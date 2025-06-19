Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Batman, kevin smith

Marvel Comics Full September 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman

Marvel Comics full September 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Deadpool/Batman,

Article Summary Full Marvel Comics September 2025 solicitations, including major crossovers and first looks at new titles

Marvel/DC's Deadpool/Batman crossover headlined by Zeb Wells & Greg Capullo plus superstar guest creators

Key X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, and Venom storylines, event issues, facsimiles, and Red Band series debut

Upcoming Marvel Omnibus, Epic Collections, TPBs, and Star Wars releases with preorder and FOC details

Marvel Comics' September 2025 solicits launch with their Deadpool/Batman crossover with Batman credited to Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, but Bleeding Cool has already told you that Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Adam Kubert, Terry Dodson and Gurihiru will be part of the creative team. Here are the full Marvel September 2025 solicits and solicitations

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

ZEB WELLS & MORE (W)

GREG CAPULLO & MORE (A)

COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

MORE VARIANT COVERS TO BE ANNOUNCED!

DEADPOOL & BATMAN by ZEB WELLS & GREG CAPULLO!

• The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades!

• WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him?

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

© 2025 DC Comics & Marvel Characters, Inc.

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT •VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

INCONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FROM SUPERSTARS JEPH LOEB AND SIMONE DI MEO!

YOU CAN'T MISS THIS SERIES THAT WILL CHANGE THE X-MEN FOREVER!

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAINSTREAM MARVEL UNIVERSE!

40 pages Rated T+…$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Additional information, solicits, and art to be revealed in September Previews.

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1 (of 5)

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • JIM Towe (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HIT '90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS!

• After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow!

• But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics!

• Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you've all been waiting thirty years for! And you're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

• Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super-hero television in history!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BATTLEWORLD #1 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) • COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW*

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

STAR BRAND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BATTLEWORLD FROM SECRET WARS RETURNS!

"SLAY YOUR ENEMIES, PROVE YOUR WORTH AND ALL YOU DESIRE SHALL BE YOURS IN THE WORLD TO COME!"

• Heroes from across the Multiverse are thrown together on a patchwork world to engage in their own Secret Wars for the survival of their timelines!

• Who or what has created this Battleworld, and for what nefarious purpose?

• Enter Maestro. Is he friend, or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

* This wraparound variant cover connects with issues #2-5 (issue #1 is a wraparound cover and #2-5, are single covers)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE DEAD RISE AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME!

It was the most important space flight in the history of the Marvel Universe – four intrepid heroes took off into the unknown and returned changed, gifted with great abilities…and hungering for human flesh! Travel back to the birth of a Marvel Universe parallel to our own but chock-full of horror since its very inception! Which heroes will rise to become the champions we know and love? Which will be torn limb from limb? And which will devour the scraps? Find out in this blood-soaked series!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK

FOIL LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FRANK IS BACK!

Reread and reload, True Believers – Frank Castle is BACK. With no memories, a full clip and a thirst for wrathful vengeance, his violent search for answers could only be chronicled in a Red Band series! Bullets will fly, blood will flow and the citizens and criminals of New York City alike will fear the name THE PUNISHER! From the superstar HELLVERINE creative team of Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta, don't miss a single pulse-pounding page of this explosive new series!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón & Paco Medina (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

MARVELIZED iron man-ZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • FAN-FAVORITE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WELCOME TO GODZILLA'S WORLD, X-MEN!

HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE…

• As Godzilla's wave of desolation arrives on the shores of Madripoor, the X-Men join the fight for the planet's survival!

• As they struggle to hold the line against the King of the Monsters, Professor Xavier fights his own mental battle as he attempts to penetrate and pacify the mind of the Kaiju – but when he discovers what lurks in the mind of the rampaging Godzilla, all bets are off!

• PLUS, the Hulk enters the fray with an earth-shattering entrance that sends ripples felt across the world, including in Wakanda, where Black Panther is done waiting to be the next victim of the kaiju's frenzy. If Godzilla insists on fighting, Wakanda will prove the kaiju isn't the only one capable of bringing the destruction!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

IMPERIAL WAR: EXILES #1

Jonathan Hickman & STEVE FOXE (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by Francesco Mortarino

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

FROM THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

A coup at home has imperiled Shi'ar Majestrix Xandra, tearing her from the throne. Her only hope for survival lies in a mismatched group of renegades led by her father, Professor Charles Xavier, and her resurrected mother, Lilandra! But when faced with the awesome power of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the only way to survive…is to run!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL WAR: NOVA – CENTURION #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN & JED MACKAY (W) • MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

Cover by Francesco Mortarino

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

FROM THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

The Xandarian Worldmind will be lost forever…unless Rich Rider can earn the credits needed to keep it alive! So Nova must offer his services to the highest bidder – Have Helmet, Will Travel!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #450

DEREK LANDY, ROGER STERN, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, CHRISTIAN WARD & ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

IVAN FIORELLI, RON LIM, CHRISTIAN WARD & MORE (A) • Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN NOWLAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

• As turmoil seizes Asgard, Doctor Strange's life is about to change forever. But as he stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn't quite done with him yet…

• Fan-favorite creators reveal untold tales of Stephen Strange's past while current scribe Derek Landy reveals a glimpse of the future to come – as Marvel celebrates 450 issues of DOCTOR STRANGE!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #1 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A) • COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE IRON FIST RISES!

• The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every IRON FIST will die by the age of 33…but who wrote created this false prophecy?

• DANNY RAND was killed…but can you truly kill an IMMORTAL IRON FIST?

• Learn the TRUTH about the legacy of the Iron Fist as Danny Rand rises once more to snuff out those that threaten that legacy…before Danny's time run out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT #2

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD…BLACK CAT?!

FELICIA HARDY is a changed woman. She's STOPPING robberies instead of planning them. But all her super heroing is leaving a trail of wronged super villains in her wake. Lizard. Sandman. Tombstone. The list's getting longer by the day. And it's only a matter of time before those nine lives of hers run out…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #2

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO IS THE MAN CALLED THOR?

• The Thunder Gods were hired to teach a simple lesson – make trouble for Roxxon Construction, and they'll make trouble for you.

• Now somebody's targeting the bike gang where they live. Somebody who won't give up. Somebody calling himself "Thor."

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is getting to work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

THE SPIDER IS HUNTED!

Gwen has just begun her new life and already the peace has been broken by death! Something consumed by vengeance has slithered into Gwen's orbit and will not rest until she has paid for her crimes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #2 (of 4)

Jason Aaron (W) • Ario Anindito & more! (A) • COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina

Earth has been overrun by evil aliens, but from the ashes, a rebellion rises. A ragtag band of freedom fighters whose fearsome howl strikes fear in the hearts of their overlords. The war cry of the Woodchuck. Meanwhile, Scrooge McDuck fights to preserve his own mind and memories, a battle that sees him revisiting the greatest adventures of his life.

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME.

• Do not underestimate Ketema.

• The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BRENT ANDERSON

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ORIGIN OF DOOM!

A meeting with Doctor Doom in Latveria forces Steve to confront the realities of the harsh new world he's awoken in. Meanwhile, Dave Colton and the Howling Commandos infiltrate Doom's fortress to rescue hostages, but instead they uncover a sinister truth behind Doom's rise to power…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #20

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

BAST INTERVENES! T'CHALLA ASCENDS?!

The prophecy advances…? And T'Challa must go on a spiritual journey to "come to his full power"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1

TABOO, B. EARL & DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI & MORE (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS THE MAKER!

Spinning out of THE ULTIMATES, breakout hit character HAWKEYE goes on a covert solo op that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #4 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MILES MORALES IN THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC!

• Miles continues his quest for Billie, even though the Maker's Council foils him at every step!

• What will happen when he runs into the Council's most ruthless rulers – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red?

• And what is the Council REALLY after with the Maker's card, anyway?!

• Don't miss the penultimate issue leading up to our climactic finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #21

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

THE FINAL MEETING OF THE SINISTER SIX?

Blood boils over as these warring villains gather to destroy each other once and for all…or will they reunite against their common enemy, Spider-Man?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #16

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

FROM THE SKIES TO THE STREETS – THE NEW ULTIMATES!

• The Maker is only three months away and time is running out.

• But the Ultimates network is bigger than ever now that they're inspiring more and more people to join their cause!

• A can't-miss street-level adventure from the Ultimates' new recruits!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #19

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-#21 are connecting coverS)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

SHADOWS OF THE KING AND THE ASTRAL PLANE!

Has Hisako been saved?! A climactic battle between Armor and Shadow King in the Astral Plane! But what secrets does Kageyama still hold? And what of the Children of the Atom's dependence on his power?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #9

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

RAID ON THE SENTINEL FACTORY!

With Wolverine reunited with the Opposition, it's time to hit back at Colossus, Magik and Omega Red—and hit HARD! But the Opposition isn't prepared for the horrors that await them when they attack a factory secretly producing powerful android soldiers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

Marvel Studios Wraparound Variant Cover by WESLEY BURT

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• Doom's secret – and how he's been able to win so much, so often – has been revealed. But how do you best the no-win scenario?

• The Fantastic Four have an idea – but it'll take them to the frozen depths of Antarctica, deep into Doom's secret lair, where they'll face their greatest challenge yet.

• It's Doom vs. the Fantastic Four in a way you've never seen before…and to the winner goes the freedom of an entire planet!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #4 (OF 5)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MOST MAGICAL MINORU YET?

•Have Gert's training lessons with a self-doubting Nico finally paid off? Is her power reclaimed?

• Will Karolina and her unlikely allies be able to find Nico and the rest of the Runaways before a much larger threat does?

• And has Doombot finally embraced the Will of Doom and turned on his family?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

Steve Foxe (W)

Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

AVENGERS: DISASSEMBLED!

• Kristoff did everything he could to make his father, VICTOR VON DOOM, proud.

• This may be his biggest failure ever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Fallout continues from what was revealed last month, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts.

• Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down.

• As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth…

• …it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win.

• And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #8

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

Variant Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON • VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

ALLIES?

• RYKER wants to turn RED HULK into an even deadlier weapon!

• Will WILDSTREAK help THUNDERBOLT ROSS escape PROJECT ALPHA, or will she keep him doomed to Ryker's experiments?

• And what terrible plans does WAR WOLF have for both?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #30

JED MACKAY (W) • Farid Karami (A) • COVER BY CAFU

VISION VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VISION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL ZOMBIES ATTACK IN THE RUINS OF SECRET WARS!

• The AVENGERS' hunt for the "Missing Moment" takes them to the last place anyone expected – the ruins of Hickman's SECRET WARS! Where Marvel Zombies await! And while Earth's Mightiest Heroes are away, someone needs to protect the world in their absence. Luckily, they know just the group of misunderstood mutants…

• Featuring: THE X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

JOE KELLY (W) • Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr. (A)

COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • PROMO VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

NEW COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

SYMBIE VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

CHARACTER FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!

• A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter.

• Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions.

• One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE!

• The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

JOE KELLY (W) • John Romita Jr. (A) • COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

STOP SPIDER-MAN!

Spider-Man's gone too far. Now his greatest allies must stop him before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-GIRL #4

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • ANDRÉ RISSO (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

SPIDER-GIRL FUNHOUSE MIRROR VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

POWER VS. RESPONSIBILITY!

• Tombstone's acquired a new weapon to maintain control over his criminal empire – and he wants Spider-Girl to pilot it!

• Spider-Girl must decide what kind of superhuman she wants to be – and if she can let another hero fall to save herself.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

ERIK LARSEN, KARLA PACHECO & TOM WALTZ (W)

ERIK LARSEN, PERE PÉREZ & BRIAN LEVEL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

BRUTAL BATTLES WITH SPIDER-MAN & MORE!

• The legendary Erik Larsen reveals an untold skirmish between SPIDER-MAN and VENOM in the early days of their rivalry!

• Karla Pacheco teams up with Pere Pérez to dive back into Brock's days as a SECRET AGENT in "VENOM VICE"!

• Tom Waltz and Brian Level tackle FLASH THOMPSON's days as AGENT VENOM as the incendiary JACK O'LANTERN attacks!

• A collection of VENOM stories from across the history of the symbiote, all rendered in Venom's own black and white (and red)!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #8

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A/C)

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

A KILLER PAIR!

Eddie's control over Carnage's bloodlust is slipping, and his dreams are haunted by a mysterious woman and a green phoenix pulling him to the West Coast. It's time for a road trip from hell! But Carnage blasting the AC and messing with the radio stations is the least of Eddie's worries, as MUSE is hot on the devilish duo's trail.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #10

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM VS. MARY JANE WATSON!

After the events of last issue, MJ's life is upside down… and there's one symbiote to blame! It's the argument of the century as the world's strangest roommates air all their dirty laundry…but when the last word is said, will any relationship be left standing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #5

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

DREADSHADOW!

• WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN have been put through the ringer – and are at the mercy of DREADSHADOW and the SHADOW COVEN! The mystery deepens as the threat increases…but what is this mysterious force's endgame?

• Featuring the first cover appearance of this all-new villain!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) COVER BY Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WHITE CAT VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

A BLACK CAT IN BROOKLYN!

To catch a couple of super-thieves, SPIDER-MAN will need a thief. The BLACK CAT, the best in the business, is here to lend a helping paw…but can Miles trust her?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #4

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by Justin Mason • Killuminati Variant COVER by Salvador Larroca

DOUBLE TROUBLE!

The team is tested when the Killuminati turn one of their own against them! As Namor struggles to break free of his dark double's control, the New Avengers struggle to survive his onslaught! Meanwhile, a diabolical duplicate of Reed Richards sets his twisted plan into motion…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)

Kyle Higgins & MAT GROOM (W) • JIM TOWE (A)

COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS NIETO

WHO WILL WIN?!

It's an all-out war between the spiders and symbiotes after both sides call in their near endless backup from across the Multiverse! Can these two teams put aside their differences – or will one cease to exist forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GWENPOOL #5 (OF 5)

Cavan Scott (W) • STEFANO NESI (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

DON'T BELIEVE THAT COVER – NOTHING IS OKAY!

Spider-Man is dead. Hawkeye is dead. Gwenpool is dead. EVERYONE is dead. Except Gwen Stacy. Gwen Stacy's alive – and she's FURIOUS! They wanted a weapon. They created retribution. Plus: The Great Architect's secret identity revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #3 (OF 3)

Cody Ziglar (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

ELLIE BREAKS BAD!

The SHADOW KING has his hooks in ELLIE CAMACHO, A.K.A. DEADPOOL. Is this the end of the DEADPOOL family? And are the WOLVERINES the ones to finish it? It's the grand finale of writer Cody Ziglar's epic tale!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #20

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

• The two baddest brawlers of the Louisiana X-Men buddy up to go undercover in faraway Argentina…to chase and destroy a legendary X-villain!

• Two-fisted fury as only WOLVERINE and RANSOM can bring it, and it's a rough, roaring ride for anyone who gets in their way!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #21

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Timeless Variant cover by ALEX ROSS • Timeless Virgin Variant cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The Wolverine/Ransom two-fisted team-up takes a definite weird turn, as our baddest heroes chase a classic X-villain to, of all places, a COMIC BOOK CONVENTION in beautiful Argentina!

• How do they find and eliminate their target in a sea of masked cosplayers? And what if some of the cosplayers are the ACTUAL villains they are portraying?

• It's CARNE and CARNAGE for the two toughest fighters on the squad!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #13

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Timeless Variant cover by ALEX ROSS • Timeless Virgin Variant cover by ALEX ROSS

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

KITTY PRYDE, LOST IN TIME! Kitty has been sucked through a hole in the space-time continuum and into the days of her very origins as an X-Man. Can the team get her back, or will they have to make their way without their fearless leader from now on?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #22

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Timeless Variant cover by ALEX ROSS • Timeless Virgin Variant cover by ALEX ROSS

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

THE LEAD-IN TO NEXT MONTH'S GAME-CHANGING EVENT!

With Z*E*R*O on his heels, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, arrives in Alaska for the X-Men's help! Beset on all sides, the X-Men could use a powerful new ally – but Revelation is not just an old friend, he's the Heir of Apocalypse! And what new age could such an alliance usher in…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Timeless Variant cover by ALEX ROSS • Timeless Virgin Variant cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant cover by FRANY • FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEATH STALKS THE KINNEY SISTERS!

GABBY KINNEY has a sickness even her healing factor can't cope with. WOLVERINE searches the catacombs of Paris for the cure, but will XARUS seal Gabby's fate? Guest-starring: CLEA STRANGE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #12

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Mario Santoro (A) • Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THUNDER WAR ENDS!

• Everything ends. Our universe is no exception. However, the only way the universe ends is over STORM's dead body.

• So be it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #9

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

THE DRAGON SLAYER!

• How did Magik wind up defending one of her newest and most loathsome foes?

• And can she save him from a literal dragon?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #10

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TO THE BITTER END!

• To save her friend, can she and Moonstar defeat an entire army of magic hunters?

• Or is Liminal still pulling her strings?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #15

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROI MERCADO (A) • COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

With forces beyond fathoming watching carefully, JEAN GREY – the woman, the hero, the PHOENIX herself – must come to a decision about her sister's fate. Will SARA GREY live to see another day? Or will Jean consign her to death…for good?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #13

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant cover by MARK BROOKS • Virgin Variant cover by MARK BROOKS

Timeless Variant cover by ALEX ROSS • Timeless Virgin Variant cover by ALEX ROSS

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DON LOGAN GETS AN OFFER HE CAN'T REFUSE!

WOLVERINE – the head of an organized crime family?! Not a hoax, not an imaginary tale – LOGAN takes the mantle, but who's after his head?

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY….$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #29

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Adam Gorham (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HERB TRIMPE

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MOTHER OF HORRORS STIRS…

Lured into a trap by his enemies, Hulk is guided through a mysterious subterranean graveyard by none other than Betty Ross…but something about Betty is not as it seems. Win or lose, Hulk's only road now leads through the prison of the Mother of Horrors! A CLASSIC Hulk nemesis returns in this issue, and the ORIGIN OF THE MOTHER OF HORRORS is revealed, leading directly into the explosive landmark issue of INCREDIBLE HULK #30!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #4 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A)

COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHITO ARITA

JEFF'S NOT DINO-ING AROUND!

Jeff is portalling far and wide to catch the shadow demon tarnishing his good-boy name after wrapping up in Madripoor, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew when he ends up in the Savage Land! In a place where dinosaurs run wild, it'll take our favorite land shark and K-pop ice queen LUNA SNOW to bring the chill.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

IT'S JEFF & OTHER MARVEL TAILS #1

KELLY THOMPSON, ALYSSA WONG

& NAO FUJI (W) • GURIHIRU, BOB QUINN & NAO FUJI (A) • COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY BOB QUINN

VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

THE MARVELOUS TAILS OF

JEFF THE LAND SHARK & FRIENDS!

THE CUTEST & GOOFIEST MARVEL COLLECTION YET! This three-for-one special collects episodes from the beloved Marvel Unlimited series: IT'S JEFF, ALLIGATOR LOKI and MARVEL MEOW! Jeff crashes a birthday party and makes a new nemesis, Alligator Loki antagonizes the Avengers AND Throg, Black Cat's colony of cats rescue Spider-Man, and MORE (mis)adventures await! You won't want to miss out on the latest chance to see your favorite (not-so-)furry friends of the Marvel Universe…and maybe find some new ones!

56 PGS./All Ages …$6.99

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #4 (OF 5)

Amy Chu (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

The White Queen conquers the City of Sin! In Las Vegas, a disgraced former member of the Inner Circle may hold the key to uncovering the plot against Emma Frost. But with the Hellfire Club about to crown a new queen, has time run out? Plus: A new player that you – or Emma! – never saw coming makes their presence known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! Disaster strikes as the FF are declared bankrupt, faced with having to sell their skyscraper home and all of Reed Richards' remarkable inventions. But salvation arrives in the form of a one-million-dollar offer to head to Hollywood and make a Fantastic Four movie! Who could be the wealthy studio mogul financing the flick? Why, it's their old sparring partner Namor! But has Subby really set his sights on silver-screen success? Or is this all part of some scheme to get revenge on the FF – and to win the heart of his leading lady, Susan Storm? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #9.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #139 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

Welcome to the X-Men, Kitty Pryde – hope you survive the experience! In the wake of the greatest tragedy to ever befall the X-Men, a new recruit to the Xavier School offers a glimmer of hope for the future! Katherine "Kitty" Pryde has the mutant ability to phase through solid matter – but she herself is sure to be be fazed by her first experience of the X-Men's Danger Room! Plus: Following Cyclops' decision to leave, Storm takes charge – and Angel returns to the fold! Meanwhile, Wolverine dons an instantly iconic new costume – and sets off on a trip back home to Canada along with Nightcrawler. Can Logan finally persuade Alpha Flight to accept his resignation? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #139.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

CIVIL WAR #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR • Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile re-presentation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! After the rash actions of four young costumed vigilantes caused the destruction of the city of Stamford, Connecticut, a Superhuman Registration Act was put forward that would require all those possessing powers to register with the government. However, reaction to the move has split the world's heroes down the middle, with a pro-registration Iron Man on one side and his longtime ally Captain America in the other camp. With the Act about to become law, Cap has gone underground – but who will stand beside him? Who will join Tony Stark as the public faces of registration? And as tensions rise, what momentous, life-altering decision will Spider-Man make? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #2.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #3 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

COLOSSUS VS. WOLVERINE!

• WOLVERINE's quest for vengeance leads him from old friends to old enemies–with death in his hands!

• Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo take LOGAN to the brink, presented for the first time in its raw, penciled form!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$5.99 [POLYBAGGED]

EDGE OF VENOMVERSE #1

Clay McLeod Chapman & J Holtham (W) Phillip Sevy, Gustavo Duarte,

Nathan Stockman, & Dax Gordine (A)

COVER BY Carlos Nieto

DEATH TO THE VENOMVERSE!

Return to the Venomverse! Where anyone can be the host of their favorite alien life-form! However, Carnage is on the loose, and he's tearing these symbiotic relationships apart left and right! Who will be strong enough to end the red menace before he kills all the Venoms in the multiverse? Collecting the digital DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE tie-in in print for the very first time!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #9

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HORSEMEN OF APOCALYPSE!

The shocking reveal of the summer pays off as WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL serve as HORSEMEN of the mutant APOCALYPSE! If you missed this revelation, time to catch up here with issue #9!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE GRIPS OF GARGANTOS!

Vision and Wanda have uncovered the truth behind the Graverealm and now must face its progenitor…GARGANTOS! But with all odds stacked up against them, can they free themselves from the grips of Gargantos? The two must put faith in each other one last time to defy death itself, even as Vision's new form begins to take its toll…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #4 (OF 5)

Greg Pak (W) • Sumit Kumar (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

SURFER'S FINAL SACRIFICE?!

Earth stands on the brink of annihilation and the Silver Surfer's time is almost up. What will Norrin Rad's legacy be? The better question is…"Who?"

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #25

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

FINALE VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Wilson Fisk's days of piety are OVER! As he returns to a Hell's Kitchen rife with sacrilege, it's up to the DAREDEVILS, Matt and Elektra, to put aside their differences and stop the Kingpin's blasphemy! But will the estranged lovers find themselves ensnared in one another's arms once more? Or will they tear themselves and each other to pieces as Wilson Fisk does the same to their city?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLVERINE #10

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

THE EARTH'S LAST STAND!

Hell has come to Earth, and the fury of the HELL HULK has poisoned and destroyed. The only thing standing between HELL HULK, MEPHISTO and eternal damnation – HELLVERINE and PROJECT HELLFIRE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE THING #5 (OF 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • Justin Mason (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BEN GRIMM VS. WILSON FISK!

• To save the life of one innocent, can the Thing take down the Kingpin and his top enforcers?

• Can you even clobber the man who owns New York City?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #12

JED MACKAY (W) • Domenico Carbone (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

HE'S NOT A GHOST HUNTER…

…but he'll moonlight as one. To settle a score, Marc Spector, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, must help the WRECKER rid himself of the ghosts of his past…except these hauntings are the real deal! Beset by the spirits of victims of his past misdeeds, Wrecker's last hope is Moon Knight – who decides to leave the Wrecker to his phantasmal judgment!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

JOE KELLY, Jim Zub & Steve Foxe (W)

Álvaro López & MORE! (A) • Cover by Martín Cóccolo

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

THE BRUTAL, ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES CONTINUES!

A trio of new tales spotlight the Predators' savagery across all of time and space! First up, Joe Kelly and Álvaro López's brutal tale of a Predator facing off against a group of miners in the Australian outback continues! Then Steve Foxe presents a tale set on the slopes of Mt. Everest, with a monstrous creature stalking a crew of mountaineers. All this plus a startling story by Jim Zub!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by leinil francis yu

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

HUNTING THE HUNTERS VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ALL-OUT MAYHEM!

After several battles in our solar system – which devastated both the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Fantastic Four – the Predators escalate to the next stage of their war. Their target: Earth. And the X-Men and the Avengers are at the top of their kill list! Prepare for an extinction-level event!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

"THE IMPOSSIBLE JOB"

• BOBA FETT finds himself trapped in a situation he seemingly can't get out of!

• The EMPIRE and an extreme REBEL faction are after the same bounty!

• Fett needs to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides, and – to make things even more impossible – his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #1 (OF 5)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A/C)

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

IN THE TIME BEFORE THE FORCE AWAKENS, WHERE IS THE MILLENNIUM FALCON?!

• Less than satisfied with a settled life, HAN SOLO lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure.

• The problem is, he can't find it. After enlisting a less than enthusiastic CHEWBACCA, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy.

• Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, DUCAIN.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #4

CHERISH CHEN (W) • KIERAN MCKEOWN (A) Cover by EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

THE DOCTOR & THE WOOKIEE!

• After months in the New Republic's service against her will, DOCTOR APHRA and CHEWBACCA are tasked with providing security for a vital diplomatic mission on a remote desert kingdom!

• But a connection from the past threatens to upend the whole event!

• Who is the mystery saboteur, and will they successfully foil Aphra's operation?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #7

Marc Guggenheim (W)

Madibek Musabekov (A/C)

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY DAN JURGENS

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

QUI-GON JINN IS DEAD!

• Or he will be…if JEDI KNIGHTS MACE WINDU and AAYLA SECURA can't find the antidote to the poison that is killing him.

• The antidote can only be found on SINSARA…the most dangerous planet you've never heard of!

• But what is the mysterious connection Sinsara has with Qui-Gon Jinn's past?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #5

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

THE PAST RETURNS!

• As LUKE, RYNN, HAN and VALANCE race to find a group of stranded traders – they uncover a startling, and deadly, relic from the past – and have to face off against a horde of BATTLE DROIDS!

• LEIA and MON MOTHMA face an unexpected and powerful attack!

• Who is the new leader of the Nagai resistance?

• Cornered on a desolate planet, our heroes are left with one shocking option to survive!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #8

CHARLES SOULe (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE KNIGHTS OF REN RETURN WITH A NEW LEADER – TAVA REN!

• In order to control the Knights of Ren, TAVA must KILL KYLO REN!

• Learn the dark secrets of this mysterious group of villains!

• What subterfuge will this new warrior use to get what she wants?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

HAWKEYE: MY LIFE AS A WEAPON [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by MATT FRACTION

Penciled by DAVID AJA, JAVIER PULIDO, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA & MORE

Cover by DAVID AJA

The must-read reinvention of Earth's Mightiest Marksman that inspired Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE!

Clint Barton, the Avenger known as Hawkeye, fights for justice — and good rooftop BBQs! And with Young Avenger Kate Bishop by his side, it's double the Hawkeye and double the trouble as they battle digital doomsday, dog detectives, lady problems, murder for money, tracksuited killers and more! It's cars, guns and videotape as Matt Fraction and David Aja (IMMORTAL IRON FIST) reunite for this exciting, adventurous reimagining of the arrowed Avenger! Plus: Relive Kate's first meeting with Clint as she learns wanting something can be miles away from actually earning it. And most important, Pizza Dog gets his own story! Can he solve the grisly murder that shocked Team Hawkguy? Who knows! He's a dog! Collecting HAWKEYE (2012) #1-11 and YOUNG AVENGERS PRESENTS #6.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96555-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS OMNIBUS HC MARK BAGLEY COVER

Written by CHRIS YOST, DAN SLOTT, MARK WAID, ERIK BURNHAM, MICHAEL COSTA & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, DAVID LÓPEZ, MIKE DEL MUNDO, WILL SLINEY, RON FRENZ, DEXTER SOY, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI , CHRIS SAMNEE, KRIS ANKA, JACOB WYATT, MICHAEL DIALYNAS,

STÉPHANIE HANS, MIKE HAWTHORNE, LAN MEDINA, MARK BAGLEY, NATHAN STOCKMAN & MORE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY & MIKE DEL MUNDO

Complete your SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN library!

You can't keep a Superior Spider-Man down! Otto Octavius is back for more ruthless, web-slinging adventures! First, while living Peter Parker's life, Otto has his own way of winning friends and influencing people in volatile team-ups with Wolverine and the X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, the Avengers, Daredevil and more! But what will the Punisher make of Spidey's new hard-edged attitude? Then the Superior Spider-Man is called back into action to fight to save the Spider-Verse! And Otto reclaims the webbed mantle, determined to prove he is Superior in every way to the original Spider-Man – starting off by taming Terrax! Finally, years after the original body-swap saga that shocked the world, the Superior Spider-Man returns…again! But how? And what is he planning this time?! Collecting AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #15.1 and #16-22, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #1-12, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #6AU and #32-33, DAREDEVIL (2011) #22, SCARLET SPIDER (2012) #20, ALL-NEW X-MEN SPECIAL #1, INDESTRUCTIBLE HULK SPECIAL #1, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP SPECIAL #1, INHUMANITY: SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2018) #1-12, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2023) #1-8, and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #31 and SUPERIOR OCTOPUS #1.

1264 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96360-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS OMNIBUS HC MIKE DEL MUNDO COVER [DM ONLY]

1264 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96361-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IRON MAN: ARMOR WARS OMNIBUS HC MARK BRIGHT COVER

Written by BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, JOHN BYRNE & JOE CARAMAGNA

Penciled by BOB LAYTON, MARK BRIGHT, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, JOHN ROMITA JR. & CRAIG ROUSSEAU

Covers by MARK BRIGHT & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Tony Stark goes to war in three epic conflicts sparked by his greatest technology of all: The Iron Man Armor!

They stole his technology and now it's war! There are an abundance of tech-based villains in the Marvel Universe: The Beetle, Stilt Man, Titanium Man, Controller, Crimson Dynamo and more use super-advanced weapons and armor to commit their crimes. Tony Stark just found out that his Iron Man technology was stolen and could be the catalyst for the suits these villains use – and he's not happy about it! But when Stark takes drastic action, what will Steve Rogers have to say about that? Plus: The ghost of an old enemy, the machinations of a vengeful madman and a menace from within Tony's own body will come to a head in the cataclysmic sequel! And when every single one of his armors is stolen and then turned against him, Tony must battle his greatest creations – while trying to figure out who could outsmart him! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #219-232 and #258-266 and IRON MAN & THE ARMOR WARS #1-4.

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96606-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IRON MAN: ARMOR WARS OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96607-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER

OMNIBUS HC DENYS COWAN COVER

Written by JACK KIRBY, ED HANNIGAN, PETER B. GILLIS, DON MCGREGOR & MORE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JERRY BINGHAM, DENYS COWAN, DWAYNE TURNER & MORE

Covers by DENYS COWAN & JACK KIRBY

Two decades of Black Panther stories in one action-packed volume!

Return to Wakanda for more tales of the Black Panther – beginning with T'Challa setting out on far-out adventures that could only be conceived by his legendary co-creator, Jack Kirby! The King of Comics sets the King of Wakanda on an epic quest to discover the startling secret of King Solomon's Frog that sees him encounter alien races, battle eternal samurai warriors and more! Then, brace yourself for an epic battle between the Black Panther, the Avengers and Ulysses Klaw! T'Challa returns to the American South to root out the evil Soul Strangler's cult! And things get personal as the Panther's search for his long-lost mother leads him on a brutal hunt like no other set against the violence of South African apartheid. Back in Wakanda, the winged menace called Solomon Prey swears vengeance on the king! Plus: The Panther prowls in a series of rarely seen tales! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1977) #1-15, MARVEL PREMIERE #51-53, BLACK PANTHER (1988) #1-4, BLACK PANTHER: PANTHER'S PREY #1-4 – and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #13-37 and #148, SOLO AVENGERS (1987) #19, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #1, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #60 and FANTASTIC FOUR UNLIMITED #1.

960 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96765-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS HC JACK KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

960 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96766-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE SENTRY OMNIBUS HC DAVID FINCH COVER

Written by PAUL JENKINS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JEFF PARKER, PAUL TOBIN, JEFF LEMIRE & JASON LOO

Penciled by JAE LEE, PHIL WINSLADE, RICK LEONARDI, MARK TEXEIRA, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, STEVE MCNIVEN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., NICK DRAGOTTA, TOM RANEY, KIM JACINTO, JOSHUA CASSARA, LUIGI ZAGARIA, DAVID CUTLER & MORE

Covers by DAVID FINCH & DAVE BULLOCK

The complete saga of the legendary Golden Guardian of Good – and his dark half!

Your name is Bob Reynolds. You watch cartoons, you drink too much and you're thirty pounds overweight. You're afraid of heights and hate crowds, and your wife blames you for your dog's moodiness. And you know you were once a super hero. You were the Sentry. But then something terrible happened. Something that caused the world to forget you. Now it's happening again – and the Sentry must return. But where he goes, the Void must follow! Now, Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee's acclaimed (re)introduction of the Sentry into the Marvel Universe is collected with the stories that built on that legacy – including "classic" lost tales of his adventures during the birth of the Marvel Age! With the strength of a million exploding suns, will the Sentry find a place in the New Avengers? Will death be the end of his triumph and torment? Or will the power of the Sentry live on? In Bob – or in someone else entirely?! Collecting SENTRY (2000) #1-5, SENTRY/FANTASTIC FOUR #1, SENTRY/X-MEN #1, SENTRY/SPIDER-MAN #1, SENTRY/HULK #1, SENTRY VS. THE VOID #1, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #7-10, SENTRY (2005) #1-8, THE AGE OF THE SENTRY #1-6, SENTRY: FALLEN SUN, SENTRY (2018) #1-5 and SENTRY (2024) #1-4.

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96649-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE SENTRY OMNIBUS HC DAVE BULLOCK COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96650-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MICHAEL TURNER COVER

Written by ROBERT KIRKMAN, DAMON LINDELOF,

ARON COLEITE, JOE POKASKI & JEPH LOEB

Penciled by BEN OLIVER, YANICK PAQUETTE, PASCAL ALIXE, SALVADOR LARROCA, HARVEY TOLIBAO, MARK BROOKS,

LEINIL FRANCIS YU, BRANDON PETERSON, DAN PANOSIAN,

DAVID FINCH & MORE

Covers by MICHAEL TURNER & ED MCGUINNESS

Industry giant Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) leaves his mark on the ULTIMATE X-MEN!

If one man is capable of disrupting the carefully controlled world of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, it's Ultimate Cable! He comes from a tragic future, and his sinister secrets will shock the X-Men to their very core. He's not the only refugee from tomorrow here today: Bishop is completing his own team of mutants, ready to carry on Charles '''Xavier's legacy. You'll never guess who the new Ultimate X-Men are! But dark times are ahead as the evolutionary emperor known as Apocalypse arrives – and two more monstrous threats, who look eerily like Stryfe and Onslaught, rear their ugly heads! Plus: The X-Men are on a collision course with the Fantastic Four! And the end is nigh as Ultimatum strikes and a tidal wave sweeps through New York City – and Magneto is to blame! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2001) #75-100, ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VS. HULK #1-6, ULTIMATE X-MEN/ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1, ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/ULTIMATE X-MEN ANNUAL #1, ULTIMATUM #1-5 and ULTIMATUM: X-MEN REQUIEM.

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96362-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ED MCGUINNESS

COVER [DM ONLY]

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96363-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

WALTER SIMONSON INFERNO COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, JOHN BYRNE, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DANNY FINGEROTH & MORE

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON, STEVE LIGHTLE,

TERRY SHOEMAKER, ROB LIEFELD, ARTHUR ADAMS, PAUL SMITH, KIERON DWYER, RICH BUCKLER, JOHN BYRNE, JON BOGDANOVE, MARC SILVESTRI, REX VALVE & MORE

Covers by WALTER SIMONSON

The continuing adventures of the original X-Men, reunited as X-Factor!

In the wake of Apocalypse's attack, X-Factor battle the Avengers, the bouncing Beast becomes blue and furry once more and the team goes public! But when Cyclops and Marvel Girl begin a search for Scott's missing son, bizarre mysteries are uncovered — and the flames of an Inferno begin to flicker! As Madelyne Pryor — now the Goblin Queen — targets infant Nathan, can X-Factor survive an onslaught of demons and keep the boy safe? What happens when the crisis reunites them with the X-Men, whom they thought were dead? And will any of them be ready when Mister Sinister strikes? Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #27-50 and ANNUAL #3-4, X-TERMINATORS #1-4, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #240-243, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #76, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #342 and material from NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #5 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #15 and #17-24.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96609-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

WALTER SIMONSON EVOLUTIONARY WAR COVER [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96610-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM STARLIN COVER

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ, BILL MANTLO, ROGER MCKENZIE, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JIM STARLIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DOUG MOENCH, ANN NOCENTI, JO DUFFY, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Penciled by CHARLES VESS, KEN STEACY, JIM STARLIN, KERRY GAMMILL, PAT BRODERICK, JUNE BRIGMAN,

BRENT ANDERSON, JOHN BYRNE, TONY SALMONS, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & MORE

Covers by JIM STARLIN & ARTHUR ADAMS

Timeless stories and art by the greatest talents in the comics industry!

MARVEL FANFARE gave the leading writers and artists in the field the opportunity to make unique and defining statements on Marvel's characters. And they didn't hold back! This second Omnibus edition includes indelible adventures by writer/artist Jim Starlin that hearken back to the Marvel classics of Steve Ditko; Alan Zelenetz and Charles Vess' stunning four-part masterpiece starring the Warriors Three; Doug Moench, Mike Ploog and Pat Broderick's wonderful "Weirdworld;" John Byrne's experimental all-splash page Hulk story; and fully painted Iron Man extravaganzas by Ken Steacy. And that's just for starters. Up-and-comers like Mike Mignola and Craig Hamilton exhibit their inimitable styles with pinups that capture the core of characters in single images – and there's so much more! Don't miss this opportunity for the complete MARVEL FANFARE! Collecting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #20-40.

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96265-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96266-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? TPB

Written by LUCA BARBIERI, RICCARDO SECCHI & STEVE BEHLING

Penciled by GIADA PERISSINOTTO, LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO, FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO,

ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO & DONALD SOFFRITTI

Cover by ANDREA FECCERO

At last, the worlds of Disney and Marvel collide as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and more become your favorite super heroes!

Brace yourself for the most unexpected and hilarious mashups of our time — beginning with a surprising take on the OLD MAN LOGAN saga! In the near future, chaos rules as Pete-Skull has turned Duckburg into a super-hero-less Wasteland. Only Old Duck Donald can turn the tide — but he's given up his battling' days and prefers naps over fighting villains! Next, when Donald chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for — including an enchanted cane that gives him the power of Thor! Meanwhile, The Chronicle newspaper reporter Minnie Mouse is tasked with an exposé on a new hero on the scene in Duckburg: Captain Marvel! But just wait until Minnie discovers Captain Marvel's incredible secret! Plus: Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…Thing! Fantastic! No, wait…Mickey is Iron Man! Donald is Thor! Goofy is the Hulk! Minnie and Pluto are the Wasp and Giant-Man! Or maybe Goofy is Spider-Man?! Who can possibly keep track?! Collecting MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN and MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN.

200 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96100-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RED HULK VOL. 1: PRISONER OF WAR TP

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Red Hulk rages into ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Thunderbolt Ross is buried in a cell deep below the ground as a prisoner of Doctor Doom – and he's not alone. Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "think tank" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination. But the Red Hulk has other plans! Ross has been underground for so long, though, that his powers are fading. He'll need the assistance of the misfit crew of Machine Man, Deathlok and General Simon Ryker if he's going to outsmart and outmuscle the legion of Doombots that are after them! Collecting RED HULK (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95926-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL – POOLS OF BLOOD TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by LUIGI ZAGARIA, ANDREA DI VITO & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Two of Marvel's silver-screen icons clash on the comic-book page!

Deadpool & Daughter embark on their first major assignment: to take out Spider-Man! It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or at least they do if they want to get paid. But Wade and Ellie Wilson have gone too far this time: They've messed with the wrong web-head! And Miles Morales is not just going to lie down – he's going to go out swinging! It's Spidey vs. the Deadpools – and even if Miles can survive a battle with two murderous Mercs, he'll have to face the terrifying threat pulling all these strings! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #30-31, DEADPOOL (2024) #11-12 and material from MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2024) #1.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96492-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU VOL. 2 –

SUBTERRANEAN JUNGLE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by DOMENICO CARBONE & DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Marc Spector may have returned from the dead, but life isn't any easier! Moon Knight has failed! With blood on his hands and a fractured team, Marc Spector faces a sort of confessional with his god Khonshu – who's known less for his forgiveness and more for his vengeance! Against a backdrop of turmoil, 8-Ball finds a new crew. But who or what is the Pool Party?! Wounded and with his alliances hanging by a thread, will 8-Ball do the unthinkable and return to a life of crime? Plus: Wielding a sword from Vanaheim and with an ax to grind comes Carver, righthand woman of Achilles Fairchild! Moon Knight's already gotten stomped by Fairchild himself and only lived by the grace of Khonshu! But the Moon God's patience is wearing thin, and Carver's blade craves blood! Collecting MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU (2024) #6-10.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95922-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 6:

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by CORY SMITH & CREEES LEE

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM spells misery for his accursed enemies, the Fantastic Four!

The impossible has happened! Doctor Doom has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are not going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend She-Hulk to help get her mind off things. But when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice – and it's one they will not be able to take back! And when the Thing suffers a terrible (and very public) defeat at Doom's hands, he's left lost, adrift and more vulnerable than he has been in years. Just as Ben begins to recover, the FF learn they're losing their powers – at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can't reverse the effect, their powers may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable! All that plus Namor, the Sub-Mariner! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #29-33 and GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR (2024) #1.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96079-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL TALES BY

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by WILL ROBSON, BERNARD CHANG,

ELENA CASAGRANDE, JUAN FERREYRA, GERMÁN PERALTA & PHIL NOTO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Legendary writer J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) pairs the greatest Marvel Team-Ups of all!

J. Michael Straczynski brings his incredible character work to beloved Marvel characters great and small in a series of exciting one-shots! First up: Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! But what awaits Rocket Raccoon in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Then, when a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Asgardian warrior Volstagg turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America! Nick Fury knows how to handle problems, no matter the size – but Nick's Howling Commandos have never faced a foe quite as big as Fin Fang Foom! Former reluctant allies in the Defenders, the Hulk and Doctor Strange reunite for a journey into the psyche of Bruce Banner! Plus: Agatha Harkness meets May Parker! Ghost Rider faces his greatest challenge: Galactus! And Spider-Man battles an army of the Marvel Universe's vilest villains! Collecting DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1, CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1, NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1, HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1, GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1 and SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN #1.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94813-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Sorcerer Supreme no more!

In the epic climax of BLOOD HUNT, Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see whether Thor's kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki's willing to help – but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard's top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96437-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 3:

DARKNESS AND LIGHT TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

The smash-hit new vision of the Wakandan mythos enters its second year! With Moon Knight defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The Sorcerer Supreme can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price. The Black Panther's dangerous reliance on vibranium only becomes more volatile when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda! Battle-worn and beleaguered, T'Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him! Plus: The Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass? Collecting ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13-18.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95824-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION TPB

Written by JODY HOUSER

Penciled by WILL SLINEY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The official comic-book adaptation of the climactic film! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, Poe Dameron discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon – and the final battle for the fate of the galaxy begins! Rey must find a way to a hidden Sith hideout, putting her on a collision course with Kylo Ren. Their confrontation will be explosive! Meanwhile, Chewbacca is captured – and Poe Dameron seeks aid from a mysterious figure from his past! But with only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the Final Order? Collecting STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92624-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The end of the beginning! As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. While the Battle for Naboo rages, Keeve prepares to breach the Stormwall – and the Lourna Dee of old returns with murder on her twisted mind! Lines are drawn in the fight against the Nihil, but can Keeve remain true to the Light as she leads her team into war? Meanwhile, heartbreak is relived as the past catches up with one of Lourna's crew. And a nightmare unfolds above Eriadu as a weary group of Jedi must face their biggest challenge – and their greatest fear. The Nameless strike as you've never seen them before, and the end is nigh! Plus: As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made – and a fate sealed! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #1-5 and STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96318-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS VOL. 1 – GUARDIANS OF THE REPUBLIC TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

Marvel's first series set in the prequel era of STAR WARS! New adventures of the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy: the Jedi Knights! Featuring iconic Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Mace Windu alongside never-before-seen Jedi sure to become fan favorites! But who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn? When Phaedra (from HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) steals thousands of credits from Jabba the Hutt, the entire galaxy sets off after her – including Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Shaak Ti! Meanwhile, Seera Longa and Yaddle face a dark mystery involving the Trade Federation – and an encounter with the deadly Count Dooku! Will Yaddle save the life of the man destined to kill her? Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96320-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEAPON X-MEN: THE REAL THING TPB

Written by JOE CASEY

Penciled by CHRISCROSS

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Wolverine! Deadpool! Cable! Chamber! Thunderbird! Together on their own X-team for the first time! When a high-stakes mutant-rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – the members of an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is…no mercy allowed! But they'll face a trial by fire when Baron Strucker and his new super-army set out to conquer the world! The threats only get bigger from there – and we mean big! Because when New York City finds itself under siege from the titanic technological terror known as Red Ronin – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way are the Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone AWOL? Collecting WEAPON X-MEN (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96104-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

POWER MAN: TIMELESS TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by JUANN CABAL & BERNARD CHANG

Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

Behold the Marvel Universe's devastating future as Luke Cage becomes more powerful than ever! In a dark future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by an ancient evil's ascension. The Moon Knight Unending has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero! He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal. A Gamma-powered, Iron-Fisted, Sentry from the future – but what happens when this timeless Luke Cage arrives in the modern Marvel Universe? Can you believe he will discover a foe, and a mystery, that will challenge even his incredible abilities? But what brings Aeon the Knife to the Milky Way? And can Power Man stop him without letting the Void loose? Collecting TIMELESS (2023) #1 and POWER MAN: TIMELESS #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96307-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2:

CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MARTIN COCCOLO, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & JAVIER PIÑA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

A heavy-metal showdown for everybody's favorite X-Man! Get ready for a clash of the adamantium titans featuring two Wolverines (and one Nightcrawler) vs. Constrictor, Cyber and Deathstrike! Logan's deadly enemies have been united by a mysterious power – and if he can't beat them, will he be fated to join them? The golden metal may mean death for Wolverine, but is it also the world's salvation? The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine's past emerges, and shocking events send Logan on a new quest. First stop brings him back to the Howlett Estate, but he ain't alone! Harpoon and Vertigo have designs on Wolverine, and they're not the only ones! Collecting WOLVERINE (2024) #6-10.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95804-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: TO HUNT THE HULK TPB

Volume #10 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO with MARK GRUENWALD & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & HERB TRIMPE with STEVE DITKO

Cover by AL MILGROM

Bill Mantlo's character-redefining run begins!

The Incredible Hulk rampages into the Bill Mantlo era! Mantlo's five-year run redefined comics' meanest, greenest goliath. It kicks off when the Hulk unleashes his rage on Gamma Base. By the time the dust settles, Hulk is exiled to Jarella's world – where he crosses paths with the cosmic Gardener. Then, it's back to Earth for a double-sized 250th-issue team-up/tussle with the Silver Surfer. Sal Buscema's indelible art is on task for every event, especially when the Hulk begins a world tour. From Egypt to Russia and then to Japan, every country gets its rightful dose of "Hulk smash!" Glenn Talbot also faces a dramatic reckoning, after which Hulk gets his passport stamped on Easter Island by Absorbing Man! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #245-262 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #25.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96058-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR DOOM EPIC COLLECTION: ENTER…DOCTOR DOOM TPB

Volume #1 in the Doctor Doom Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, DON HECK, GENE COLAN, LARRY LIEBER & FRANK GIACOIA

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Commencing a chronological collection of consummate villainy!

The greatest comic-book villain of all gets his own Epic Collection at last – beginning with the Latverian monarch's first battle with his accursed enemies, the Fantastic Four! Discover the truth behind Victor Von Doom's bitter rivalry with Reed Richards and watch as he unfolds plot after plot to destroy the FF! Doom forges a powerful alliance with Namor, the Sub-Mariner, steals the Power Cosmic from the Silver Surfer and sets his sights on world domination! But the Fantastic Four aren't the only heroes standing in Doom's way: He'll also have early encounters with Spider-Man, Daredevil, Ant-Man and the Avengers! Plus: a villainous clash with the master of alchemy, Diablo – with the fate of Victor's childhood friend, Valeria, at stake! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #5-6, #10, #16-17, #23, #39-40, #57-60, #73 and ANNUAL (1963) #2-3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #5; AVENGERS (1963) #25; DAREDEVIL (1964) #37-38; and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #20.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96612-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: SCARLET REDEMPTION TPB

Volume #6 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, HOWARD MACKIE, TERRY KAVANAGH & AL MILGROM

Penciled by RON GARNEY, J.J. BIRCH & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Moon Knight's longest-running series continues!

Someone from Moon Knight's past is painting the city red with the blood of innocents. New York is on the brink of disaster, and Moon Knight is the only one who can save it! After nearly dying, Moon Knight will face a deadly reunion with Stained Glass Scarlet! As her secret history is revealed, can there be any redemption for her after what she's done? Then Spider-Man's lethal foe Hobgoblin is more powerful than ever in his new demonic form – and the combined might of the wall-crawler and Moon Knight might not be enough to stop him! Plus: Frenchie faces off against Killer Shrike, and all Marc Spector can do is watch! And when Moon Knight and the Punisher cross paths, the result will be explosive! But when a villain enhanced by cybernetic strength and a thirst for revenge, comes seeking retribution, Spidey recruits Moon Knight among a ragtag group of heroes to meet this new threat head on. But what is the connection between this adversary and the Fist of Khonshu?! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #26-38 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #353-358.

456 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96520-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES TPB

Volume #6 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, EVAN SKOLNICK, DAVID MICHELINIE, DAN SLOTT & ERIC FEIN

Penciled by TOM GRINDBERG, PATCH ZIRCHER, JOE ST. PIERRE, DEREC AUCOIN, DUNCAN ROULEAU, JIM CALAFIORE, DAVE HOOVER, KYLE HOTZ, DARICK ROBERTSON, STEVE LIGHTLE, JOHN CALIMEE

& JAVIER SALTARES

Cover by DUNCAN ROULEAU

Venom continues on his path of redemption, from villain to lethal protector of the innocent! It's Venom vs. Spider-Man once again – for the first time! Eddie Brock takes on a very different web-slinger: Ben Reilly! With Venom a wanted man and Eddie's ex-wife Anne Weying caught in the middle, a deadly rivalry is reborn! And when the symbiote-hunting alien Xenophage targets Venom, this time it's Eddie's brain in danger of being eaten! Meanwhile, four imprisoned symbiotes join together to become Hybrid – but how will the Jury judge this unstable new hero? And when an interplanetary army invades Earth, Venom must fight alongside Spider-Man and the Scarlet Spider to stop their home from becoming a planet of the symbiotes! But will Eddie's ex-wife be caught in the crossfire when killer vigilante Sin-Eater strikes? Collecting VENOM: ALONG CAME A SPIDER #1-4 and VENOM: THE HUNTED #1-3 – and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL #1, SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL #1, VENOM SUPER SPECIAL #1, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL #1, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL #1, VENOM: SINNER TAKES ALL (1995) #1-4 and SPIDER-MAN HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1995.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96521-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: WOUNDED WOLF TPB

Volume #13 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., RICK LEONARDI, JUNE BRIGMAN, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & ARTHUR ADAMS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Change is in the air for the X-Men! Rachel Summers lays claim to the Phoenix Force, Magneto stands trial and joins the team, Professor X departs for outer space and Cyclops becomes a father – and that's just the start of the X-Men's adventures! The Beyonder erases the New Mutants from history, the futuristic Nimrod Sentinel attacks and Mojo regresses the team to childhood! Plus: In a pair of bona-fide X-Men classics, Storm duels with Cyclops for team leadership, and Lady Deathstrike hunts Wolverine. A fan-favorite X-Men saga unfolds in Asgard as Storm and the New Mutants fall under the enchantment of Loki, and the rest of the team faces a legendary struggle to rescue them! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #199-210, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10, NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION #1 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33.

512 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96601-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: GWENOM TPB

Volume #3 in the Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON LATOUR & SEANAN MAGUIRE

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA FISH, OLIVIA MARGRAF, CHRIS VISIONS, ROSI KÄMPE, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & ALTI FIRMANSYAH

Cover by BENGAL

Major changes shake up Spider-Gwen's world! What's the next evolutionary step for Gwen Stacy, Spider-Woman? Would you believe…Gwenom?! Gwen's life irrevocably changes as she bonds with her universe's version of the Venom symbiote. What does this change mean for her relationship with crime kingpin Matt Murdock? With her father? With…the Osborns?! Is any relationship in Gwen's life safe? And if she can somehow emerge relatively unscathed from that, Earth-65 sits on the precipice of the interdimensional calamity that is Spider-Geddon! Finding herself trapped in a parallel dimension as her friends and fellow Spiders are dying, what can Gwen do to stop the Inheritors from wreaking havoc across the Web of Life and Destiny? From out of the interdimensional chaos, she must face one of her deadliest enemies yet: the Gwen Goblin! With her life in jeopardy from all sides, is there a reason we're calling her Ghost-Spider?! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #25-34, SPIDER-GEDDON: GHOST-SPIDER VIDEO COMIC #1 and SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER (2018) #1-10.

464 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96589-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SEPTEMBER 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 9/03/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 7/21/25!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #975

by Sanford Greene Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920421

Battleworld #1

by Rod Reis Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920521

Punisher: Red Band #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920621

X-Men of Apocalypse

Alpha #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920721

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 07/28/25, ON-SALE 10/01/255

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: OCTOBER 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: OCTOBER 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 08/18/25, ON-SALE 10/01/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2025 POSTER D

TRICK-OR-READ 2025

FOC 08/04/25, ON-SALE 10/01/25

GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025 [BUNDLES OF 20]

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025 [BUNDLES OF 20]

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025 [BUNDLES OF 20]

X-MEN '97 #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025 [BUNDLES OF 20]

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025 [BUNDLES OF 20]

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW SEPTEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE AUGUST PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 07/21/25, ON-SALE 09/03/25

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1

FOC 07/28/25, ON-SALE 09/10/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

PUNISHER: RED BAND #1 [POLYBAGGED]

COMICS

FOC 08/04/25, ON-SALE 09/03/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

AVENGERS #30

DOCTOR STRANGE #450

GWENPOOL #5

IMPERIAL WAR: EXILES #1

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10

MAGIK #9

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #12

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #1

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #8

ULTIMATE X-MEN #19

UNCANNY X-MEN #20

WOLVERINE #13

FOC 08/04/25, ON-SALE 09/17/25

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

FOC 08/11/25, ON-SALE 09/10/25

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #4

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #8

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #13

HELLVERINE #10

IMPERIAL WAR: NOVA – CENTURION #1

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

RED HULK #8

RUNAWAYS #4

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #5

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #7

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #6

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #4

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #9

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #3

FOC 08/11/25, ON-SALE 09/17/25

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #3 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 08/11/25, ON-SALE 09/24/25

BATTLEWORLD #1

FOC 08/18/25, ON-SALE 09/17/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

CIVIL WAR #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #9

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

INCREDIBLE HULK #29

MAGIK #10

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

NEW AVENGERS #4

PHOENIX #15

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2

STAR WARS #5

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #20

ULTIMATES #16

UNCANNY X-MEN #21

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #2

FOC 08/25/25, ON-SALE 09/24/25

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2

BLACK CAT #2

DAREDEVIL #25

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #4

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #4

SPIDER-GIRL #4

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #4

STORM #12

THE THING #5

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #5

THOR #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #21

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

X-MEN #139 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-MEN #22

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW OCTOBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE OCTOBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 08/18/2025, ON-SALE 10/01/2025

VENOM #250

FOC 08/25/2025, ON-SALE 10/08/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 08/04/2025

IRON MAN: ARMOR WARS OMNIBUS HC

MARK BRIGHT COVER (ON SALE 01/14/26)

IRON MAN: ARMOR WARS OMNIBUS HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/14/26)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: GWENOM TPB (ON SALE 10/15/25)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI TPB

(ON SALE 10/15/25)

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS OMNIBUS HC

MARK BAGLEY COVER (ON SALE 01/14/26)

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS OMNIBUS HC

MIKE DEL MUNDO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/14/26)

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 3:

DARKNESS AND LIGHT TPB (ON SALE 10/15/25)

WEAPON X-MEN: THE REAL THING TPB (ON SALE 10/15/25)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: WOUNDED WOLF TPB

(ON SALE 10/15/25)

FOC 08/11/2025

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 6:

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM TPB (ON SALE 10/22/25)

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION:

SCARLET REDEMPTION TPB (ON SALE 10/22/25)

RED HULK VOL. 1: PRISONER OF WAR TPB (ON SALE 10/22/25)

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION TPB

(ON SALE 10/22/25)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

MICHAEL TURNER COVER (ON SALE 01/21/26)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

ED MCGUINNESS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/21/26)

FOC 08/18/2025

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? TPB (ON SALE 10/29/25)

MARVEL TALES BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI TPB

(ON SALE 10/29/25)

POWER MAN: TIMELESS TPB (ON SALE 10/29/25)

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES TPB

(ON SALE 10/29/25)

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: CALL OF

THE ADAMANTINE TPB (ON SALE 10/29/25)

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

WALTER SIMONSON INFERNO COVER (ON SALE 01/28/26)

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

WALTER SIMONSON EVOLUTIONARY WAR COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/28/26)

FOC 08/25/2025

BLACK PANTHER: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER

OMNIBUS HC DENYS COWAN COVER (ON SALE 02/04/26)

BLACK PANTHER: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER

OMNIBUS HC JACK KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 02/04/26)

DOCTOR DOOM EPIC COLLECTION: ENTER…

DOCTOR DOOM TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

HAWKEYE: MY LIFE AS A WEAPON

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 11/05/25)

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION:

TO HUNT THE HULK TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JIM STARLIN COVER (ON SALE 02/04/26)

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/04/26)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL –

POOLS OF BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU VOL. 2 –

SUBTERRANEAN JUNGLE TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS VOL. 1 – GUARDIANS OF

THE REPUBLIC TPB (ON SALE 11/05/25)

THE SENTRY OMNIBUS HC DAVID FINCH COVER

(ON SALE 02/04/26)

THE SENTRY OMNIBUS HC DAVE BULLOCK COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/04/26)

