the Trade Federation. Guest-starring the mysterious Count Dooku! Will Yaddle save the life of the man destined to kill her?

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 7/9 KYLO REN TRACKS DOWN ONE OF THE LAST ORDER 66 SURVIVORS! After a brutal takeover of Corellia, Kylo Ren begins a new quest! The young tyrant begins his search for one of the last of the Order 66 surviving Jedi! Who is this mysterious Jedi, and how did she escape the brutal takedown of her people?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #2

Written by CHERISH CHEN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN​​​​​​​

Cover by EJIKURE

On Sale 7/23 DOCTOR APHRA AND LUKE SKYWALKER TOGETHER AGAIN! On the distant world of Aargau, Luke Skywalker and Doctor Aphra track down a valuable artifact. An unstable underworld collector has a different plan for them! Will the New Republic's newest agent betray her Jedi friend for a chance at the prize?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!