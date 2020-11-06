Marvel Comics Trademarks Black Tide – Will Debbie Bishop Challenge?

Marvel Comics has registered a trademark for the term "Black Tide" for the following goods and services – "Paper and paper articles; cardboard and cardboard articles; printed matter; publications; books; photographs; portraits; paintings; photo-engravings; stationery; office and school supplies; school supply kits; temporary tattoo transfers; foam stamps; party bags; plastic sandwich bags; shopping bags, plastic name badges."

It seems to be a move made ahead of the upcoming King In Black event, which sees this listing for the third issue of King In Black: Namor.

KING IN BLACK NAMOR #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200485

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BLACK TIDE lay waste to all that lies before them, cutting a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor. The only chance to stop them may lie with ATTUMA's people – and if that fails, nothing stands between The Black Tide and Atlantis itself. A tragedy that will impact Atlantean history forever, and transform friendship into enmity. The secrets of THE KING IN BLACK are buried here.

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99

As to what Black Tide is, the trademark would usually mean that a comic book, TV show, movie or game was coming with that name. However, there may be another reason.

Black Tide is the name of a comic book series written by author Debbie Bishop and artist Mike S Miller, published by Image Comics and Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press a couple of decades ago, as well a series of novels, now coming out of Left Field and Angel Press. Might Marvel want to protect themselves from any such challenge of their use of words?

Atlantis is now a myth, and the Atlanteans would like to keep it that way. Living secretly among us, their elite Black Ops team tries to protect us from supervillains from ancient times.

Could this be heading to the trademark courts? Bleeding Cool will keep an eye out…