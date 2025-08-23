Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jim Shooter, rip

Marvel Comics' Memorial Pages For Jim Shooter, This Week

Marvel Comics' Memorial Pages for Jim Shooter to be published in their comic books this week

Article Summary Marvel Comics honors Jim Shooter with dedicated memorial pages across its July comic book releases.

Jim Shooter, legendary Marvel Editor-in-Chief, passed away at 73 from oesophageal cancer in June 2025.

Shooter's leadership produced iconic comics like Secret Wars, Daredevil, X-Men, and more at Marvel.

Marvel's tribute highlights Shooter's industry legacy and a statement from Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

In this week's comic books, Marvel Comics will memorialise the life of Jim Shooter, Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, as well as founder of Valiant Entertainment, Defiant and Broadway Comics, who died at the end of June at the age of 73, after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. There was much reaction from comic book creators at the time but this is Marvel's official printed memorial.

MARVEL REMEMBERS: JIM SHOOTER 1951-2025

"Marvel remembers the life and career of Jim Shooter, a giant of the comics industry. Jim began his career in comics at the age of 14, writing DC Comics' Legion of Super Heroes in Action Comics. He came to Marvel in 1976 and quickly moved up to become editor in chief, holding that position from 1978 to 1987. He brought new ideas and processes to the company, creating an editorial structure and supportive initiatives for creators that are still in place today. "Under his tenure, Marvel released classic stories such as Jim Starlin's Death of Captain Marvel, Walter Simonson's Thor, Frank Miller's Daredevil and Chris Claremont's X-Men. His Secret Wars limited series also went on to usher in an era of event comics and company-wide crossovers. "After leaving Marvel, he would go on to lead three other comic book companies and continue writing and making convention appearances. Shooter profoundly affected the comics industry, and his undeniable legacy will not be forgotten. "The modern comic book industry would not be the same without Jim Shooter's contributions as a writer, editor and editor in chief. He left an indelible mark on our business, both creatively and culturally, and so many of us are where we are today thanks to Jim bringing Marvel to such prominence in the '80s. I met Jim for the first time when I was 13 years old and last saw him in the summer of 2022, where I was able to tell him how much his efforts meant to me and so many fans, and how it was an honor to be following in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Jim." – C.B. Cebulski, Editor-In-Chief

Wasn't it Adventure Comics first…? You can also re-read some of those Marvel memos in The Shooter Files, published on Bleeding Cool some years ago.

