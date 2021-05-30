Moira Mactaggert Had The Books Of Destiny All Along? (Spoilers)

The end of the most recent issue of X-Men #20 by Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili teased the future. A new Inferno event, and Jonathan Hickman's new X-Men comic book, The Books Of Destiny, presumably to be drawn by Mahmud Asrar. Destiny, former leader of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants, partner to Mystique, she could see the future, all of them, before she died.

In the Powers Of X titles, she could see Moira Mactaggert's various futures and her power to reset time on her death.

It is for this reason that Moira has demanded Krakoa not revive Destiny, much to the chagrin of Mystique.

And we learned that Destiny told Mystique if they did not revive her, then she must burn the place to the ground.

An event that is now upon us. And in X-Men #20, we saw Mora in her Krakoan No-Place with Destiny's Diaries.

These volumes provided all manner of X-Men plotlines in the noughties. Initially the first was discovered by Kate Pryde, when she was staying with Mystique and following a little predestination.

Courtesy of the incomparable Alan Davis, of course, script by Terry Kavanagh, from X-Men #94 in 1999.

Written in broken English and unrecognisable foreign languages – say you don't reckon one of them could be Krakoan? And at the time getting bogged down with the X-Men and The Twelve.

With all manner of future prophecies, but also the idea that someone was playing all this out.

An idea that was swiftly junked, in favor of there being a number of journals that did actually predict the future. And in 2000, Chris Claremont got involved with Leinil Francis Yu. And we discovered in X-Men #104 that Mystique has one of them.

And in X-Men #105 that the diaries have been kept in Moira Mactaggert's library, as Mystique tried to retrieve them.

In 2001, in X-Treme X-Men #1 with Salvador Larocca, Chris Claremont would return to the diaries, fuelling the storyline as the Chase For The Diaries. As it became a mission for the series, with telepath and precog Betsy Braddock.

And giving us the history of Destiny, Mystique and the Diaries.

Again with the code language… again, the inference that this is what the Krakoan language is now.

Getting a look inside the pages in X-Treme X-Men #4.

And as a volume was stolen by their enemies…

Sage looked into the accuracy of their predictions.

That's Sage who is now at the centre of Krakoan operations, alongside Doug Ramsey.

And by X-Treme X-Men #15, it was all anyone could fight over, with the confirmation that there were thirteen of them.

In 2007, they formed part of the Endangered Species storyline in X-Men #202 and #203 by Mike Carey and Humberto Ramos. With the Diaries forged, their real locations hidden, with Kate Pryde in the forefront again, with Adam X, Tempo, Mystique, Mister Sindister and the like heavily involved – as they are with Krakoa today.

But in the end, the Diaries were destroyed, accidentally, by Gambit, during a firefight.

But not for long. In 2011, they were part of the Chaos War: X-Men series by Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, and Doug Braithwaite.

Can we read that code now? They got a temporary translation…

And they triggered a temporary return of Destiny, through Moira Mactaggert.

And giving us a history of the Diaries, Destiny, and Mystique again.

And that Mystique had turned the diaries, destroyed or not, over to Charles Xavier.

And now everything is set to burn down in The Books Of Destiny… although there is another way, maybe.

Someone might remember them…

X-MEN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210598

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SYSTEM ONLINE. Processing. Rated T+In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99