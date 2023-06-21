Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, marvel, September 2023, Uncanny Spider-Man, x-men

Marvel Fall Of X Solicits For September Including Uncanny Spider-Man

Here are Marvel's X-Men Fall Of X titles for September 2023 including Uncanny Spider-Man from Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett

DC Comics solicits are out but Marvel's will be dropping (probably) tomorrow. But before then, here's their X-Men Fall Of X titles for September 2023. "Epic tragedy and unforgivable betrayals will send mutantkind away from the safety of Krakoa and into one of the darkest periods in X-Men history. A new world map graphic shows just how tumultuous things will be by pinpointing where various titles and characters will end up when FALL OF X begins. Fans can also get a sneak peek at what's to come by checking out covers and story information for September's X-Men related titles."

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by TONY DANIEL

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER!

On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!



UNCANNY AVENGERS #2 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

At a time when mutant and human relations are in the toilet, the Uncanny Avengers have run smack into a new BROTHERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS, and, folks, lemme tell you — they came here to beat up Avengers and X-Men and chew gum, and they're all outta gum. Wake up, babe, a new romance hits that will make readers froth at the mouth. Plus, Ben Urich. Always the mark of a quality and important Marvel Comic. FOOM!

ALPHA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by LEONARD KIRK

REBEL ALLIANCE!

NORTHSTAR, AURORA, NEMESIS and FANG must be stopped! But what are these former ALPHA FLIGHT heroes up to that's unleashed the fury of DEPARTMENT H and their all-new weapon: the BOX SENTINELS?!

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2 (OF 4)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

WELCOME TO THE TOMORROWTOWNS!

The Children of the Vault will bring this world into the future – kicking and screaming! In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind's greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike. And humanity LOVES it. Only Bishop and Cable can see through the Children's impossible promises – but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? The explosive series continues as mutantkind's boldest soldiers prepare for war!

DARK X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SAVE THEM ALL OR DIE TRYING!

The Dark X-Men's first "rescue mission" ended in blood and flame, the team is already at each other's throats, and the fallen now rise against them. Plus, Madelyne Pryor makes the worst mistake possible in a horror story: Never. Ever. Split up.

JEAN GREY #2 (OF 4)

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by AMY REEDER

THE DARKEST PERIOD IN JEAN GREY'S HISTORY!

The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen…someone else? The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics' history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts – and their minds. But this is no "what if." Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be…and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in "Fall of X"!

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #2 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

HOME IS WHERE THE HEARTBREAK IS!

The bait is set for BOBBY DRAKE as the ELEMENTS OF DOOM target his hometown! Terrorizing the town that raised ICEMAN – but to what end? They say you can't go home again, but if Iceman can't save the day, he might not have a home to return to!

REALM OF X #2 (OF 4)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

PROPHECY, PERIL AND POWERLESSNESS!

With her powers still on the fritz, Magik makes a desperate move to try and recover the missing Curse – but is she playing right into someone else's nefarious plans? Plus, tempers are ready to erupt as this powder keg of a team struggles to protect their fellow mutants from the growing conflict in Vanaheim. The date of the prophecy looms ever closer–but at this rate, will the team even make it to then or will they implode before they even get a chance to prove themselves?!



X-MEN #26

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

"WE'RE NOT LOSING AN X-MAN… WE'RE GAINING AN AVENGER!"

The moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment EMMA FROST swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news!

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost…Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!

X-MEN RED #15

Written by AL EWING

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

SINS OF THE PAST!

Under siege in Port Prometheus, Storm readies to hold the line against the ultimate bioweapon. Meanwhile, the Fisher King finds himself tormented by his strange new abilities…and the secrets in his memory might turn the tide of the Genesis War.

X-FORCE #44

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

X-FORCE NO MORE?!

X-perience the FALL OF X at its most dire! X-Force is captured – but what power could possibly keep them off the grid, and who is truly to blame? With Sage, Deadpool and Domino on the outside, will the Wolverine Sentinels beat them to their quarry, or can X-Force reunite to take down the enemies of mutantkind once and for all?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #15

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

After the Gala, we wondered – did anyone survive the experience? Now we discover the real question: How long can anyone survive this?

WOLVERINE #37

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HULK AND WOLVERINE – TOGETHER AGAIN in LAST MUTANT STANDING Part 1!

Logan's grand tour of the Marvel Universe begins here in the only way it could – face-to-face once more with the INCREDIBLE HULK! But will they meet as friends or enemies? And Wolverine hunts down his remaining three clones from Beast's Weapons of X, for in the end, there can be only one Logan! The perfect jumping on point as Wolverine's new status quo in the FALL OF X kicks into high gear!

