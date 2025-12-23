Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, Wonder Man

Marvel Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations... with Wonder Man, Doctor Doom, X-Men United and Armageddon

Article Summary Major relaunches and debut series ignite March 2026 Marvel lineup, led by Armageddon event build-up

Spotlight on new Daredevil, Wonder Man, X-Men United, and Sentry series, plus major X-Men developments

Variant covers, facsimiles, and omnibuses celebrate classic Marvel heroes with fresh twists and reprints

Get full Comics Giveaway Day details and the latest on Avengers, Spider-Man, Hulk, Star Wars, and more

Marvel Comics March 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations have dropped with major relaunches, fresh miniseries, and escalating threats leading into summer's Armageddon event. Chip Zdarsky's buildup continues in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2 and Captain America #8, while the Ultimate Universe races toward its climax with Ultimate Endgame #4. Standout launches include: Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett relaunch Matt Murdock in a new status quo, complete with True Believers Blind Bags and a pile of variants. Wonder Man #1 (of 5) by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham deliver a Hollywood-flavored limited series timed with the Disney+ show… though has Trevor Slattery been dropped? X-Men United #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma introduce the surreal psychic school Graymatter Lane, reopening the mutant education doors in the Shadows of Tomorrow era. Paul Jenkins returns to his creation with The Sentry #1 (of 4), featuring Alex Maleev's moody cover. Jed MacKay wraps his Avengers run in a giant-sized #36, Jessica Jones returns in the mature-rated Alias: Red Band #1, and mutant solos like Moonstar #1 and Generation X-23 #2 keep the X-office buzzing. Facsimile editions of classic Phoenix: The Untold Story and Silver Surfer #1 join a stacked slate of collections and omnis. With Doctor Doom homages everywhere, monster variants, and teases for Comics Giveaway Day in May…

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #2 (of 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE LEAD-IN TO SUMMER'S ARMAGEDDON EVENT CONTINUES!

Dark, shared secrets linking Wolverine, the relentless Nuke and the mysterious Dave Colton surface, throwing Logan's hunt for a missing Super-Soldier into total disarray! Can Logan survive when the ghosts of his past are armed and ready for war? Get ready for a brutal chapter you won't forget!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A)

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

CAPTAIN AMERICA has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WONDER MAN #1 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Mark Buckingham (A) • COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY Mark Buckingham

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

LIGHTS, CAMERA, SUPER-HERO ACTION!

• SIMON WILLIAMS has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress, to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! But just like HOLLYWOOD, no matter how low the lows, Simon keeps fighting the good fight!

• But what happens when the past finally catches up to him?

• Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon's former cellmate!

• A true love letter to L.A. as well as the history of WONDER MAN, Legendary artist MARK BUCKINGHAM joins Marvel Mainstay GERRY DUGGAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DAREDEVIL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BICENTNNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG ALSO AVAILABLE – EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS DAREDEVIL #1

WITH EITHER (1) COVER LISTED ABOVE, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

DAN PANOSIAN, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES,

OR (1) OF SEVERAL RARE, BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$5.99

THE SENTRY #1 (OF 4)

Paul Jenkins (W) • Christian Rosado (A) • COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

HE'S BEEN AN AVENGER, A DARK AVENGER AND A THUNDERBOLT!

THE SENTRY IS BACK – BUT SO IS THE VOID!

From creator Paul Jenkins comes a bold, high-stakes epic about MARVEL'S most dangerous hero – the SENTRY, a man with the power of a million exploding suns– and the dark entity born from his own psyche: the VOID. When the Void resurfaces, threatening to unravel reality itself, the Sentry must battle not only cosmic forces and criminal empires, but the monster within.

Guest-starring REED RICHARDS, SPIDER-MAN and the KINGPIN in a tale of impossible choices and devastating consequences. Can the Sentry save everything when the cost might be everything he loves?

32 pages Rated T+ $4.99

AVENGERS #36

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (ISSUES #34-36 ARE CONNECTING COVERS)

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

JED MacKAY BRINGS HIS RUN TO A SHOCKING END!

Three years of dark mysteries, epic quests and cosmos-shattering battles comes to a head in this giant-sized, can't-miss final issue! Everything Jed MacKay has built comes crashing down in this startling finale that will redefine the Avengers' future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

FROM THE WORLD OF THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE!

Return to the universe of the legendary film in the first of a series of specials!! On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world's champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn't happy about things. He's known as the Mad Thinker, and he's determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIAS: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Geraldo Borges (A) • Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE RETURN OF JESSICA JONES!

A series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen pulls JESSICA JONES into a mystery more sinister than she could've ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor LUKE CAGE, she'll have to tread carefully as she forms a dangerous alliance with TYPHOID MARY to track down the killer. But as she delves deeper into Hell's Kitchen's dark underbelly, the evidence she finds presents more questions than answers…

Follow the mystery in an all-new RED BAND miniseries written by SAM HUMPHRIES (NEW AVENGERS, LEGENDARY STAR-LORD) and drawn by Geraldo Borges (THUNDERBOLTS), celebrating the 25th Anniversary of ALIAS!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

X-MEN UNITED #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • CONNECTING COVERS A & B BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

GRAYMATTER LANE VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO PALMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE, LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

"Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so – but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With instructors including Wolverine, Beast, Prodigy, Magneto and more, and a campus unlike any before seen, it's the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution – and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MOONSTAR #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO (A) • Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BOB McLeod

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR!

When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed?

Writer Ashley Allen (MAGIK) and artist Edoardo Audino lets the psychic, bow-wielding mutant finally strike out on her own!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #2

JODY HOUSER (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

X-23 VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

THE KINNEYS CARVE INTO THE FACILITY'S SECRET!

• The Facility that created X-23 and her clones didn't stop with those experiments! Meet the new Generation of X-mutants, led by X-INFINITY!

• LAURA and GABBY expected to have their work cut out for them, but no one could have expected the secret of FACILITY-23! Or the power of X-73's molten metal mutation!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CYCLOPS #2 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM • VARIANT COVER BY Nic Klein

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Dave Johnson

OUT OF CONTROL!

• The Reavers are on the hunt and Cyclops is virtually blind!

• Will Cyclops be able to help a young mutant escape their cybernetic clutches?

• Or should she kiss her freedom goodbye?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #2 (OF 5)

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY YASMINE PUTRI

COLOSSUS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOSSUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

PURGE ON ST. PETERSBURG!

• THE IMMORTAL and his demonic forces have corrupted the Rasputins' homeland!

• Racing against the clock to root out their villain, the siblings' biggest fight will be…with EACH OTHER?

• Will Illyana and Piotr be able to settle their differences, or will they be doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #2

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL WALSH

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

NO MORE CLOWNING AROUND!

• A deadly subway caper shows DEADPOOL the truth: The secret message he received was right! And with intel on crimes before they are committed, Wade Wilson has no choice but to do the right thing: exploit his insider knowledge for PROFIT and COLD HARD CASH!

• Merc's gotta merc! But can he outrun the horrible pain of his tragic mistake, or is this all setting Wade up for the worst fall of his life?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #2 (OF 5)

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Federica Mancin (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

STORM VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Taurin Clarke • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE OF GALACTA!

• The horns of war bellow battle formations. An army of mystics drenches the soil in blood sacrifices. STORM and SCARLET WITCH face impossible choices as an interdimensional invasion draws nearer. Will their friendship stand the test of imminent destruction, murder and bloodshed, or will it foster resentments? In all, the sweet embrace of DEATH tugs at the universe still.

• And making her long-awaited, first-ever comic book appearance is the Marvel 616 version of the femme inheritor of the Power Cosmic – blood of GALACTUS, the Devourer of Worlds…GALACTA.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Tim Seeley (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Gerardo Sandoval

BOOM-BOOM BOMBSHELL!

• BOOM-BOOM is one of CABLE'S most trusted allies…or is she? A mission into a secret safe house reveals a startling seed of doubt…but can X-FORCE close in on their killer…before their own assassin catches up with them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #25

Gail Simone (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY Lelio Bonaccorso • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

• A battle spreads across the globe, as the Uncanny X-Men face THE LEGION OF MONSTERS.

• FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT. THE MANPHIBIAN. THE LIVING MUMMY and MORE as the team fights to save the souls of TWO X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN #26

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

DANGER ROOM: PART ONE!

Cascading crises hit the X-Men at the worst possible time, splitting them up across the globe to deal with shocking and unexpected difficulties. From a ghost ship in international waters to a maximum-security prison in Europe to the bloodstained streets of Merle, Alaska, the X-Men face an unseen foe unlike any other they've experienced before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #27

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Todd Nauck

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DANGER ROOM: PART TWO!

The X-Men are scattered across the globe and strained to their breaking points! Tensions at home threaten to overwhelm both Merle and the Factory, while the X-Men fight for their lives in a nightmare at sea! And in prison, a mission of freedom could be yet another trap. Who has been orchestrating these calamities? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Erica Schultz (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY DERRICK CHEW

What will Constrictor be able to tell Rogue about Sabretooth, and what happened at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.? Hopefully, it won't cost her more than the bus fare to Chicago, but that's never the case…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #17

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

HOT TIME AND A COLDBUG!

WOLVERINE and SILVER SABLE heat up while a chilling NEW VILLAIN attacks the NEW MORLOCKS encampment. A difficult decision awaits! PLUS: A return you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 (LGY#988)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VENOM VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

SHOCKED BY THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE!

DEATH SPIRAL PART TWO!

• CARNAGE. KNOWS. Which means SPIDEY and VENOM team up again to stop the serial killer-symbiote.

• But instead of EDDIE BROCK, Peter uncovers another bombshell beneath Venom's mask – MARY JANE WATSON! And that's just the first SHOCKING REVELATION of this issue!

• Carnage isn't the only problem…Peter and MJ are going to have to patch things up if they want a fighting chance to stop new hyper-lethal villain, TORMENT's killing spree.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #255

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRSSAN

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

THE SECRET IS OUT!

DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE!

After the shocking events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do… But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, EDDIE BROCK is back…with a CARNAGE-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24 (LGY#989)

Charles Soule (W) • Jesús Saiz (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

CARNAGE MEETS ITS MATCH!?

DEATH SPIRAL PART FOUR!

• Carnage faces off against Torment while the serial killer's latest murder leaves the Spidey-Symbiote Alliance shaken.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 (LGY#990)

Joe Kelly (W) • Ed McGuinness (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

UNRELENTING TORMENT…

DEATH SPIRAL PART FIVE!

• …for Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage leads to the most unexpected team-up in Spidey History!

• But even if Spidey wins, he may still lose…because Torment learns not one, but two shocking truths about his foes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #15

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER!

Wolverine's brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVR BY FRANCESCO MANNA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER!

Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #22

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL…A.K.A. BUCKY!

Captain America must face the demons of his past…and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! An explosive confrontation amid the global chaos of Endgame!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TBA(A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THOR AND THE FLAMES OF ASGARD!

Thor and Sif join the war on the Maker in this grand epic! Thor's deal with Surtur comes to fruition, and each page is a masterpiece in its own right!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #2 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón & Ig Guara (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

COSMIC VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

GALACTUS' HUNGER VS. GODZILLA'S

APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION!

As the KING IN BLACK and the KING OF THE MONSTERS continue to cut a bloody swath across the universe, spreading KNULL'S symbiotic infection, heroes across the cosmos take desperate measures to stem the tides! THE FANTASTIC FOUR make an ally of an old enemy as elsewhere GODZILLA'S roar awakens its own ancient adversary – KING GHIDORAH! As these forces collide over ASGARD, only one thing is assured – the MARVEL COSMOS will never be the same again!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #2

Jed MacKay (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

TRAPPED?!

Wounded like a wild animal in a trap, Marc Spector A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT lashes out! In league with MR. FEAR, Marc's oldest foe, BUSHMAN, has returned and intends to extract a VITAL piece of information from Moon Knight's fractured psyche! But ZODIAC, the most recent deranged madman obsessed with Khonshu's avatar, has plans all his own for Marc Spector…and a box-cutter to help him stage a brutal and bloody escape!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #2

Benjamin Percy (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY David Marquez

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Fabrizio de Tommaso

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

JIGSAW IS BACK!

Frank Castle's most notorious foe, JIGSAW, is back – and this time, he's not launching all-out assaults or wars in the street! Instead, he's taking a more surgical approach to dismantling THE PUNISHER, targeting his body, mind and soul with a game of death designed to spill innocent blood and to push Frank Castle to his absolute limit!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

YIFAN JIANG (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL OUT WAR AS K'UN-LUN BURNS!

• The conquest of the SEVEN CITIES rages as K'UN-LUN appears over NEW YORK CITY!

• Can IRON FIST, ELEKTRA and WHITE FOX hold the line as a certain ASGARDIAN tilts the scales?

• A portal from ATTILAN delivers a shocking strike! Guest-starring KARNAK & AERO!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #3

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

MODOK VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

IRON MAN VERSUS M.O.D.O.K….AND DATE NIGHT?!

• During an epic battle with MODOK, Iron Man learns the truth about A.I.M. and Madame Masque, leaving him with more questions than answers.

• But before he can investigate…he has a first date with his new lady love to deal with!

• Meanwhile, the new Citizen V is watching and comes to Tony with a warning…but who is under the mask?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

PHIL NOTO, KARLA PACHECO & MARC BERNARDIN (W)

PHIL NOTO, PERE PÉREZ & JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

BEFORE YOU SEEK REVENGE, DIG SIX GRAVES!

• Logan took work on a farm to get away from the violence…but when his peaceful neighbors are killed, he'll need a bumper crop of revenge, courtesy of Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez!

• Phil Noto reunites Logan with a former brother-in-arms, who needs a favor that will save one life…and end another!

• The man who will be Wolverine stands up for right in the face of a crime against innocents, as told by Marc Bernardin!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

KNULL #3 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Davide Paratore

Darkness Spreads!

Knull has finally found the treasure he's been seeking – the All-Light spear – but there's one titan-sized problem standing in his way: Thanos has the spear, and he's not about to give it up without a fight! Meanwhile, Hela of Asgard has claimed the title Queen in Black and has begun her dark conquest of the cosmos! Witness a titanic fight for the light as darkness spreads across the galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PEACH MOMOKO, MIKE DEL MUNDO & More! (W/A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

METAMORPHOSIS!

• Sai continues her journey through an artistic Mutliverse, landing this issue with creative master MIKE DEL MUNDO!

• Witness some of the trippiest artwork you've seen, all woven into the narrative of Sai's hunt for the mystical stones!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #3 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VERSUS ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY AKA • PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

X-MEN: MADRIPOOR!

• Betsy Braddock has teamed up with Wolverine and Jubilee in Madripoor!

• How will Betsy piece together her old memories while navigating this new body?

• And can she figure it all out before a vengeful Elektra catches up to her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #10

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

WHO IS THE SHADOW BOSS?

The New Avengers enact their final strike on the Killuminati, but before they can destroy the villainous doubles, they have to deal with the traitor at the heart of their own team. But Iron Apex and his twisted team have one last trick up their sleeve as the identity of the Killuminati's creator is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

Dan Abnett (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk, Cosmic Ghost Rider!

Five unlikely operatives recruited by Maximus of the Inhumans. Their mission? Protect the delicate balance of new Galactic Union by ANY means necessary…and failure is NOT an option.

• Expendable, deniable and disavowed, they are the Imperial Guardians.

• But can they do Maximus' dirty work and keep their consciences clean? Why has a Kree Grand Admiral gone rogue and attacked Hala?

• What's going on with Darkhawk's mind? What deluded fool thought COSMIC GHOST RIDER was a team player?

• And, most importantly…what kind of game is Maximus REALLY playing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #4 (OF 4)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • COVER BY CAFU

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

T'Challa and Shuri have reunited just in time to face their fiercest enemy yet. And unknown to them, the entire Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is watching the battle, waiting to see who will rise to take their rightful place as Emperor of Wakanda, on Earth and in the stars.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NOVA: CENTURION #5

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A)

Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

Variant cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE NOVA AND THE STAR-LORD!

One war brought these two heroes together, and another tore them apart. Now the Star-Lord is a true lord of the stars, while the last Nova in space has been laid low. Can this friendship be mended? Or are some wounds unable to be healed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Aaron Kuder (A/C)

SHE-HULK VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

SHE-HULK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

The pressure is on – when her cousin left She-Hulk to mind the planet Sakaar, he was supposed to be right back. He never intended it to be her permanent responsibility. But as the days and tragedies mount, Jennifer Walters grows ever closer to taking the most drastic step at her disposal…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

RYAN STEGMAN (W) • STEVE SKROCE, RYAN STEGMAN, SANFORD GREENE & MORE (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • Variant cover by Sanford Greene

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy. Now they have to stop the Creationist before his nightmare visions consume the world in an epic issue featuring several superstar guest artists.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ICEMAN: OMEGA #1

Luciano Vecchio (W) • Luciano Vecchio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

THE INDOMITABLE ICEMAN!

Bobby Drake is ready to reach his true Omega potential! From coming out to helping terraform the entire planet of Mars, Bobby's had a big year and it's only up from here! You don't want to miss this beloved four-part infinity comic, now for the first time in print!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

THOR #8

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Dave Wachter

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

THE SON OF THOR!

• Magni was the God of Strength and strong enough to refuse the rule of the Golden Realm. Yet even so, he could be hurt.

• For there came a day when two great friends went to battle in a land far from Asgard's light…and only one returned.

• This is the story of the SON OF THOR…and the day his great heart broke.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #9

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

INVINCIBLE WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

INVINCIBLE WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED • VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

GALACTUS FACES THE MALICE OF THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN!

• The Fantastic Four have voyaged into new and unknown parts of the universe to save Galactus – but found only ruin at the hands of the Invincible Woman. And now, lost on an alien world, they must face her…alone.

• But even with all their powers combined, it may not – cannot – stand against her malice.

• Meanwhile, on Earth, things aren't going much better – as, without the Fantastic Four to defend it, our world is viewed with envious eyes by intellects vast, cool and unsympathetic…

• But there may be just one final hope that could save them…or doom them all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #4 (OF 5)

Ryan North (W) • Vincenzo Carratù (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

HULK GOES COSMIC!

Galaxies are born, stars go supernova, but HULK will always remain!!! After deserting Hulk in Earth's pre-historic age, the Leader thought himself successful – only for HULK to get sucked into a black hole and become COSMIC. Now too powerful for his own good, COSMIC HULK goes up against Earth's mightiest heroes in a battle that rivals the big bang!!! GO FIGURE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

INFERNAL HULK #5

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

INFERNAL VERSUS ALMIGHTY!

As Infernal Hulk prepares to deal his death blow against Earth, a being of unimaginable power descends from the heavens to save us: the Creator of the Marvel Universe himself! Everything on Earth will change after this shocking, never-before-seen battle for the ages: INFERNAL HULK versus THE ONE ABOVE ALL!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #4

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

MARVEL MONSTER VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

A BATTLE FOR HEVEN AND EARTH!

After uncovering the dark wizard Vyrbodin's secret lair, Strange and Angela are closer than ever to capturing him. But the centuries-old rivalry between the ANGELS and DARK ELVES may put a wrench in their plans as the two groups battle over who gets to take their revenge against the wizard. Can Strange and Angela stop the conflict before a second WAR OF THE REALMS breaks out?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

WITCHES BRAWL!

• The dark sorceress Morgan Le Fay reveals herself!!! Teaming up with the ancient witch Baba Yaga, Wiccan finds himself overwhelmed against the forces of dark magic and will have to call on his allies to help him!

• Meanwhile, the war among these great magical forces echoes out into chaos around the world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SORCERER SUPREME #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

AGATHA HARKENS!

AGATHA HARKNESS returns to the Sanctum to take what's rightfully hers, but as SORCERESS SUPREME, Wanda won't go down without a fight! As the Vishanti back Agatha as their chosen Sorceress, Wanda discovers the truth behind their new alliance, and it will change everything she thought she knew about Agatha…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE END 2099 #4 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE HEROES OF 2099 FACE ABSOLUTE ANNIHILATION IN THE NEGATIVE ZONE!

• A desperate bid for a weapon strong enough to bring down ABYSSUS has sent NOVA 2099, SPIDER-MAN 2099 and RED HULK 2099 on a forsaken mission into the NEGATIVE ZONE, where they'll have to dodge death around every corner!

• But as the war on VIADROME continues to escalate and KNULL'S symbiote seeds take hold, will there even be anyone left to save as the casualties continue to climb?

• It's SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER as this twisted game of survival reaches its zenith in this shock-filled penultimate issue!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTERIO, ON THE MOVE!

Mysterio is coming for Gwen Stacy and watching her every move! Meanwhile, the gunman who tried to rob the museum fundraiser is dead and Gwen Stacy thinks she's to blame. Will her guilty conscience get the better of her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #8

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE, VENOM?!

• What was supposed to be a simple smash and grab for BLACK CAT and VENOM takes a nosedive into the COSMICALLY AND CATACLYSMICALLY FLARKED.

• Probably because they're smashing and grabbing from the most heavily guarded place in the Multiverse.

• But this one's personal for Mary Jane and Felicia, and the cat and the sinister symbiote ain't leaving this party before they get a few good licks in!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The story everyone knows – with an ending you may never have seen! The climactic chapter of the classic saga of the Dark Phoenix sent shock waves through comic book fandom with the heartbreaking death of Jean Grey. But originally, Chris Claremont and John Byrne planned a different outcome – which, years later, was revealed in PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY! With Jean's life in the balance, the X-Men fight a duel of honor on the Blue Area of the Moon against the mighty Gladiator and his allies in the Imperial Guard of the Shi'ar Empire! Cyclops will be at the side of the woman he loves until the battle's very end – but how will the story play out this time? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY (1984) #1.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Sentinel of the Spaceways' classic origin story! The Silver Surfer, former herald of Galactus, had captivated readers of FANTASTIC FOUR and established himself as one of Stan Lee's favorite Marvel Comics characters – and so, in 1968, Lee united with legendary artist John Buscema to spin new tales of the Surfer in his very own series! Trapped on Earth, the ever-reflective Surfer ponders his fate in life – and his thoughts wander back to his days as scientist Norrin Radd on his home planet of Zenn-La! Discover how and why he sacrificed everything – including his future with his great love, Shalla-Bal – to serve the World-Eater! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #1.

Marvel is reprinting the ground-breaking first seven issues of Silver Surfer as they originally appeared!

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

1776 #5 (OF 5)

J. Michael Straczynski (W)

Ron Lim & MORE (A)

COVER BY PETE WOODS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INDEPENDENCE FOREVER!

This is it! The time-crossing calamity of the year crescendos in a catastrophically climactic conclusion! From across time itself, can Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man and their allies stop Morgan Le Fay and the Royals from conquering the American Colonies and ending the American experiment before it even has a chance to begin?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TRIGGER IS PULLED!

Gang warfare has reached a fever pitch as Daredevil and Punisher fight to protect New York City from a mad land grab. But will their tentative alliance survive this ordeal, or will the final battle be with each other? No one can be trusted!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #3 (OF 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

Carlos Magno, GEORGES JEANTY, JUSTIN MASON & ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA •VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DOOM'S SECRETS EXPOSED!

The doors of Doom's Dungeon have been thrown open, and his darkest secrets are unleashed! As Red Hulk's surviving soldiers are infected by the mutant horror known as WHISPER, will Red Hulk be forced to KILL THEM before they condemn the entire planet? Meanwhile, the Hammer of Treachery and the Eye of Khonshu empower and punish all who try to wield them! What will happen when an Asgardian-cursed Hydra agent faces Wakandan agent UMBRA, empowered with the mysterious SKULL-SHAPED HERB? Many will die in this shocking conclusion… and the few who survive will not be the same!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

A competition among Earth's elite fighters has turned deadly with the arrival of an alien Predator! The surviving competitors are barricaded themselves together for safety, but the viewing audience is out for blood! And more than one of the combatants is concealing deadly secrets. Who can be trusted, how can they escape…and who will survive?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

JOSH TRUJILLO (W) • ANDREA Di VITO (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

CHAOS ON THE PLANET OF THE APES!

Dr. Zira, Cornelius, Dr. Zaius and General Ursus now have the cosmic powers of the Fantastic Four! Can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny survive long enough to get their abilities back, or will they be stranded on this hostile world forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #1 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

HEADSHOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PHOTO VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

A PULPY, EXCITING PREQUEL SERIES SET BEFORE THE EVENTS OF THE UPCOMING DISNEY+ SHOW!

Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He's joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses…and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY

ALIEN, PREDATOR, & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026

Written by SALADIN AHMED,

JORDAN MORRIS & MORE

ART by ROLAND BOSCHI AND MORE!

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! SALADIN AHMED presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to XENOMORPHS! And in JORDAN MORRIS' story, a YAUTJA warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters.

All this and a return to the PLANET OF THE APES!

32 Pages/Rated T+ – FREE!

*RETAILERS: Please inquire regarding bundle pricing.

Written by Danielle Kreger

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

COVER BY PACO MEDINA

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven't seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff's world upside down!

32 Pages/Rated – All Ages – FREE!

*RETAILERS: Please inquire regarding bundle pricing.

Written by Joe Kelly, Al Ewing

& Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by Dike Ruan

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

32 Pages/Rated T+ – FREE!

*RETAILERS: Please inquire regarding bundle pricing.

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MacKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ, & FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

32 Pages/Rated T+ – FREE!

*RETAILERS: Please inquire regarding bundle pricing.

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEWSPAPER STRIPS OMNIBUS HC AL WILLIAMSON EARLY ADVENTURES COVER

Written by RUSS MANNING, ARCHIE GOODWIN & RICK HOBERG

Penciled by RUSS MANNING, ALFREDO ALCALA, AL WILLIAMSON, ALLEN NUNIS & RICK HOBERG

Covers by AL WILLIAMSON

Classic tales of STAR WARS, from the funny pages to your bookshelves!

Beginning in 1979, fans got a daily dose of a galaxy far, far away in their newspapers – and now you can savor those stories without the 24-hour wait! The rebel heroes' adventures are chronicled by C-3PO! Luke takes his chances on a gambler's world! A sojourn on Tatooine is anything but peaceful! Princess Leia is put to work as an Imperial servant! Han Solo makes another Kessel Run! Boba Fett makes his print debut! The Serpent Masters capture Luke, Doctor Arakkus prepares a death trap and the rebels' base is besieged! There are dangers in the depths of Aquaris and an ancient threat lurking in the heart of Yavin's moon! But who is that claiming to be Ben Kenobi?! Plus: As the Rebel Alliance prepares to relocate to the ice planet Hoth, Luke gears up for a climactic showdown with Darth Vader – and Han faces a rogues' gallery of bounty hunters! Collecting CLASSIC STAR WARS: THE EARLY ADVENTURES (1994) #1-9, CLASSIC STAR WARS: HAN SOLO AT STARS' END (1997) #1-3, CLASSIC STAR WARS (1992) #1-20, CLASSIC STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1994) #1-2, CLASSIC STAR WARS: THE VANDELHELM MISSION (1995) #1 and STAR WARS NEWSPAPER STRIPS.

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96801-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96802-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTRAMAN OMNIBUS HC 60TH ANNIVERSARY COVER

Written by MAT GROOM, KYLE HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA, DAVIDE TINTO & MORE

Covers by TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS & PEACH MOMOKO

For the first time ever, Marvel Comics collects its 21st-entury saga of Ultraman, the Japanese pop-cultural icon, together with never-before-collected Ultraman stories from the 1990s!

Marvel Comics presents a thrilling reimagination of the pop-culture phenomenon that is Ultraman! With writing and art from superstars around the world, this single volume is sure to be a one-of-a-kind classic! Discover how a young man named Shin Hayata merged with a mysterious warrior from beyond the stars and gained the incredible ability to become the towering Ultraman – for only three minutes! Working alongside the United Science Patrol, Ultraman protects the Earth from monstrous interdimensional invaders known as Kaiju – and is set on a multiversal collision course with the Avengers…and Galactus! Plus: never-before-collected classic comic-book adventures of Ultraman from the 1990s! Collecting THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN (2020) #1-5, THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN (2021) #1-5, ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN (2022) #1-5, ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS (2024) #1-4, THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN (2026) #1, ULTRAMAN (1993) #1-3 and ULTRAMAN (1994) #-1 and #1-4.

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96748-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96749-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC FRANK ROBBINS COVER

Written by ROGER McKENZIE & ROGER STERN with ROY THOMAS, DON GLUT, SCOTT EDELMAN, STEVE GERBER,

DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, PETER B. GILLIS, DAVID MICHELINIE, JIM SHOOTER, MICHAEL FLEISHER, MARK EVANIER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALAN KUPPERBERG, PAUL KUPPERBERG, MIKE W. BARR, STEVEN GRANT, JOHN BYRNE,

BILL MANTLO & AL MILGROM

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE TUSKA, DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN BUSCEMA,

BOB BUDIANSKY, STEVE LEIALOHA, MIKE ZECK, FRED KIDA, ALAN KUPPERBERG, FRANK SPRINGER, DON PERLIN,

RICH BUCKLER, CARMINE INFANTINO, JERRY BINGHAM, GENE COLAN, LEE ELIAS & HERB TRIMPE

Covers by FRANK ROBBINS & FRANK MILLER

Includes Roger Stern and John Byrne's complete run, a high-water mark for Captain America storytelling!

Pop culture might have gone from disco to punk to new wave during the four-year run of stories collected in this Omnibus extravaganza, but one man remained as red, white and blue as ever: Steve Rogers, Captain America! After an origin retelling by comics legend Roy Thomas, Cap goes up against the Ameridroid and a brought-to-life Lincoln Memorial! Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. help Cap take on the Red Skull, but he has to go mano-a-Hulko against Marvel's incredible green-skinned engine of destruction! Later, Cap finds himself embroiled in a gang war that puts him at odds with the Punisher. This era's Captain America winds up with Roger Stern and John Byrne's timeless run featuring Baron Blood – and a presidential run?!? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #215-260, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #232, MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) #49 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #5 and #26.

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96822-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC FRANK MILLER COVER [DM ONLY]

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96823-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY NOCENTI & ROMITA JR. OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by ANN NOCENTI, GERRY CONWAY, GREGORY WRIGHT, STEVE LIGHTLE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., RICK LEONARDI, MARK BAGLEY, LEE WEEKS, GREG CAPULLO, KIERON DWYER,

CAM KENNEDY, JAMES FRY, STEVE LIGHTLE & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & MARK BAGLEY

All hell breaks loose in the thrilling conclusion of Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr's highly influential run!

Daredevil has his hands full battling "evil mutants" Blob and Pyro, tangling with the Inhumans and fighting way out of his weight class against Ultron! But his team-up with Spider-Man against the terrifying menace Blackheart leads the Man Without Fear into hellish unfamiliar territory and sets him on a path for a confrontation with Blackheart's pernicious parent: none other than Mephisto! Forced to face his demons like never before, Matt will be Daredevil no more – so who's swinging around town in the red suit, committing vicious crimes with pinpoint accuracy? Meanwhile, the Kingpin sets his sights on building a media empire! Can the real Daredevil be reborn in time to administer the last rites to Wilson Fisk's reign of terror? Plus: Typhoid Mary blazes a trail into the lives of Spider-Man, Wolverine and Ghost Rider! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #267-291 and ANNUAL (1967) #5-6 and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #213-214 – and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #109-116, #123-130 and #150-151 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #2.

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96883-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96884-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KAARE ANDREWS COVER

Written by JEPH LOEB, NICK SPENCER, BRIAN WOOD, NATHAN EDMONDSON, CULLEN BUNN, JOSHUA FIALKOV,

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE

Penciled by ARTHUR ADAMS, PACO MEDINA, CARLO BARBERI, REILLY BROWN, FILIPE ANDRADE, MAHMUD ASRAR, ALVARO MARTINEZ, DAVID MESSINA, JOHN LUCAS, MARK BAGLEY & MORE

Covers by KAARE ANDREWS & ARTHUR ADAMS

The blockbuster final chapter of the first era of ULTIMATE X-MEN!

The world was on the brink of destruction. Countless heroes died. The X-Men are gone. The true history of the X-Gene has been revealed, and now mutants have been branded as terrorists and are being hunted as criminals. But there is hope – in the form of an unlikely group of young heroes gathered together to save tomorrow. Who, or what, is Ultimate X? And in a world where fear and hatred run rampant, how will the X-Men return? Get ready for the war for mutant liberation, with Kitty Pryde as the figurehead for her people, on a collision course with…Jean Grey! Will the planet be torn apart when the mutant nations of Utopia and Tian clash? Or will that fate come at the hands of the world-eating Galactus?! A cataclysm is coming – for the X-Men and the entire Ultimate Universe! Collecting ULTIMATE COMICS X (2010) #1-5, ULTIMATE COMICS X-MEN (2011) #1-33 and #18.1, ULTIMATE COMICS WOLVERINE (2013) #1-4, CATACLYSM: ULTIMATE X-MEN (2013) #1-3, CATACLYSM: THE ULTIMATES' LAST STAND (2013) #4-5 and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT (2011) #2-6.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96939-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1136 PGS./Rated T …$0.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96940-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION – OVERTURE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY, CAVAN SCOTT, ERICA SCHULTZ, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JUSTINA IRELAND & CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, RYAN STEGMAN, MAHMUD ASRAR, RUAIRÍ COLEMAN,

VALENTINA PINTO, GIADA BELVISO & LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

X years later, the heir of Apocalypse reigns!

Former New Mutant Doug Ramsey played a vital role as the voice of Krakoa. In the wake of its fall, he became the heir of Apocalypse. Then Cyclops' X-Men welcomed him into their ranks. And that's where it all went wrong! As Revelation, Doug is tasked with ensuring that only the fit survive – and only mutants are fit to survive! X years later, he and his Choristers hold power in the Revelation Territories – and the world around them is transformed! The remnants of the X-Men enact a desperate scheme to reshape the status quo, and the help of an unexpected ally may turn the tables! What has become of Emma Frost and Tony Stark? After 3K's devastating terrorist attack cost them everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. But secrets hide in the ruins of New York, and the Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader! Why has Laura Kinney abandoned the legacy of Wolverine and taken on the guise of her bitter enemy, Sabretooth? With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price. Will the end of everything begin with her? And the biggest question of all: Cloak or Dagger?! Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot – but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time! Collecting X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION (2025) #0, X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE (2025) #1, AMAZING X-MEN (2025) #1-3, BINARY (2025) #1-3, CLOAK OR DAGGER (2025) #1-3, IRON & FROST (2025) #1-3 and LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH (2025) #1-3.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96838-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by JED MACKAY, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, MUREWA AYODELE, AL EWING, SALADIN AHMED & JOE KELLY

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ, ALAN ROBINSON, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, EDGAR SALAZAR

& KEV WALKER

Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

Revelation's nightmarish reign continues!

X years from now, the world is transformed! Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, is tasked with ensuring that only the fit survive – and only mutants are fit to survive! Now, with one of his precious Choristers assassinated by the X-Men, Revelation brings a new mutant into the fold, welcoming her to Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers – not the least of which are her rival Choristers, including the ruthless Fabian Cortez! But who are the heroic Longshots at the center of Mojo's mayhem? Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't! Is the X-Virus-decimated New York a friendly neighborhood for Peter Parker? In a desperate gamble to hold the infection at bay, he doses himself with lethal radiation – but survival comes at a cost. Meet the radioactive Spider-Man! Why are Rogue and Storm on a deadly collision course? Where do Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift – the Expatriate X-Men – call home? Can they hold together when everything's on the line? And in Vancouver, outside the Revelation Territories, will the Last Wolverine uphold his mentor's legend…or burn it all down? Collecting X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION (2025) #1-3, LONGSHOTS (2025) #1-3, RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN (2025) #1-3, ROGUE STORM (2025) #1-3, EXPATRIATE X-MEN (2025) #1-3 and THE LAST WOLVERINE (2025) #1-3.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96839-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by AL EWING, RYAN NORTH, GAIL SIMONE, TIM SEELEY, TONY FLEECS, JASON LOO,

DAVID MARQUEZ & JED MACKAY

Penciled by TRAVIS LANHAM, LUCAS WERNECK, CARLOS MAGNO, ANDRÉS GENOLET,

SERGIO DÁVILA, RAFAEL LOUREIRO & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

Revelation's nightmarish reign concludes!

Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, has transformed the future – and only mutants are fit to survive! The once-Uncanny X-Men are scattered. Only a handful of mutants remain at Haven House, guarding the portal to the Penumbra. To stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface, they must remain unbreakable! Thanks to the virus ravaging the Revelation Territories, Wade Wilson's healing factor is out of control, and he has become the horrific Undeadpool! Earth still needs the Avengers – but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?! Mister Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has he offered these six misfits to convince them to take on impossible odds? Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network, but does he have what it takes to carry the dream forward? Or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary? Plus: Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe! Collecting WORLD OF REVELATION (2025) #1, UNBREAKABLE X-MEN (2025) #1-3, UNDEADPOOL (2025) #1-3, OMEGA KIDS (2025) #1-3, X-VENGERS (2025) #1-3, SINISTER'S SIX (2025) #1-3 and X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION FINALE (2025) #1.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96840-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MORTAL THOR VOL. 1: NO GODS, NO MASTERS TPB

Written by AL EWING

Pencilled by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

In the wake of the shocking end to IMMORTAL THOR, acclaimed writer Al Ewing begins the legend anew!

The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real and never was. The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us. But somewhere in the city, a man is waking up. A man with a hammer. And he's going to be a thorn in the side of Roxxon Construction. Faced with a vigilante problem, the questionable corporation sets loose a sinister solution: the Sons of the Serpent! Meanwhile, with the other nine realms cut off from Midgard, old enemies grow restless – and hungry eyes fall upon Asgard's empty throne. Ulik, Lord of Trolls, is on the march. Which brave hero will stand in his way? And which rabbit will rise to aid them? Collecting THOR (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96564-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Continuing Marvel's first series set in the prequel era of STAR WARS!

Jedi Master Fondar Etzis is dead! Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu and Aayla Secura are dispatched to retrieve the body. But who killed Etzis…and which Jedi Knight will be the next to fall? As a deadly poison races through the body of one of them, the antidote can only be found on Sinsara – the most dangerous planet you've never heard of! But what is the mysterious connection between Sinsara and Qui-Gon Jinn's past? Plus: Meet Soona Taj, a Force-strong young girl kidnapped by a group of pirates, in a unique story told through Soona's own eyes! And learn the terrible secrets of the deadly villain Corlis Rath! Featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku! Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS (2025) #6-10.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96321-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

In the time before The Force Awakens, where is the Millennium Falcon?!

Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can't find it! After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well – like Ducain, the villainous scoundrel who stole it, the deadly Irving Boys and the junk dealer Unkar Plutt! It's Han and Chewie together again in a battle for survival – while their lives with Ben, Lando and Chewie's family on Kashyyyk are hanging in the balance! Collecting STAR WARS: HUNT FOR THE FALCON (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96319-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – SEASONS ONE & TWO TPB

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Pencilled by GEORGES JEANTY & STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

The complete comic book adaptations of the first two series of the smash-hit Disney+ series!

In the galaxy's Outer Rim, the enigmatic armored bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian has agreed to track down a target for a mysterious ex-Imperial client who offers to pay in beskar, a rare metal revered by the warrior people of Mandalore. But when Mando locates the target – the adorable green infant known only as the Child – all bets are off! Will Mando follow his Mandalorian code and turn over the Child? And if he doesn't, what will be the consequences? Mando finds himself allied with a ragtag crew of cutthroat mercenaries and accepts an olive branch from an old rival that leads him to be cornered by powerful enemies. Can he discover the truth about his traveling companion – including his name – and help him find his path? Plus: Mando meets Boba Fett, but will they prove to be enemies or allies? Guest-starring Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker! Collecting STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN (2022) #1-8 and STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 (2023) #1-8.

544 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96620-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Written by TAKASHI OKAZAKI, AKI YANAGI & PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by TAKASHI OKAZAKI & PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Two acclaimed Japanese creators reveal their incredible Visions of the galaxy far, far away!

Manga legend Takashi Okazaki continues his storytelling from the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions episode "The Duel," featuring the Ronin – fusing the mythology of Star Wars with elements of Feudal Japan! We know the Ronin as a fearsome Sith slayer, but who was he before? Discover the early days of the fan-favorite character! Then acclaimed creator Peach Momoko unleashes her own visionary storytelling! Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown worshipping them…and the dark side. Tata, leader of the cult of Ankok, believes she is the successor to this deadly legacy! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth – even if it kills them! Collecting STAR WARS: VISIONS (2022) #1, STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO (2023) #1, STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKASHI OKAZAKI (2024) #1 and material from STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED (2023) #1.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96430-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, J.M. DEMATTEIS, RYAN NORTH, ERIK LARSEN, KARLA PACHECO, TOM WALTZ, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, TAKASHI OKAZAKI, CARL POTTS, AL EWING, RICH DOUEK, CHRIS BACHALO & MORE

Penciled by JONAS SCHARF, DAVE WACHTER, CREEES LEE, ERIK LARSEN, PERE PÉREZ, BRIAN LEVEL,

DAMIAN COUCEIRO, TAKASHI OKAZAKI, PHILIP TAN, KEI ZAMA, ROBERT GILL & CHRIS BACHALO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Acclaimed creators tell tales of Venom from across the sinister symbiote's history –

in crisp black and white with buckets of blood!

Venom co-creator David Michelinie teams with Jonas Scharf to take us to the jungle, where Venom stalks a vicious paramilitary science outfit bent on weaponizing Eddie Brock's other! In the aftermath of MAXIMUM CARNAGE, J.M. DeMatteis and Dave Wachter confront Eddie with a painful family matter – and a dark truth! Ryan North and Creees Lee put the "Lethal" in Lethal Protector as Venom helps a kid get revenge! The legendary Erik Larsen reveals an untold skirmish between Spider-Man and Venom from the early days of their rivalry! Karla Pacheco teams up with Pere Pérez to dive back into Eddie's secret-agent days! Tom Waltz and Brian Level pit fan-favorite former host "Flash" Thompson against the incendiary Jack O'Lantern! Chris Bachalo rings in the holiday season with Christmas in New York as only Venom could experience it! And more! Collecting VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95087-3

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILED by MARCELO FERREIRA, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & BRENT PEEPLES

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The biggest crossover yet between the iconic franchises of Marvel and Predator!

A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! After several battles in our solar system — which devastate both the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Fantastic Four — the Predators escalate to the next stage of their war. And the X-Men and the Avengers are at the top of their kill list! Wolverine, Spider-Man and Black Panther call on all their experience battling Predators in the past, and an unexpected ally makes an appearance…but will it be enough? Who will survive this extinction-level event as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the tri-laser crosshairs of the Predators?! Collecting PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96506-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

WIDOWMAKER TPB

Volume #2 in the Black Widow Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by PAUL CORNELL, MARJORIE LIU, DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI, JIM MCCANN, CULLEN BUNN,

KELLY SUE DECONNICK & JOE AHEARNE

Penciled by JOHN PAUL LEON, TOM RANEY, DANIEL ACUÑA, MANUEL GARCÍA, DAVID LOPEZ,

PETER NGUYEN, JAMIE MCKELVIE & BRIAN CHING

Cover by ADI GRANOV

High-octane adventures of Marvel's deadliest superspy!

Natasha Romanoff's shadowy past once again threatens all she holds dear in a globe-hopping thriller! As the Black Widow's house of cards comes crashing down around her, what will she do to keep her deepest secret buried? When a senator is seduced and assassinated, why does the trail followed by his journalist son lead back to Natasha? Meanwhile, a new Ronin is assassinating espionage agents around the world! The next two targets: Black Widow and Mockingbird! But Hawkeye is determined to unmask the killer! Let the spy games begin! Collecting BLACK WIDOW: DEADLY ORIGIN (2009) #1-4, BLACK WIDOW (2010) #1-8, WIDOWMAKER (2010) #1-4, FEAR ITSELF: BLACK WIDOW (2011) #1, BLACK WIDOW SAGA (2010) #1 and material from ENTER THE HEROIC AGE (2010) #1 and IRON MAN: KISS AND KILL (2010) #1.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96707-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Volume #3 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & FIONA AVERY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., MIKE DEODATO JR. & MARK BROOKS

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Continuing J. Michael Straczynski's status-quo-shattering run!

Peter Parker delves further into the mysterious totemic origin of his powers when the enigmatic Ezekiel returns! Is he truly Peter's mentor and ally, or something much more? Plus: In the aftermath of an interdimensional rift caused by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange's battle with Dormammu, a sorceress of limitless power is freed from years of captivity and sets forth on a quest through Manhattan to properly thank the one responsible for it: the wall-crawler himself! Guest-starring Thor's ne'er-do-well stepbrother, Loki! Then a stunning new evil emerges to rock Spider-Man's world! The worst defeat Peter Parker ever endured was supposed to be far in his past. But now his deepest wound is torn wide open, threatening to destroy everything he holds dear! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #503-518 and #509 DIRECTOR'S CUT.

408 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96708-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, CIRO CANGIALOSI, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, ARIO ANINDITO, ESAD RIBIC, PETE WOODS, NICK BRADSHAW, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ADAM KUBERT, CLAUDIO SCIARRONE, DAVID LAFUENTE, DALE EAGLESHAM & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Iconic character Uncle Scrooge stars in the most epic adventure in Duck history!

The planet has been conquered by alien invaders, the Connoisseurs — nefarious hoarders of the rarest antiquities from throughout the cosmos. As they tear Earth apart, pillaging its fabled treasures, from the ashes a rebellion rises. A ragtag band of freedom fighters whose fearsome howl strikes fear in the hearts of their overlords. The war cry of the Woodchuck. Without the world's greatest adventurer, though, there is little hope of stopping the Connoisseurs. And Scrooge McDuck is facing a battle unlike any he's ever fought — trapped inside his own mind, fighting to preserve his most precious memories! From acclaimed writer Jason Aaron (UNCLE SCROOGE & THE INFINITY DIME, plus some other things) and an extravagance of all-star artists comes an adventure that Scrooge McDuck's entire life has been leading to! Collecting UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK (2025) #1-4.

112 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96436-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD TOUR TPB

Volume #2 in the Ultimate X-Men Epic Collections

Written by MARK MILLAR & CHUCK AUSTEN

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, ESAD RIBIC, CHRIS BACHALO & KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The second year of Mark Millar's groundbreaking ULTIMATE X-MEN!

As Wonder Man and Black Widow drop by, could this be a warm-up for a full-on Avengers/Thunderbolts crossover? You betcha! But even the combined forces of the T-Bolts and Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Count Nefaria, master of ionic energy! And even before they can confront the Count, they'll have to deal with their own ion-empowered teammates, Atlas and Wonder Man — both of whom have fallen under Nefaria's thrall and now act as his henchmen! Old friends return, a new Scourge attacks, Moonstone reaches a crisis point and sparks fly between Songbird and Captain Marvel — but as more secrets spill out, will this be the end of a beautiful friendship for Hawkeye and the Thunderbolts? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #42-52, AVENGERS (1998) #31-34 and THUNDERBOLTS: LIFE SENTENCES (2001).

440 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96844-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Volume #11 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO with JO DUFFY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with RICK LEONARDI, RICH BUCKLER, FRANK MILLER & MARK GRUENWALD

Cover by AL MILGROM

The Mantlo/Buscema team reigned over Hulk for an astounding six-year run!

Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema continue their indestructible INCREDIBLE HULK run by asking the question: What if Bruce Banner's gamma-powered other self wasn't an unhinged engine of destruction? It's "mind over monster" for Marvel's green goliath as Banner's intellect dominates his mean, green form, leading him on a journey of self-discovery that ends on the doorstep of the White House! Guest-starring just about everyone in the Marvel Universe, it's a Hulk saga for the ages! Plus: a pair of Hulk-sized Annuals, Banner fuses with the cosmic power of Captain Universe, Hulk battles the Avengers and Frank Miller's first Marvel story! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #263-279 and ANNUAL (1968) #10-11, and INCREDIBLE HULK VS. QUASIMODO (1983) #1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96741-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by TOKITOKORO

Cover by GURIHIRU

Hot off his star-making appearance in MARVEL RIVALS, everyone's favorite walking fish boy stars in his first series!

Join Jeff the Land Shark as he teams up with many of the friends he's made over the years and outsmarts more than a few rivals along the way. And this time, he's got some all-new abilities on his side! But a malevolent force has been set upon the world — a being of pure darkness who wants nothing more than dismay and destruction. Beware the evil known as…Shadow Jeff! Plus: Our selachian sensation stalks the dangerous corridors of Madripoor alongside Wolverine and Psylocke! Jeff co-creator Kelly Thompson and artist Tokitokoro sharpen the teeth of the undeniable star of the entire Marvel Universe! Collecting JEFF THE LAND SHARK (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Ages 7-10 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96694-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 01/19/26!

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912521

Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914321

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914421

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914521

FOC 01/26/26, ON-SALE 04/01/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

FOC 02/16/26, ON-SALE 04/01/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 4

FOC 02/16/26, ON-SALE 04/01/26 MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 1 MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 2 MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 3 MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2026 POSTER 4 COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026

FOC 02/16/26, ON-SALE 05/02/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026

FOC 01/26/26, ON-SALE 03/11/26

X-MEN UNITED #1

X-MEN UNITED #1 FOC 01/12/26, ON-SALE 03/25/26

DAREDEVIL #1

DAREDEVIL #1 COMICS

FOC 02/02/26, ON-SALE 03/04/26

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

AVENGERS #36

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #5

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES #1

ICEMAN: OMEGA #1

MOONSTAR #1

NOVA: CENTURION #5

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #1

ULTIMATES #22

WOLVERINE #17

X-MEN #26

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

ALIAS: RED BAND #1 [POLYBAGGED]

ALIAS: RED BAND #1 [POLYBAGGED] FOC 02/02/26, ON-SALE 03/18/26

PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WONDER MAN #1

1776 #5

BLACK CAT #8

DOCTOR STRANGE #4

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #2

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #4

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #2

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #2

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #2

THE END 2099 #4

THOR #8

VENOM #255

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

SILVER SURFER #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #4

CYCLOPS #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #9

INFERNAL HULK #5

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #2

NEW AVENGERS #10

PLANET SHE-HULK #5

SENTRY #1

SORCERER SUPREME #4

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #15

ULTIMATES #23

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #2

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #4

X-MEN #27

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #2

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #3

GENERATION X-23 #2

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #3

IRON MAN #3

KNULL #3

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #2

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #3

PUNISHER #2

ROGUE #3

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #3

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4

UNCANNY X-MEN #25

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #2

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #2 DUNGEONS OF DOOM #3 GENERATION X-23 #2 INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #3 IRON MAN #3 KNULL #3 PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #2 PSYLOCKE: NINJA #3 PUNISHER #2 ROGUE #3 SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #3 ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4 UNCANNY X-MEN #25 WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #2 ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW APRIL ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE APRIL PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 02/16/26, ON-SALE 04/01/26

CAROL DANVERS: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

CAROL DANVERS: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 FOC 02/23/26, ON-SALE 04/08/26

WEB OF VENOM #1

WEB OF VENOM #1 COLLECTIONS

FOC 02/02/26

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

WIDOWMAKER TPB (ON SALE 04/15/26)

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS VOL. 2 – A HIGHER PATH TPB

(ON SALE 04/15/26)

STAR WARS: VISIONS TPB (ON SALE 04/15/26)

ULTRAMAN OMNIBUS HC 60TH ANNIVERSARY COVER

(ON SALE 07/15/26)

ULTRAMAN OMNIBUS HC PEACH MOMOKO COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/15/26)

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

(ON SALE 07/15/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

FRANK ROBBINS COVER (ON SALE 07/22/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

FRANK MILLER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/22/26)

MORTAL THOR VOL. 1: NO GODS, NO MASTERS TPB

(ON SALE 04/22/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEWSPAPER STRIPS

OMNIBUS HC AL WILLIAMSON

EARLY ADVENTURES COVER (ON SALE 07/22/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEWSPAPER STRIPS

OMNIBUS HC AL WILLIAMSON ORD MANTELL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/22/26)

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN –

SEASONS ONE & TWO TPB (ON SALE 04/22/26)

ULTIMATE X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD TOUR TPB

(ON SALE 04/22/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: SINS PAST TPB (ON SALE 04/29/26)

DAREDEVIL BY NOCENTI & ROMITA JR.

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

(ON SALE 07/29/26)

DAREDEVIL BY NOCENTI & ROMITA JR.

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/29/26)

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME HC

(ON SALE 08/05/26)

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

(ON SALE 04/29/26)

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON TPB

(ON SALE 04/29/26)

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK TPB

(ON SALE 04/29/26)

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION:

DEVOLUTION TPB (ON SALE 05/06/26)

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: FRIENDS AND RIVALS GN-TPB

(ON SALE 05/06/26)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

KAARE ANDREWS COVER (ON SALE 08/05/26)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/05/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION – BOOK OF REVELATION TPB

(ON SALE 05/06/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION – OVERTURE TPB

(ON SALE 05/06/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION – WORLD OF REVELATION TPB

(ON SALE 05/06/26)

