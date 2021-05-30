Moira Mactaggert Had The Books Of Destiny All Along? (Spoilers)

The end of the most recent issue of X-Men #20 by Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili teased the future. A new Inferno event, and Jonathan Hickman's new X-Men comic book, The Books Of Destiny, presumably to be drawn by Mahmud Asrar. Destiny, former leader of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants, partner to Mystique, she could see the future, all of them, before she died.

Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)

In the Powers Of X titles, she could see Moira Mactaggert's various futures and her power to reset time on her death.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)

It is for this reason that Moira has demanded Krakoa not revive Destiny, much to the chagrin of Mystique.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)

And we learned that Destiny told Mystique if they did not revive her, then she must burn the place to the ground.

The Next Big X-Men Crossover Event Revealed Today, And Why (Spoilers)

An event that is now upon us. And in X-Men #20, we saw Mora in her Krakoan No-Place with Destiny's Diaries.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

These volumes provided all manner of X-Men plotlines in the noughties. Initially the first was discovered by Kate Pryde, when she was staying with Mystique and following a little predestination.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Courtesy of the incomparable Alan Davis, of course, script by Terry Kavanagh, from X-Men #94 in 1999.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Written in broken English and unrecognisable foreign languages – say you don't reckon one of them could be Krakoan? And at the time getting bogged down with the X-Men and The Twelve.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

With all manner of future prophecies, but also the idea that someone was playing all this out.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

An idea that was swiftly junked, in favor of there being a number of journals that did actually predict the future. And in 2000, Chris Claremont got involved with Leinil Francis Yu. And we discovered in X-Men #104 that Mystique has one of them.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And in X-Men #105 that the diaries have been kept in Moira Mactaggert's library, as Mystique tried to retrieve them.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

In 2001, in X-Treme X-Men #1 with Salvador Larocca, Chris Claremont would return to the diaries, fuelling the storyline as the Chase For The Diaries. As it became a mission for the series, with telepath and precog Betsy Braddock.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And giving us the history of Destiny, Mystique and the Diaries.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Again with the code language… again, the inference that this is what the Krakoan language is now.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Getting a look inside the pages in X-Treme X-Men #4.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And as a volume was stolen by their enemies…

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Sage looked into the accuracy of their predictions.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

That's Sage who is now at the centre of Krakoan operations, alongside Doug Ramsey.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And by X-Treme X-Men #15, it was all anyone could fight over, with the confirmation that there were thirteen of them.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

In 2007, they formed part of the Endangered Species storyline in X-Men #202 and #203 by Mike Carey and Humberto Ramos. With the Diaries forged, their real locations hidden, with Kate Pryde in the forefront again, with Adam X, Tempo, Mystique, Mister Sindister and the like heavily involved – as they are with Krakoa today.

 

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

 

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

But in the end, the Diaries were destroyed, accidentally, by Gambit, during a firefight.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

But not for long. In 2011, they were part of the Chaos War: X-Men series by Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, and Doug Braithwaite.

 

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Can we read that code now? They got a temporary translation…

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And they triggered a temporary return of Destiny, through Moira Mactaggert.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And giving us a history of the Diaries, Destiny, and Mystique again.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And that Mystique had turned the diaries, destroyed or not, over to Charles Xavier.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

And now everything is set to burn down in The Books Of Destiny… although there is another way, maybe.

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

Someone might remember them…

Moira Mactaggert Has Had The Books Of Destiny All Along (Spoilers)

X-MEN #20
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210598
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SYSTEM ONLINE. Processing. Rated T+In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99

 

