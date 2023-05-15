Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August… But A New #1 In September Back in April, Bleeding Cool ran the news that writer Chip Zdarsky was leaving Daredevil but would be on Batman through 2025.

Back in April, Bleeding Cool ran the news that writer Chip Zdarsky was leaving Daredevil but would be on Batman through 2025 . Chip talked about his Daredevil run coming to end and that he knows who will be taking over the series and that we will not be disappointed. That he always knew that he had an ending in mind and that it might screw over the new writer, so he has been working with them and editorial for a transition that might mirror the legendary jump from Brian Bendis to Ed Brubaker. He has seen upcoming outlines, and has been able to work with them, suggested ideas and be a cheerleader for the new Daredevil team. He can't say exactly when he's leaving Daredevil, he wants to leave Marvel Comics to do that, as he may have already jumped the gun a bit.

Well, that's where Bleeding Cool comes in. As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, we have Marvel Comics bringing the current run of Daredevil to an end in August with Daredevil #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto suggesting an end to "A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock's time as Daredevil?"

Well, Bleeding Cool has also read the tea leaves, or the FOC dates and can confirm a new Daredevil #1 with a new creative team, on sale on the 13th of September. You can start your speculation engines as to who it will be… now.

DAREDEVIL #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

THE ENDD!

• But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock's time as Daredevil?

• Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel's most celebrated sagas?

• …All of the above?

40 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99