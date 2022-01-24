Marvel Finally Reveals Marvel's Voices Free Comic Book Day

Marvel's Voices #1 is just one of the three comic books that Marvel Comics is distributing for Free Comic Book Day, and this one retailers can only order through Diamond Comic Distributors. And it features Moon Girl – who was meant to be having a new comic book launching in February, but for some reason that seems to have been dropped from the schedule. It also has a variant cover by Peach Momoko of Black Panther.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include seven Marvel's Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities. In addition to a brand-new story starring Moon Girl by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will reprint the following stories from past Marvel's Voices one-shots:

Writer Evan Narcisse and artist Jahnoy Lindsay's tale showcasing the heroic journey of Brother Voodoo from MARVEL'S VOICES (2020) #1

Acclaimed artist Jeffrey Veregge's showcase of Marvel's greatest indigenous heroes from MARVEL'S INDIGENOUS VOICES (2020) #1

Oscar winning writer John Ridley and artist Olivier Coipel's action packed Miles Morales adventure from MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2021) #1

Writer Alyssa Wong and superstar artist Whilce Portacio's Wave and Bishop teamup story from MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY (2021) #1

Artist Luciano Vecchio's rousing exploration of the history of LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel Comics from MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2021) #1

Writer/artist Leo Romero's celebration of Brazilian culture with the X-Men's Shark-Girl from MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES (2021) #1 by Leo Romero Marvel's Voices spotlights the work, contributions, and lived experiences of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ creators and fans throughout Marvel Comics, painting the full picture of Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. Through interviews, stories, and other branches, Marvel's Voices showcases how much Marvel truly reflects the world outside all of our windows. Pick up this exciting new chapter when FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 arrives on May 7 and stay tuned for more FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022 announcements. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Written by NADIA SHAMMAS, EVAN NARCISSE, JEFFREY VEREGGE, JOHN RIDLEY, ALYSSA WONG, & LUCIANO VECCHIO

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAHNOY LINDSAY, JEFFREY VEREGGE, OLIVIER COIPEL, & WHILCE PORTACIO

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ with colors by JESUS ABURTOV – JAN220028

Variant Cover[1:1000] by PEACH MOMOKO – NOV218919