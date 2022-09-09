Marvel/Disney Crossover Variants At D23 – What About Black & Whites

This weekend's D23 Expo event in New York comes alongside the 60th anniversary of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, which was published in August 1962. Which is also why Marvel Comics just published Amazing Fantasy #1000. And at D23, Marvel Comcis will be giving away two exclusive-to-the-show editions of the extra-sized comic, featuring the work of Neil Gaiman, Steve McNiven, Dan Slott, Armando Iannucci and more. They will be given away at the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, while supplies last.

The two D23 cover variants drawn by artist Humberto Ramos and coloured by Edgar Delgado, feature Marvel Comics and Disney characters together. One has Mickey Mouse handing Spider-Man a cake for the web-slinger's 60th Anniversary, and another shows Spider-Man presenting a cake to Disney characters to commemorate The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary next year.

These celebratory event covers for D23 are the only time that Disney allows this kind of crossover between Disney and Marvel IP.

Following the D23 panel, attendees can get their new comics signed by Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, artist Humberto Ramos, and writer Zeb Wells at the Talent Central signing, which will also have an Amazing Fantasy #1000 lithograph available for signing.

It may be worth remembering that in 2019, Cebulski and Tom Brevoort gave out even rarer black-and-white cover variants of these comics to mega-fans and cosplayers who came by the D23 booth. Might Cebulski and Lowe do the same again this year? Time to get your Deadpool on.

D23 Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot stage

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief

C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special

exclusive giveaway (while supplies last) D23 Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos

Saturday, September 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!