Marvel Comics Promises Massive Changes To The Avengers With Armageddon

Marvel Comics promises massive changes to the Avengers, the biggest since Avengrs: Dissembled. with Armageddon in their May 2026 solicits

Article Summary Marvel teases Armageddon event with Avengers facing their biggest transformation since Disassembled

Captain America battles to prevent Latverian civil war and uncovers secrets tied to Doctor Doom’s legacy

Wolverine and new Captain America Dave Colton investigate the Primewarrior super-soldier program

Armageddon storyline promises universe-altering consequences for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Chip Zdarsky continues his lead-up to the Armageddon Avengers event comic series with Captain America #11 and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 in May 2026 solicits and solicitations from Marvel Comics. And Marvel is promising a transformation for the Avengers the likes of which hasn't been seen since Avengers: Disassembled…

"Following Doom's fall at the end of One World Under Doom, Latveria is on the brink of civil war! In the latest arc of CAPTAIN AMERICA, Captain America is deployed to prevent the race to control Doom's kingdom from erupting into a global conflict. As tensions rise, Cap discovers a startling secret about Doom's legacy and goes head-to-head with the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D. and RED HULK to defend Latveria's future. In WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON, an investigation into missing mutants leads Wolverine to Primewarrior, an all-new super soldier program. Teaming up with Dave Colton, a new Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's run, Wolverine vows to bring Primewarrior down, confronting his own trauma as he faces off against a deadly new Weapon X! And when the pair come across a mysterious "origin box" device originating from another universe, they'll unleash a power that will change the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!"

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Foreshadow Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

On Sale 5/13

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with Red Hulk's ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win…

Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

On Sale 5/20

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE LAUNCHES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INTO ARMAGEDDON!

All of the pieces are falling together – PRIMEWARRIOR's attempt to create the next great super-soldier has brought together some of the past's greatest successes, from Wolverine to Nuke to David Colton, A.K.A. CAPTAIN AMERICA! As the final puzzle piece clicks into place, the stage is set for the next AVENGERS epic and Wolverine must make a choice that will have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe…

