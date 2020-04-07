All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More

Diamond Comic Distributors closed its doors to new product two weeks ago. This led to the biggest print comics publishers restricting their digital output as well. This was an attempt to support physical comic book stores, unable to receive print comics from Diamond. The suggestion is that continued digital publication right would cannibalise future print sales and make it harder for comic stores to recover when the current situation changes. Last week saw the major publishers list classic titles, collections already being distributed to book stores and titles that were already scheduled as digital-first. This is a look at the planned comics published this week.

Marvel and DC Comics published this week

There is a full line-up of Marvel Comics titles on ComiXology for tomorrow. However, Bleeding Cool has confirmed that, again, Marvel Comics will not have any new comics published this week, digitally or in print. They may still have items available to bookstores, as well as classic comic books new to digital, but the standard publishing plan remains on hold. Planned collections include Dawn Of X Vol. 5, X-Men by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 1, Iron Man Epic Collection: War Machine, Marvel-Verse: Black Widow and Marvel's Black Widow Prelude and classic titles Iron Man Annual #12 and #13.

DC Comics is publishing the original graphic novel Gotham High, available today, digitally and in bookstores. They also have a number of comics published this week with collections of previously available material digitally as well. Batman: Last Knight on Earth, Freedom Fighters: Rise of a Nation, Transmetropolitan Book Three and Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Love is a Battlefield. DC also has the archival Justice League of America: A Celebration of 60 Years.

Dark Horse, Dynamite and IDW this week

Boom Studios, Vault and Image Comics list no comics published this week at all. Dark Horse lists Baltimore Omnibus Vol. 2, Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice, The Complete Art of Guild Wars: ArenaNet 20th Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair. Dynamite has classic titles Savage Red Sonja: Queen of the Frozen Wastes and Solar: Man Of The Atom Vol. 3: Eclipse.

IDW has its own original graphic novel published digitally tomorrow with A Radical Shift of Gravity. They also have the archival collection Little Joe by Harold Gray, and the collection Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath available.

Viz and Kodansha this week

Viz Media has its full manga bookstore list. Ao Haru Ride Vol. 10, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Vol. 8: Monsters, Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma Vol. 35: The Divine Tongue's Despair, Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 3: Young Fish And Reverse Punishment, One Piece Vol. 93: The Star Of Ebisu, Platinum End Vol. 11, Prince Freya Vol. 1, Takane & Hana Vol. 14, We Never Learn Vol. 9: The Flow of [X] Never Ends, World Trigger Vol. 20, and Yona of the Dawn Vol. 23.

Kodansha has similar in terms of manga titles, but includes individual digital issues rather than just collected volumes. AJIN: Demi-Human #78, ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- #4, Attack on Titan #128, Chihayafuru Vol. 19, A Condition Called Love Vol. 2, Domestic Girlfriend #268, Drifting Dragons Vol. 7, Drifting Dragons#47, EDENS ZERO Vol. 7, EDENS ZERO #89, Farewell, My Dear Cramer #47, Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! Vol. 4, Granblue Fantasy Vol. 4, Grand Blue Dreaming #61, The Heroic Legend of Arslan Vol. 12, The Heroic Legend of Arslan #82, Orient Vol. 1, Smile Down the Runway Vol. 8, Space Brothers #353, and To Be Next to You Vol. 4. There are no books from the third major manga publisher in the US, Yen Press.

Action Lab and Archie Comics published this week

It also appears that Action Lab Entertainment will have a full line-up of digital comics published this week to match what they would have printed and distributed this week. This includes Adventure Finders: Adventure, Monsters and Treasure! #2, The Argus #2, Burning Rubber, Cut-Man #1, Killswitch #4, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season Two #23: Malediktator, Mr. Beaver Vol. 1, Sweet Heart #2, Twin Worlds #2, Vampblade Vol. 11: Battle Friends, Villains Seeking Hero #1-#5 and Zombie Tramp #70. Archie Comics has a number of general audience titles. Archie's Girls Betty & Veronica #75, Archie's Girls Betty & Veronica #76 and World of Archie Double Digest #98 available.

Titan, Oni Press, Zenescope this week

Titan Comics is publishing two collections digitally, Life Is Strange Vol. 3: Strings and Robotech: Remix Vol. 1: Déjà Vu, Oni Press is publishing the OGN Lola: A Ghost Story. Zenescope are continuing publishing digitally as normal, with Grimm Fairy Tales #37: Journey's End and Robyn Hood #6: Vigilante. Other notable titles from other publishers include Catwad Vol. 3: Me, Three and Nat Enough from Scholastic, Medicine from SelfMadeHero and The Fox & Little Tanuki Vol. 1 from TokyoPop and The Circus from Markosia.