Marvel Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

HULK #9

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

On Sale 7/13

This July, climb aboard Starship Hulk and crash-land on HULK PLANET, an entire world of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star! The saga will explore what a society built by Hulks for Hulks would operate like and will introduce a host of new gamma-fueled characters including the planet's ruler, MONOLITH. Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor in "Banner of War" and by Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself – and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a far away course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy – and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. Bruce finally found what should be the ultimate paradise but he can't shake thoughts of the past, or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #3

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

ON TRIAL IN LATVERIA!

Sam Wilson's hunt for the source of a vibranium smuggling ring lands him in hot water with the one and only DOCTOR DOOM! Can Captain Americaescape Latveria with his life? And what dangerous secret has the Falcon, Joaquín Torres, stumbled across in his own hometown?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

FIND THE KEY. CRACK THE CODE.

Steve Rogers follows a trail of coded breadcrumbs to Germany, where an elusive organization is making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes' own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Thousands of miles apart with no backup, will Steve and Bucky find what they're looking for, or are they both in over their heads?

On Sale 7/6

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry…

On Sale 7/13

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

On Sale 7/20

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

X-MEN RED #5

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

On Sale 7/27

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

X-FORCE #30

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

X-Force has taken some lumps, but a new era begins as old-school X-Forcer Wade Wilson makes his grand return! Well, grand for him, necessary for the team, as X-Force needs all the help it can get in the fallout from the Hellfire Gala and the revelations of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY! Find out why Kraven the Hunter is involved in the start of a landmark storyline titled "The Hunt for X."

X-MEN #13

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs

THOR #27

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 7/27

Two kings of the Marvel Universe will battle alongside each other to combat a new threat to Earth this July! Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, the symbiote's King in Black, will set aside any personal differences and join forces in an upcoming arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's acclaimed THOR series. Beginning in THOR #27, the two-part saga will be Cates' grand reunion with Venom, the character he redefined in his historic VENOM run that came to an end last year. Now delivering that same treatment to Thor, Cates' latest thunderous arc will continue to revolutionize the Thor mythos and raise the stakes for what's been building up since issue #1.

AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

On Sale 7/13

Arriving in July, the giant-sized issue will take readers to the earliest days of the Marvel Universe and back to the start of Jason Aaron's AVENGERS run when he first introduced the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Aaron will team up with artist Kev Walker to unearth long-awaited answers behind this original incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes including Thor's mysterious connection to the Phoenix Force. The story also promises to reveal how this fascinating addition to the Avengers mythos will play into a major upcoming Avengers saga later this year.

They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel's first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor's birth.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 7/13

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 will continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation! Bonus Digital Cosmetic: WRAP

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/13

When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands – but with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won't be far behind. The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an action-packed adventure for the ages!

AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1

Written by MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by DIOGENES NEVES

Cover by ALITHA E. MARTINEZ

Variant Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

On Sale 7/13

Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky Devil clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

X-TERMINATORS #1 (OF 5)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 7/6

Four of the fiercest X-Men are about to have a night they'll never forget!In typical X-Men fashion, what starts as a wild night out gets even crazier when Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Dazzler are kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps by a mysterious new army of enemies. What are three fierce mutants with the power to blow things up to do? Expect a hardcore, neon-fueled, down and dirty type of adventure unlike any seen before in X-Men history with all the light blasts, fireworks, time bombs, and brawling you can possibly hope for!

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by JAVIER PINA

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 7/27

And like all unforgettable trips to Mojoworld, fans can expect plenty of metacommentary, pop culture references, and unabashed mayhem—all from the mastermind behind it all! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multipicture deal he simply can't refuse. And when Wolverine and Shadowcat investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control? MOLLYWOOD, Mojo's Movie studio, where Mojo, Spiral and Major Domo are making a genre mashup masterpiece as only Mojo can imagine, designed, of course, to mess with Longshot. The madcap crew has also gotten their hands on some X-MEN — Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and her faithful dragon Lockheed, all dragged in to star in the film. The big question is — who will win the Mojo Award for Best Death?"

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Marcus To (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI – THE WORLD'S GREATEST SPY!

• Shang-Chi goes undercover after a brutal terrorist attack involves a Five Weapons Society agent.

• But he may have some competition, as a rival spy tries to beat him to the punch!

• Who is this woman? Who does she work for? And why does she seem like the perfect romantic fit for Shang-Chi?

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: $3.99

ANT-MAN #2 (OF 4)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by TOM REILLY

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE BATTLE OF ABRION BRIDGE!

While continuing to wait out a nasty sandstorm on Tatooine, Obi-Wan reflects on one of his most grueling experiences in the Clone Wars…

It's a memory full of pain and bloodshed, and one that has lasting consequences.

The battle also reminds Obi-Wan of an age-old question he has long wrestled with throughout his life: what is a Jedi's true purpose in war?

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, SALVADOR LAROCCA. and JIM CHEUNG

Concept art cover also available

BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN!

Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits.

Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

STAR WARS #26

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by ANDRES GENOLET

Cover by E.M. GIST

Action figure variant cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PATH TO VICTORY!

The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Variant cover by ROD REIS

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

The Dark Lord of the Sith relentlessly tracks a corrupt Imperial governor. But is Vader still driven by his quest for order – or has his encounters with shades from the past awoken new motivations?

Meanwhile, few figures in the galaxy are more different than Sabé, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, and Ochi of Bestoon, assassin of the Sith. So when they're forced to work together in Vader's ambit and the knives inevitably come out, who's still standing at the end? And what will that lonely soul have to say when Vader returns?

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

"LET'S KEEP A LITTLE OPTIMISM HERE."

But optimism is hard to come by with the Millennium Falcon gone and Han and Chewie in their toughest spot ever!

Greedo is back and boy, is he mad!

Featuring the returns of Marshal Buck Vancto and Khel Tanna. Which one is going to get their hands on Han first?

All this and more in the rip-roaring conclusion of "The Crystal Run."

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

BOUNTY HUNTERS VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN!

Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!

Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Sana Starros and her team are determined to rescue Doctor Aphra at any cost!

But everyone's keeping secrets…

…and the spark eternal has plans of its own!